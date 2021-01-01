« previous next »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 04:59:20 pm
Are you kidding? The Athletic pays it's 'journalists' based on clicks and linked subscriptions. If you get your football info from The Athletic you might as well get your politics from The Mail.

The likes of Ornstein are quite clearly briefed by the club. I would prefer it if the club actually gave press releases. However, they rarely do. They much prefer off-the-record briefings to the usual journalists. Given it is the club's choice how things are released I find it bizarre you decide to shoot the messenger.

Surely it is the Club and its use of unofficial channels that should be condemned and not the Athletic?

It is how they have operated in Boston and it is how they have operated at LFC right from the start. When they decided to fire Hodgson they didn't issue a press release stating he was losing his job. They briefed the usual suspects and they all ran with the same story that he was a dead man walking.

The same with Rodgers. The club and the manager launched a media war with both parties briefing their friends in the media. So Yes I do get my information regarding Liverpool by reading what the favoured journalists write because it is invariably correct.

If we get a story regarding Trent, Virg or Mo then for me the sensible thing to do is to wait until the likes of Paerce or Ornstein confirms it.
Just popped in to see an updated pic of Virgil with a new Liverpool shirt next to his Christmas tree. Only found the same crazed argument over the same topics we've seen a hundred times.

Merry Christmas folks  ;D
Not me, a 52 year old grown man, constantly refreshing the clubs official Twitter feed to see if theyve removed their pinned tweet.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:00:30 pm
The likes of Ornstein are quite clearly briefed by the club. I would prefer it if the club actually gave press releases. However, they rarely do. They much prefer off-the-record briefings to the usual journalists. Given it is the club's choice how things are released I find it bizarre you decide to shoot the messenger.

Surely it is the Club and its use of unofficial channels that should be condemned and not the Athletic?

It is how they have operated in Boston and it is how they have operated at LFC right from the start. When they decided to fire Hodgson they didn't issue a press release stating he was losing his job. They briefed the usual suspects and they all ran with the same story that he was a dead man walking.

The same with Rodgers. The club and the manager launched a media war with both parties briefing their friends in the media. So Yes I do get my information regarding Liverpool by reading what the favoured journalists write because it is invariably correct.

If we get a story regarding Trent, Virg or Mo then for me the sensible thing to do is to wait until the likes of Paerce or Ornstein confirms it.

Pearce is certainly not a reliable source nowadays!
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 06:03:09 pm
Just popped in to see an updated pic of Virgil with a new Liverpool shirt next to his Christmas tree. Only found the same crazed argument over the same topics we've seen a hundred times.

Merry Christmas folks  ;D

Me too, the Santa trackers practically over Turkey ffs.   Announce them now!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:00:30 pm
The likes of Ornstein are quite clearly briefed by the club. I would prefer it if the club actually gave press releases. However, they rarely do. They much prefer off-the-record briefings to the usual journalists. Given it is the club's choice how things are released I find it bizarre you decide to shoot the messenger.

Surely it is the Club and its use of unofficial channels that should be condemned and not the Athletic?

It is how they have operated in Boston and it is how they have operated at LFC right from the start. When they decided to fire Hodgson they didn't issue a press release stating he was losing his job. They briefed the usual suspects and they all ran with the same story that he was a dead man walking.

The same with Rodgers. The club and the manager launched a media war with both parties briefing their friends in the media. So Yes I do get my information regarding Liverpool by reading what the favoured journalists write because it is invariably correct.

If we get a story regarding Trent, Virg or Mo then for me the sensible thing to do is to wait until the likes of Paerce or Ornstein confirms it.

In your opinion, and the way you portray it you make it sound like a conspiracy. Maybe the club throw out crumbs, journalists make a story out of it and then some readers write a fact free polemic based on nothing. I'm no arguing against you or your point but turning crumbs in to a feast satisfies no one.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:48:32 pm
Its like an echo in here.

Go and have an eggnog or something.

Is that you Rafa?
Hey hun, you forgot to put the gifts under the Xmas tree for the kids.

Oh shit yeah, let me go do that n wait a fucking minute hes posted again!
