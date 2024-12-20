« previous next »
Offline PaulF

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5000 on: Yesterday at 12:51:54 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:03:16 am
Its mad that in 11 days three key Liverpool players can sign pre-contracts to foreign clubs for join them for free in the summer.
It's mad, from a player perspective, that anyone signs before the end of the contract, when they have all the cards in their hand . Well for anyone that is a regular first teamer for pretty much any club on the world .
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Markus_12

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5001 on: Yesterday at 12:53:10 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 20, 2024, 05:09:46 pm
LFC video - Inside Mo's Mansion:-

Mo and family asleep in bed, Father Christmas sneaks in with his magic key, leaves an envelope under the tree - Christmas Day, Mo comes down, opens the envelope and turns to the camera with a big smile.

Oh god, is it one of Brendan Rodgers envelopes? Hughes is such a cold hearted bastard.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5002 on: Yesterday at 01:28:17 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:51:54 pm
It's mad, from a player perspective, that anyone signs before the end of the contract, when they have all the cards in their hand . Well for anyone that is a regular first teamer for pretty much any club on the world .

Yeah, I won't be surprised if this happens more often.  It really gives the player their best chance at maximizing their earnings throughout their career.  Of course, it doesn't come without risk.
Offline theshirtmyfatherwore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5003 on: Yesterday at 02:21:46 pm »
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Yesterday at 12:12:31 pm
You tell them that a home grown local lad who has cost the club zero transfer fee was in a position to get that compared to a player who arrived for £40m+.

I get what youre saying but trent isnt this best RB in the world people claim to pay him that money would mean better players than him will want more than that soon. It stats a messy process.

Weve let far many better players than trent go in the past and been fine.
Offline Once in Royal Craigy DS

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5004 on: Yesterday at 05:15:31 pm »
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Yesterday at 02:21:46 pm
I get what youre saying but trent isnt this best RB in the world people claim to pay him that money would mean better players than him will want more than that soon. It stats a messy process.

Weve let far many better players than trent go in the past and been fine.

He is the best RB in the world though, or at least hes well in the shout for that. I imagine his team mates appreciate him more than some on here clearly do.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5005 on: Yesterday at 05:23:32 pm »
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Yesterday at 02:21:46 pm
I get what youre saying but trent isnt this best RB in the world people claim to pay him that money would mean better players than him will want more than that soon. It stats a messy process.

Weve let far many better players than trent go in the past and been fine.

Who are these so called better players than Trent that we have let go?
Offline killer-heels

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5006 on: Yesterday at 07:13:11 pm »
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Yesterday at 02:21:46 pm
I get what youre saying but trent isnt this best RB in the world people claim to pay him that money would mean better players than him will want more than that soon. It stats a messy process.

Weve let far many better players than trent go in the past and been fine.

Oh yeah, can you list them please? And did we go onto to have success the following season?

Can only think of Owen who left and we went and won the CL the following season.
Offline Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5007 on: Yesterday at 07:16:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:13:11 pm
Oh yeah, can you list them please? And did we go onto to have success the following season?

Can only think of Owen who left and we went and won the CL the following season.
At a stab - Alonso, Macca, Masch, Larry Lloyd, erm that treacherous twat Torres not sure
Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5008 on: Yesterday at 07:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on Yesterday at 07:16:24 pm
At a stab - Alonso, Macca, Masch, Larry Lloyd, erm that treacherous twat Torres not sure

Keegan
Offline Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5009 on: Yesterday at 07:28:52 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Yesterday at 07:27:41 pm
Keegan

Dont get me started! Grrrrrrrrr..
Offline Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5010 on: Yesterday at 07:37:14 pm »
We didn't let them go on a free though apart from McManaman who we tried to sell to Barca before he went to Madrid.

Trent if he leaves will leave for nothing. Keegan was a good example sold him for £500k and bought the king for £440k. For me there is a massive difference selling a player for a big fee and being able to invest that money in the squad and just letting a player like Trent walk away for nothing.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5011 on: Yesterday at 07:39:51 pm »
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on Yesterday at 07:16:24 pm
At a stab - Alonso, Macca, Masch, Larry Lloyd, erm that treacherous twat Torres not sure

We went a bit shit after they all went for a decent while.
Offline cooks christmas dinner on a calor gaz stove

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5012 on: Yesterday at 07:41:51 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Yesterday at 07:27:41 pm
Keegan

Selling keegan was like selling coutinho both hugely profitable , keegan gave a full seasons notice he was leaving and sadly his honesty was turned against him by many
Offline Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5013 on: Yesterday at 07:43:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:39:51 pm
We went a bit shit after they all went for a decent while.

