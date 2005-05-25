« previous next »
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5160 on: Today at 02:54:08 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:48:43 pm
Only because there was no permanent Sporting Director in place for 18 months. I love the way Klopp leaving because he was worn out is somehow spun around as a defence for the club and the owners. For me, the lack of a Sporting Director and Gordon stepping back was almost certainly a major contributing factor in Klopp burning out.


This is an absolute joke and the exact reason why it's pointless trying to engage with you. A man who constantly asks for sources and argues against any minor opinion that is in any way, shape or form not anti-FSG is okay with making assertions like this.

It's laughable it really is.

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:52:27 pm
So what if Edwards had kept to his word and refused to come back?

Would you have been happy with another 18 month wait for the right candidate? You know a Touchameni-Bellingham-Caicedo situation. Would you be happy not to start negotiations with the likes of Ibou and Lucho whilst the situation panned out?

Depends how we were performing on the pitch.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:57:07 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Offline Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5161 on: Today at 02:54:16 pm »
Quote from: Bring us some Fitzy pudding on Today at 02:52:20 pm
Its not an excuse, its a reasonable assumption that negotiations werent productive when Klopp announced his departure. Im not defending anybody, just asserting a logical argument as to why the contracts werent sorted in the spring.

As LCH points out, appointing a temporary SD was better than getting a permanent one in if something better was available down the road.




What negotiations?

Again and again we get the absolute bollocks that somehow negotiations were put on the back burner because Klopp left. Negotiations hadn't started.
Online Bring us some Fitzy pudding

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5162 on: Today at 02:58:04 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:54:16 pm
What negotiations?

Again and again we get the absolute bollocks that somehow negotiations were put on the back burner because Klopp left. Negotiations hadn't started.
Semantics. Negotiations may not have started. See my previous posts for the most probable explanation why they wont have started.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5163 on: Today at 02:58:47 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:54:08 pm
This is an absolute joke and the exact reason why it's pointless trying to engage with you. A man who constantly asks for sources and argues against any minor opinion that is in any way, shape or form not anti-FSG is okay with making assertions like this.

It's laughable it really is.

Depends how we were performing on the pitch.

Klopp himself stated that he ended up with too much power and responsibility. That withstanding starting my point with 'for me' clearly indicates that it is my opinion and not an assertion.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:02:33 pm by Eeyore »
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5164 on: Today at 03:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:58:47 pm
Klopp himself stated that he ended up with too much power and responsibility.

Klopp also stated that FSG are great owners.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5165 on: Today at 03:01:34 pm »
Its almost as if Edwards wouldnt mind two of the three leaving so him and the nerds can prove how good they are by replacing them?
Online Bring us some Fitzy pudding

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5166 on: Today at 03:02:42 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:00:57 pm
Klopp also stated that FSG are great owners.
Yeah but he only said this because he was trying to please his paymasters at the time. He secretly hated them, never forgiving them for terrible squad of footballers he had to work with every day.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5167 on: Today at 03:11:26 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:01:34 pm
Its almost as if Edwards wouldnt mind two of the three leaving so him and the nerds can prove how good they are by replacing them?

Exactly you don't spend tens of millions bringing in the likes of Edwards, Ward, Marques etc, look to create a multi club operation and then just renew really expensive contracts. The clue is in the title we have a recruitment team not a renewal team.

FSG is a partnership with dozens of investors. Their USP is bringing in undervalued talent and generating player trading profits.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5168 on: Today at 03:15:54 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:01:34 pm
Its almost as if Edwards wouldnt mind two of the three leaving so him and the nerds can prove how good they are by replacing them?

Why offer them all new contracts then?
Offline Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5169 on: Today at 03:17:14 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:00:57 pm
Klopp also stated that FSG are great owners.

As did Ferguson about the Glazers.
Offline classycarra

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5170 on: Today at 03:20:24 pm »
Quote from: Bring us some Fitzy pudding on Today at 02:24:42 pm
But you’re full of praise for the appointment of Slot, right? You’re not so myopic to not offer praise when it’s deserved, surely?
switch the words around in your second sentence and you'd appear to fit your own definition of myopic (as you seem desperate to avoid implicating anyone at the club for the sporting director upheaval, and minimal interest/oversight from ownership for an extended spell until Gordon decided he fancied it again after lengthy time away)

Quote from: Bring us some Fitzy pudding on Today at 03:02:42 pm
He secretly hated them, never forgiving them for terrible squad of footballers he had to work with every day.
great job making sure we don't praise Klopp with making the great squad we ended up with, that'd be horrible if he stole any of FSG's credit! (because he certainly didn't arrive to a great squad as you sarcastically imply)
« Last Edit: Today at 03:22:45 pm by classycarra »
Offline Samie

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5171 on: Today at 03:23:53 pm »
Online Bring us some Fitzy pudding

