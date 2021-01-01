Its only a fuck up if they all leave. And that wont happen.



And why be angry over it? There no better club than ours for all three of them.



If they want to go elsewhere then what can you do ?



There are a number of reasons why it is a fuck up even if all three stay. Firstly letting them get so close to the end of their contracts means we will almost certainly end up paying more in wages and signing on bonuses than if we had done the deal earlier.Secondly, uncertainty affects our ability to plan for the future. Reportedly we like to plan two to three windows ahead. You cannot do that properly if the backbone of your team may or may not leave.If they want to leave then the best thing to do is to find out as early as possible. That way we can start planning for life without them.