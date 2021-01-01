« previous next »
Eeyore

  Reply #5120 on: Yesterday at 08:50:56 pm
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5120 on: Yesterday at 08:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:37:56 am
Its only a fuck up if they all leave. And that wont happen.

And why be angry over it? There no better club than ours for all three of them.

If they want to go elsewhere then what can you do ?

There are a number of reasons why it is a fuck up even if all three stay. Firstly letting them get so close to the end of their contracts means we will almost certainly end up paying more in wages and signing on bonuses than if we had done the deal earlier.

Secondly, uncertainty affects our ability to plan for the future. Reportedly we like to plan two to three windows ahead. You cannot do that properly if the backbone of your team may or may not leave.

If they want to leave then the best thing to do is to find out as early as possible. That way we can start planning for life without them.
Bring us some Fitzy pudding

  Reply #5121 on: Yesterday at 09:12:47 pm
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5121 on: Yesterday at 09:12:47 pm »
The people negotiating the contracts arent responsible for the fact theyre up against the clock.
Knight

  Reply #5122 on: Yesterday at 09:14:03 pm
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5122 on: Yesterday at 09:14:03 pm »
Quote from: Bring us some Fitzy pudding on Yesterday at 09:12:47 pm
The people negotiating the contracts arent responsible for the fact theyre up against the clock.

Hughes apparently led the recruitment for Slot so presumably hes had about a year at this point.
Eeyore

  Reply #5123 on: Yesterday at 09:22:17 pm
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5123 on: Yesterday at 09:22:17 pm »
Quote from: Bring us some Fitzy pudding on Yesterday at 09:12:47 pm
The people negotiating the contracts arent responsible for the fact theyre up against the clock.

That would only be true if they opened negotiations as soon as they took up their new positions. That did not happen.

The real issue though is that the owners failed to bring in a DoF/SD for a year because they were too preoccupied trying to cash in on the increased value of the club. Whilst the club should have been looking for a DoF/SD they were too busy looking for a sale or minor investment. Mike Gordon who was responsible for running the club took a step back to look for a new owner/investment.

The good of the ownership was put ahead of the good of the club which is indefensible.
classycarra

  Reply #5124 on: Yesterday at 09:29:15 pm
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5124 on: Yesterday at 09:29:15 pm »
Quote from: Bring us some Fitzy pudding on Yesterday at 09:12:47 pm
The people negotiating the contracts arent responsible for the fact theyre up against the clock.
the big dogs who own LFC and sign off on its budgets clearly have some responsibility for it being up against the clocks, as the only people who've been here throughout the previous contracts (even Mike Gordon despite his extended absence). They are also ultimately responsible/accountable for the decision not to put in place a permanent sporting director before summer 2024 and leaving the accompanying structure in its former state (until they hired Edwards, who unlike them had some thoughts)
Bring us some Fitzy pudding

  Reply #5125 on: Today at 09:22:03 am
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5125 on: Today at 09:22:03 am »
Klopp leaving was out of the blue - the three players in question presumably took a beat and delayed any notion of signing a new contract. In the meantime a new manager was the priority for a brand new team in charge of the football operation.

Of course securing these players earlier would have been better but events have got in the way.

Its a perfect storm.
amir87

  Reply #5126 on: Today at 09:35:38 am
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5126 on: Today at 09:35:38 am »
Any chance we can just make all 3 sign Xmas letters for kids and just cover the top part of the letter?
Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5127 on: Today at 11:02:09 am »
robertobaggio37

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5128 on: Today at 11:07:38 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:35:38 am
Any chance we can just make all 3 sign Xmas letters for kids and just cover the top part of the letter?


If I were to guess.

Mo will be announced today. Big Virg on 27th, it will be his 7h anniversary he's been here. And last will be Trent.
A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5129 on: Today at 11:19:44 am »
Cnut of a friend down the pub last night showed me an AI generated headline saying we'd agreed to sell Mo to PSG in the January window and are looking at Marcus Rashford as his replacement in January, looked genuine as hell. Needless to say the two minutes or so it took me to get my phone out and check the usual spots to confirm it was a load of shite was terrifying.
Rudolph the red nose griffin

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5130 on: Today at 11:21:18 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 11:19:44 am
Cnut of a friend down the pub last night showed me an AI generated headline saying we'd agreed to sell Mo to PSG in the January window and are looking at Marcus Rashford as his replacement in January, looked genuine as hell. Needless to say the two minutes or so it took me to get my phone out and check the usual spots to confirm it was a load of shite was terrifying.

An ex-friend now, I assume?
Schmarn

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5131 on: Today at 11:43:37 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 11:19:44 am
Cnut of a friend down the pub last night showed me an AI generated headline saying we'd agreed to sell Mo to PSG in the January window and are looking at Marcus Rashford as his replacement in January, looked genuine as hell. Needless to say the two minutes or so it took me to get my phone out and check the usual spots to confirm it was a load of shite was terrifying.

