My personal prediction will be that Ali remains as #1 in 25/26 with Mama as the #2. And then in 26/27, we'll see the transition during that season where Mama comes in for Ali, leading to Ali leaving on a free in the summer of 27.



Yeah, I think that is the plan. Depending on how Ali is doing in two years and how much him and his family really like living in Liverpool, I could also see the club trying to keep him as backup with him moving into a coaching role in the long-term basically grooming him as a successor to Taffarel. Not saying that this is going to happen or that this is the plan, but to me that would be an ideal outcome...