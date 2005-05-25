This is interesting. It strongly implies that the club expected Mo and Virgil to rapidly deteriorate - indeed deteriorate to such a point that the two players would become embarrassed about asking for a new contract and going public when none was forthcoming. That way the club could get rid of them without a fuss. Right?



Although your scenario does make me wonder why they weren't both put up for sale in the summer. No club wants to keep such depreciating assets on their books. FSG could have pretended to suitors that there was still life in old Virgil and Mo yet and asked for a decent wedge for both of them.



(God it's fun making up stuff and supplying motivations for everyone, especially when Eeyore does the leg-work and gives us the basic premise. I can see why you do it now).



No, it indicates to me that the Club wants to change paths. It no longer wants to renew expensive deals for older players. You only have to look at how many big contracts the club has offloaded over the last couple of years. It indicates to me that FSG would rather spend that money recruiting a crack recruitment team of the likes of Edwards, Ward and Marques and go down the route of setting up a Multi club operation.It isn't my scenario Yorky. It is YET ANOTHER of your pathetic strawman arguments. Why do you find it impossible to actually argue against the points posters make? Why do you fail to quote what people actually post but instead makeup scenarios that you can then attack. It really is quite a pathetic way of debating.I await your next strawman or you may change tack and use your other tactic of cherry-picking one line of a post, taking it out of context and then attacking it. Do us all a favour please try to debate the points people raise and not the ones your vivid imagination has conjured up for you to attack.