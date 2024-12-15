This feels like fan projection due to the emerging negativity around him. Slot will probably rate Trent.
I can somewhat understand the logic. Slot seems to prefer classic fullbacks, a role which limits Trents strengths and focused on the weakest part of his game, defending. I can see the argument that paying huge wages for a player who will perhaps be wasted in the role he's deployed in might not be the best use of our seemingly limited wage budget.
At the same time, he's such a superb, match-winning player that it's hard to see how losing him is anything other than a major blow.