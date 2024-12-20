Im probably just repeating myself in here, but I think Trents running down his contract because thats the only way that hes going to be able to leave. I dont think Real Madrid would be willing to pay what Liverpool would want in terms of a transfer fee, so if his intention is to leave then it has to be at the end of his contract. And funnily enough, I think Liverpool would much prefer him to leave on a free and be seen as betraying the club than selling him and being seen as cashing in on a homegrown talent.