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5172 on: Today at 03:26:01 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:20:24 pm
switch the words around in your second sentence and you'd appear to fit your own definition of myopic (as you seem desperate to avoid implicating anyone at the club for the sporting director upheaval, and minimal interest/oversight from ownership for an extended spell until Gordon decided he fancied it again after lengthy time away)
great job making sure we don't praise Klopp with making the great squad we ended up with, that'd be horrible if he stole any of FSG's credit! (because he certainly didn't arrive to a great squad as you sarcastically imply)
The SD issue was resolved by appointing a temporary replacement with a permanent solution coming a year later. The owners were beholden to the personnel involved at the time. Any organisation can be left in flux due to resignations. It wasnt ideal but waiting to appoint a permanent replacement appears like the better move long term, Id say.
Offline JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5173 on: Today at 03:27:47 pm »
Online Bring us some Fitzy pudding

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5174 on: Today at 03:28:20 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 03:17:14 pm
As did Ferguson about the Glazers.
Ferguson handpicked Moyes. His involvement in club administration set them back a decade or more. Klopps involvement seeme to have involved handling the next guy a great inheritance.
Offline Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5175 on: Today at 03:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:23:53 pm


Why is there no pen in Alexander-Arnolds hand ?
Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5176 on: Today at 03:29:32 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter on Today at 03:27:47 pm
Trent doesn't look sure...

He's never used an invisible pen before...
Offline Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5177 on: Today at 03:30:06 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:15:54 pm
Why offer them all new contracts then?

Probably because two out of the three went public and forced their hand. Given the form of Virg and Mo how could you possibly not negotiate new contracts?

It doesn't mean they are negotiating in good faith. I mean look at Firmino. Quite clearly there was never any real intention to extend his deal but it made PR sense and kept Klopp happy.

Or look at how many free agency players the Red Sox have negotiated with but failed to sign.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5178 on: Today at 03:31:48 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 03:29:09 pm
Why is there no pen in Alexander-Arnolds hand ?

The club has made the opportunistic decision to wait until the pen Jota bought him arrives. Can't go wasting money on pens.
Online Bring us some Fitzy pudding

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5179 on: Today at 03:32:46 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:30:06 pm
Probably because two out of the three went public and forced their hand.
 
Conjecture and guesswork - two of this threads best friends.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5180 on: Today at 03:33:28 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:30:06 pm
Probably because two out of the three went public and forced their hand. Given the form of Virg and Mo how could you possibly not negotiate new contracts?

It doesn't mean they are negotiating in good faith. I mean look at Firmino. Quite clearly there was never any real intention to extend his deal but it made PR sense and kept Klopp happy.

Or look at how many free agency players the Red Sox have negotiated with but failed to sign.

Oh joys, we get to go over Firmino and the Red Sox again.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent
« Reply #5181 on: Today at 03:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Bring us some Fitzy pudding on Today at 03:26:01 pm
The SD issue was resolved by appointing a temporary replacement with a permanent solution coming a year later. The owners were beholden to the personnel involved at the time. Any organisation can be left in flux due to resignations. It wasnt ideal but waiting to appoint a permanent replacement appears like the better move long term, Id say.

Ward told them he was leaving the previous November. Schmadtke wasn't even a proper SD when it came to the Caicedo deal he was completely sidelined and Billy Hogan did the negotiations.

It wasn't just the SD role though. As Klopp indicated on many occasions it was Mike Gordon who ran the club and made the final decisions. We had no SD and Gordon had stepped back to look for a sale of the club or minority investment.

That meant there was absolutely no one at the club with the authority to negotiate contracts of the magnitude of Trent, Virg and Mo's.
Offline classycarra

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5182 on: Today at 03:36:52 pm »
Quote from: Bring us some Fitzy pudding on Today at 03:26:01 pm
The SD issue was resolved by appointing a temporary replacement with a permanent solution coming a year later. The owners were beholden to the personnel involved at the time. Any organisation can be left in flux due to resignations. It wasn’t ideal but waiting to appoint a permanent replacement appears like the better move long term, I’d say.
Ward handed in resignation notice in November 2022 and Schamdke came in June 2023. He left in Feb 2024 and we had no sporting director until Summer 2024 (which was cited as the reason for minimal contract and transfer activity). I would say the 'permanent solution' took over 18 months, not a year.

Lots of "resignations" can leave a business in flux, but you've pluralised Ward's resignation for what looks like hyperbole. It was one resignation that caused the flux you've detailed.

you've also implied that the owners were blindsided by personnel they were beholden to. Ward had been at the club a long time but wanted out very soon after taking his promotion - nobody forced the owners to promote Ward to SD, they could have made an outside hire. it's odd to characterise the owners as being victims of being blindsinded by something unexpected when it was their man - they just fucked up their internal receruitment
« Last Edit: Today at 03:40:14 pm by classycarra »
Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5183 on: Today at 03:38:50 pm »
The soldiers in the trenches of France and Belgium had a longer Christmas ceasefire than you two.
Offline Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5184 on: Today at 03:40:47 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 03:38:50 pm
The soldiers in the trenches of France and Belgium had a longer Christmas ceasefire than you two.

