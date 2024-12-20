Its mad that in 11 days three key Liverpool players can sign pre-contracts to foreign clubs for join them for free in the summer.
LFC video - Inside Mo's Mansion:-Mo and family asleep in bed, Father Christmas sneaks in with his magic key, leaves an envelope under the tree - Christmas Day, Mo comes down, opens the envelope and turns to the camera with a big smile.
It's mad, from a player perspective, that anyone signs before the end of the contract, when they have all the cards in their hand . Well for anyone that is a regular first teamer for pretty much any club on the world .
You tell them that a home grown local lad who has cost the club zero transfer fee was in a position to get that compared to a player who arrived for £40m+.
I get what youre saying but trent isnt this best RB in the world people claim to pay him that money would mean better players than him will want more than that soon. It stats a messy process. Weve let far many better players than trent go in the past and been fine.
Oh yeah, can you list them please? And did we go onto to have success the following season?Can only think of Owen who left and we went and won the CL the following season.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
At a stab - Alonso, Macca, Masch, Larry Lloyd, erm that treacherous twat Torres
Keegan
We went a bit shit after they all went for a decent while.
Selling keegan was like selling coutinho both hugely profitable , keegan gave a full seasons notice he was leaving and sadly his honesty was turned against him by many
torres was done, not better than trent now. also got a great deal
For me, its different. As a non footballer, hed have left hime, gone to uni and seen something else. And probably a lot of his mates from school did this.So he hasnt had the chance to experience something else, something outside his home town. And if he wants to, wheres he going to go to? Really only Madrid or Bayern right now.So Id get it on those grounds.
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
On footballing and legacy reasons, for Trent specifically, going to Real is a bad move. If he want to big time Charlie it in the sun, fair enough, but hes got the best environment here to reach his goals.
