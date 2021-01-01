How do you know all this stuff?



I get very reluctant into entering a discussion about what goes on behind the scenes at the club because I know so little about it. But I do read what others say. You seem to know more than anyone else I've read, including professional journalists. You know about confidential and secret meetings, you know the motives of the main people involved, you have access to what they're thinking and what matters most to them. It's very impressive.



I don't expect you to tell us your sources but can you tell us a little bit about why you have so much inside track?



It is really easy Yorky you just read the Athletic. The club's unofficial mouthpiece. The club can't hold it's own piss. If you wanted to know about the ownership of the club. Then just open up the Athletic and magically before your very eyes there is a detailed piece by Ornstein announcing that the club was up for sale/minor investment. No initial official press release.If you wanted to know who was running the club then don't worry the Athletic had that covered as well. Ornstein clarified that Gordon had stepped down from day to day running of the club to look for investment. Hogan had stepped up and had been given more responsibilities. No initial official press release.Imagine you wanted to know about Michael Edwards, well there are your secret meetings. Well only secret if you don't read the Athletic. Listed in detail were details of how the owners were trying to tempt him back to the club. The locations of the meetings and Edwards refusal to come back as a Sporting Director.Imagine you wanted to know how the analysts at the club think about certain signings, about how the medical department was run. You could even find out who Klopp moved in with during COVID when his wife went back to Germany. Two options really. The first one is what you are describing you could go clandestine, set up covert cameras, you could bug these secret meetings. On the other hand you could just read it all in glorious detail in the Athletic.About the only time you haven't been able to read about the inner workings of the club was for a couple of weeks after the Zubimendi debacle. Everything went hush hush after Ornstein again had broken the story about Zubimendi and everything went tits up. I say two weeks it must have seemed like an eternity to the loose-lipped individuals who just love to feed stuff to the Athletic and their ilk.I know people from Yorkshire are known for being tight but the Ahletic really isn't that expensive mate. Certainly cheaper than the route you were insinuating with the covert cameras and bugging offices and phone lines. I understand why you feel aggrieved about having to subscribe though. I mean it used to be free. When we were trying to offload Henderson so we could sign Dempsey you didn't have to subscribe. No FSG's own TV network told the world we had signed Dempsey. Something the club's hierarchy apologised for.Some might say it is strange how the Athletic gets the inside track on what happens at the club. That is until you realise that the Athletic is owned by the New York Times. The same New York Times that was the 2nd biggest shareholder in FSG/NESV when they bought LFC and the organisation that sold JW Henry the Boston Globe. The globe is an interesting paper. When the Red Sox slumped in 2011 guess which paper broke stories about their illustrious baseball manager Francona. Stories that the slump was because he was getting divorced, was addicted to pain killers and was allowing the players to eat chicken and drink beer during games. Yeah, you guessed it the Globe.Getting back to the contracts of Trent, Virg and Mo you didn't need to be James Bond to know what was going on and that talks hadn't started because it was there in black and white in the Athletic. Quite simply the club can't hold its own piss and believes that all publicity is good publicity. The other belief is that you should never issue a press release when you can leak it to the usual suspects and then use plausible deniability.