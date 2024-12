I agree with all of Carra's sentiments in the article, but surely one of the issues with it is that bemoaning the lost fee to the club is underplaying that Trent, if he were to go to Madrid would get a big chunk of that missing fee to the club as a signing fee?. Don't shoot the messenger for pointing this out. There will not be many players ever who have foregone an eight figure sum for the club to trouser it instead.