Are you kidding? The Athletic pays it's 'journalists' based on clicks and linked subscriptions. If you get your football info from The Athletic you might as well get your politics from The Mail.



The likes of Ornstein are quite clearly briefed by the club. I would prefer it if the club actually gave press releases. However, they rarely do. They much prefer off-the-record briefings to the usual journalists. Given it is the club's choice how things are released I find it bizarre you decide to shoot the messenger.Surely it is the Club and its use of unofficial channels that should be condemned and not the Athletic?It is how they have operated in Boston and it is how they have operated at LFC right from the start. When they decided to fire Hodgson they didn't issue a press release stating he was losing his job. They briefed the usual suspects and they all ran with the same story that he was a dead man walking.The same with Rodgers. The club and the manager launched a media war with both parties briefing their friends in the media. So Yes I do get my information regarding Liverpool by reading what the favoured journalists write because it is invariably correct.If we get a story regarding Trent, Virg or Mo then for me the sensible thing to do is to wait until the likes of Paerce or Ornstein confirms it.