Weve never been shit, its just that some seasons have been better than others.
Offline number 168

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5014 on: Yesterday at 07:58:59 pm »
Quote from: cooks christmas dinner on a calor gaz stove on Yesterday at 07:41:51 pm
Selling keegan was like selling coutinho both hugely profitable , keegan gave a full seasons notice he was leaving and sadly his honesty was turned against him by many

I don't know who the "many" you are referring to? Keegan was immense in his final season and remained an all time great in the eyes of those who were privileged to watch him play. I was fortunate to be at the Stadio Olimpico to see his final and one of best ever games. He had nobody there holding anything against him. His returns with Newcastle were always appreciated.
Offline classycarra

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5015 on: Yesterday at 08:02:01 pm »
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on Yesterday at 07:16:24 pm
At a stab - Alonso, Macca, Masch, Larry Lloyd, erm that treacherous twat Torres not sure
torres was done, not better than trent now. also got a great deal
Offline Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5016 on: Yesterday at 08:03:24 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 08:02:01 pm
torres was done, not better than trent now. also got a great deal
And he won?
Offline Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5017 on: Yesterday at 08:10:38 pm »
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on Yesterday at 08:03:24 pm
And he won?

Torres won nothing at Liverpool. He won a CL, a Europa League and an FA Cup at Chelsea. We also got £50m for him which allowed us to bring in Suarez. If Trent leaves we get nothing.
Offline Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5018 on: Yesterday at 08:15:48 pm »
Offline Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5019 on: Yesterday at 08:18:57 pm »
Offline Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5020 on: Yesterday at 08:26:36 pm »
If you were a smartie you would eat yourself.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5021 on: Yesterday at 08:29:49 pm »
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on Yesterday at 08:26:36 pm
If you were a smartie you would eat yourself.

Not if it had an aroma of almonds.
Offline Piggies in Blankies

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5022 on: Yesterday at 08:46:39 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:29:49 pm
Not if it had an aroma of almonds.
Ah, the pleasant whiff of benzaldehyde!

A sure sign that youre near plastic explosives, cyanide, or youre having a stoke.
Offline Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5023 on: Yesterday at 08:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on Yesterday at 08:26:36 pm
If you were a smartie you would eat yourself.

I thought more M&M's  Al and PeterMac.  Peanut and Chocolate are my 2 favourite favours(posters) lol
Online Ernie Clicker

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5024 on: Yesterday at 09:16:42 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Yesterday at 11:57:27 am
For me, its different. 

As a non footballer, hed have left hime, gone to uni and seen something else.  And probably a lot of his mates from school did this.

So he hasnt had the chance to experience something else, something outside his home town. And if he wants to, wheres he going to go to? Really only Madrid or  Bayern right now.


So Id get it on those grounds.
Hang on Tep, you can't say you see it different, then use an entirely unanalogous situation, then agree with me in your conclusion. Ye mad get  ;D
Offline ljycb

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5025 on: Today at 03:12:42 am »
Im probably just repeating myself in here, but I think Trents running down his contract because thats the only way that hes going to be able to leave. I dont think Real Madrid would be willing to pay what Liverpool would want in terms of a transfer fee, so if his intention is to leave then it has to be at the end of his contract. And funnily enough, I think Liverpool would much prefer him to leave on a free and be seen as betraying the club than selling him and being seen as cashing in on a homegrown talent.
Offline daveymac_4

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5026 on: Today at 04:46:59 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:51:54 pm
It's mad, from a player perspective, that anyone signs before the end of the contract, when they have all the cards in their hand . Well for anyone that is a regular first teamer for pretty much any club on the world .

Not if you're due a pay bump. Lets say you're two years into a 50k a week contract, with another two years left, and Liverpool offer you 120k. Are you going to say no and keep your 50k contract for the full four year cycle in the hope that you can recover that money you missed out on when you've got "all the cards in your hand". It's generally better to secure a raise as early as possible, and then secure your next raise after that as early as possible.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5027 on: Today at 05:20:27 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:51:54 pm
It's mad, from a player perspective, that anyone signs before the end of the contract, when they have all the cards in their hand . Well for anyone that is a regular first teamer for pretty much any club on the world .

For every player that is a success and goes on to be able to demand huge wages there are dozens who fail.
Offline harleydanger

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5028 on: Today at 06:54:00 am »
On footballing and legacy reasons, for Trent specifically, going to Real is a bad move.

If he want to big time Charlie it in the sun, fair enough, but hes got the best environment here to reach his goals.
Online spider-neil

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5029 on: Today at 08:02:24 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 06:54:00 am
On footballing and legacy reasons, for Trent specifically, going to Real is a bad move.

If he want to big time Charlie it in the sun, fair enough, but hes got the best environment here to reach his goals.

Arguments for and against because Owen was a footnote and moved on a season later but McMoneyman won two Champions League.
Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5030 on: Today at 08:09:08 am »
Different times, this Liverpool team is one of the best in the world.