Why cant we all just agree that FSG are evil mingebags ?
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5185 on: Today at 03:40:55 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:30:06 pm
Probably because two out of the three went public and forced their hand. Given the form of Virg and Mo how could you possibly not negotiate new contracts?


This is interesting. It strongly implies that the club expected Mo and Virgil to rapidly deteriorate - indeed deteriorate to such a point that the two players would become embarrassed about asking for a new contract and going public when none was forthcoming. That way the club could get rid of them without a fuss. Right?

Although your scenario does make me wonder why they weren't both put up for sale in the summer. No club wants to keep such depreciating assets on their books. FSG could have pretended to suitors that there was still life in old Virgil and Mo yet and asked for a decent wedge for both of them.

(God it's fun making up stuff and supplying motivations for everyone, especially when Eeyore does the leg-work and gives us the basic premise. I can see why you do it now).
Offline Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5186 on: Today at 03:41:50 pm »
Quote from: Bring us some Fitzy pudding on Today at 03:32:46 pm
Conjecture and guesswork - two of this threads best friends.

The irony.

When you start a sentence with probably then you aren't stating facts but trying to establish what was more likely on the balance of probabilities. Conveniently though you are quite happy to state over and over again with absolutely no evidence that the players refused to negotiate until they knew who the new coach was.

Personally, I would say that Virg and Mo stating on the record that they had not been offered new deals isn't conjecture or guesswork. 
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5187 on: Today at 03:42:36 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 03:38:50 pm
The soldiers in the trenches of France and Belgium had a longer Christmas ceasefire than you two.

Didn't that last 31 years? That's how the latest scholarship sees the 'two' World Wars.
Offline classycarra

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5188 on: Today at 03:43:07 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 03:38:50 pm
The soldiers in the trenches of France and Belgium had a longer Christmas ceasefire than you two.
;D

i just wanted to praise the lads involved with the good football, but then a bunch of other people kept trying to say that actually the real praise should be reserved for the generals and statesmen who brought us together and paid for the equipment ;)
« Last Edit: Today at 03:45:28 pm by classycarra »
Online Bring us some Fitzy pudding

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5189 on: Today at 03:46:26 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:41:50 pm
The irony.

When you start a sentence with probably then you aren't stating facts but trying to establish what was more likely on the balance of probabilities. Conveniently though you are quite happy to state over and over again with absolutely no evidence that the players refused to negotiate until they knew who the new coach was.

Personally, I would say that Virg and Mo stating on the record that they had not been offered new deals isn't conjecture or guesswork. 
Im tapping out.

You do have a habit of producing unerringly long posts that mere mortals cant compete with. Never an unmoderated thought

Have a lovely Christmas.
Online Oldmanmick

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5190 on: Today at 03:46:52 pm »
Don't worry folks. Ebeneezer Henry will be visited by 3 spirits tonight & he'll see the error of his ways before morning comes.

I too will also be visited by 3 spirits. Bacardi, Jack D, & Southern Comfort.

Merry Christmas everyone  :scarf  :hally
Offline Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5191 on: Today at 03:52:21 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:40:55 pm
This is interesting. It strongly implies that the club expected Mo and Virgil to rapidly deteriorate - indeed deteriorate to such a point that the two players would become embarrassed about asking for a new contract and going public when none was forthcoming. That way the club could get rid of them without a fuss. Right?

No, it indicates to me that the Club wants to change paths. It no longer wants to renew expensive deals for older players. You only have to look at how many big contracts the club has offloaded over the last couple of years. It indicates to me that FSG would rather spend that money recruiting a crack recruitment team of the likes of Edwards, Ward and Marques and go down the route of setting up a Multi club operation.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:40:55 pm

Although your scenario does make me wonder why they weren't both put up for sale in the summer. No club wants to keep such depreciating assets on their books. FSG could have pretended to suitors that there was still life in old Virgil and Mo yet and asked for a decent wedge for both of them.

(God it's fun making up stuff and supplying motivations for everyone, especially when Eeyore does the leg-work and gives us the basic premise. I can see why you do it now).

It isn't my scenario Yorky. It is YET ANOTHER of your pathetic strawman arguments. Why do you find it impossible to actually argue against the points posters make? Why do you fail to quote what people actually post but instead makeup scenarios that you can then attack. It really is quite a pathetic way of debating.

I await your next strawman or you may change tack and use your other tactic of cherry-picking one line of a post, taking it out of context and then attacking it. Do us all a favour please try to debate the points people raise and not the ones your vivid imagination has conjured up for you to attack.
Offline Samie

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5192 on: Today at 03:54:23 pm »
Love the RAWK family...
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5193 on: Today at 04:10:05 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:52:21 pm
It really is quite a pathetic way of debating.


You think this is a "debate"? Ha! It's no debate. There is nothing to debate. It's the sound of one hand clapping. Yours.

Happy Xmas to ye. I hope you get what you want. And that we all get the opposite.  ;D
Online Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5194 on: Today at 04:38:53 pm »
So.... no news then?