Obviously an absurd suggestion but I would bet good money that Slot could make Rashford look decent in our system. Players go there to die, Sancho being a good example of someone who looks three times the player now hes moved.
RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5132 on: Today at 11:51:11 am »
Rashford is terrible

Such incredibly bad decision making
Yorkykopite

  Reply #5133 on: Today at 12:23:56 pm
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5133 on: Today at 12:23:56 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:22:17 pm
That would only be true if they opened negotiations as soon as they took up their new positions. That did not happen.

The real issue though is that the owners failed to bring in a DoF/SD for a year because they were too preoccupied trying to cash in on the increased value of the club. Whilst the club should have been looking for a DoF/SD they were too busy looking for a sale or minor investment. Mike Gordon who was responsible for running the club took a step back to look for a new owner/investment.

The good of the ownership was put ahead of the good of the club which is indefensible.

How do you know all this stuff?

I get very reluctant into entering a discussion about what goes on behind the scenes at the club because I know so little about it. But I do read what others say. You seem to know more than anyone else I've read, including professional journalists. You know about confidential and secret meetings, you know the motives of the main people involved, you have access to what they're thinking and what matters most to them. It's very impressive.

I don't expect you to tell us your sources but can you tell us a little bit about why you have so much inside track?
Ah Fruck Christmas

  Reply #5134 on: Today at 12:36:26 pm
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5134 on: Today at 12:36:26 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:23:56 pm
How do you know all this stuff?

I get very reluctant into entering a discussion about what goes on behind the scenes at the club because I know so little about it. But I do read what others say. You seem to know more than anyone else I've read, including professional journalists. You know about confidential and secret meetings, you know the motives of the main people involved, you have access to what they're thinking and what matters most to them. It's very impressive.

I don't expect you to tell us your sources but can you tell us a little bit about why you have so much inside track?

 ;D
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5135 on: Today at 01:07:11 pm »
Think all three will sign.

People lose their heads whatever the Club does.
Eeyore

  Reply #5136 on: Today at 01:34:59 pm
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5136 on: Today at 01:34:59 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:23:56 pm
How do you know all this stuff?

I get very reluctant into entering a discussion about what goes on behind the scenes at the club because I know so little about it. But I do read what others say. You seem to know more than anyone else I've read, including professional journalists. You know about confidential and secret meetings, you know the motives of the main people involved, you have access to what they're thinking and what matters most to them. It's very impressive.

I don't expect you to tell us your sources but can you tell us a little bit about why you have so much inside track?

It is really easy Yorky you just read the Athletic. The club's unofficial mouthpiece. The club can't hold it's own piss. If you wanted to know about the ownership of the club. Then just open up the Athletic and magically before your very eyes there is a detailed piece by Ornstein announcing that the club was up for sale/minor investment. No initial official press release.

If you wanted to know who was running the club then don't worry the Athletic had that covered as well. Ornstein clarified that Gordon had stepped down from day to day running of the club to look for investment. Hogan had stepped up and had been given more responsibilities. No initial official press release.

Imagine you wanted to know about Michael Edwards, well there are your secret meetings. Well only secret if you don't read the Athletic. Listed in detail were details of how the owners were trying to tempt him back to the club. The locations of the meetings and Edwards refusal to come back as a Sporting Director.

Imagine you wanted to know how the analysts at the club think about certain signings, about how the medical department was run. You could even find out who Klopp moved in with during COVID when his wife went back to Germany. Two options really. The first one is what you are describing you could go clandestine, set up covert cameras, you could bug these secret meetings. On the other hand you could just read it all in glorious detail in the Athletic.

About the only time you haven't been able to read about the inner workings of the club was for a couple of weeks after the Zubimendi debacle. Everything went hush hush after Ornstein again had broken the story about Zubimendi and everything went tits up. I say two weeks it must have seemed like an eternity to the loose-lipped individuals who just love to feed stuff to the Athletic and their ilk.

I know people from Yorkshire are known for being tight but the Ahletic really isn't that expensive mate. Certainly cheaper than the route you were insinuating with the covert cameras and bugging offices and phone lines. I understand why you feel aggrieved about having to subscribe though. I mean it used to be free. When we were trying to offload Henderson so we could sign Dempsey you didn't have to subscribe. No FSG's own TV network told the world we had signed Dempsey. Something the club's hierarchy apologised for.

Some might say it is strange how the Athletic gets the inside track on what happens at the club. That is until you realise that the Athletic is owned by the New York Times. The same New York Times that was the 2nd biggest shareholder in FSG/NESV when they bought LFC and the organisation that sold JW Henry the Boston Globe. The globe is an interesting paper. When the Red Sox slumped in 2011 guess which paper broke stories about their illustrious baseball manager Francona. Stories that the slump was because he was getting divorced, was addicted to pain killers and was allowing the players to eat chicken and drink beer during games. Yeah, you guessed it the Globe.

Getting back to the contracts of Trent, Virg and Mo you didn't need to be James Bond to know what was going on and that talks hadn't started because it was there in black and white in the Athletic. Quite simply the club can't hold its own piss and believes that all publicity is good publicity. The other belief is that you should never issue a press release when you can leak it to the usual suspects and then use plausible deniability. 
Coolie High

  Reply #5137 on: Today at 01:38:02 pm
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5137 on: Today at 01:38:02 pm »
Yorky and Al ;D
