« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 118 119 120 121 122 [123]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 288520 times)

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,958
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4880 on: December 15, 2024, 10:22:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 15, 2024, 09:34:59 pm
Konate will sign soon...

Ali's deal is up in 2027 but I suspect he might go in 2026...

I think with Ali we have pretty much adressed the situation as well as we can by signing Mamardashvili. If he is as good as we think he is and everything works out the way we hope it will, he will be in a position to take over from Ali in 2026 (or maybe even earlier).
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,717
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4881 on: December 15, 2024, 10:27:20 pm »
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on December 15, 2024, 09:41:28 pm
Get out with your nonsense!

 ;D

Claire, you don;t sign a goalkeeper who is 23 for £30 million when he's already #1 for club and country to sit on the bench long term. With Kelleher almost certain to go in the summer, we'll give Mama a years experience before making him #1 i suspect. Also Ali as great as he is way too injury prone for a keeper.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,003
  • @tharris113
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4882 on: December 15, 2024, 10:30:52 pm »
Not even bothered about Trent given the lack of effort I'm seeing from him.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,844
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4883 on: December 15, 2024, 10:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 15, 2024, 10:27:20 pm
;D

Claire, you don;t sign a goalkeeper who is 23 for £30 million when he's already #1 for club and country to sit on the bench long term. With Kelleher almost certain to go in the summer, we'll give Mama a years experience before making him #1 i suspect. Also Ali as great as he is way too injury prone for a keeper.

Ali is the best GK in the world. He's injury-prone sure, but he's incredible when he's available. Mama seems to be a good shot stopper but close watchers think that he is quite a different keeper stylistically. Let's see what happens but personally I'd keep Ali as long as possible. He's unbelievable.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,353
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4884 on: December 15, 2024, 10:46:47 pm »
Quote from: stoa on December 15, 2024, 10:22:43 pm
I think with Ali we have pretty much adressed the situation as well as we can by signing Mamardashvili. If he is as good as we think he is and everything works out the way we hope it will, he will be in a position to take over from Ali in 2026 (or maybe even earlier).

My personal prediction will be that Ali remains as #1 in 25/26 with Mama as the #2. And then in 26/27, we'll see the transition during that season where Mama comes in for Ali, leading to Ali leaving on a free in the summer of 27.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,958
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4885 on: December 15, 2024, 11:05:34 pm »
Quote from: Bread on December 15, 2024, 10:46:47 pm
My personal prediction will be that Ali remains as #1 in 25/26 with Mama as the #2. And then in 26/27, we'll see the transition during that season where Mama comes in for Ali, leading to Ali leaving on a free in the summer of 27.

Yeah, I think that is the plan. Depending on how Ali is doing in two years and how much him and his family really like living in Liverpool, I could also see the club trying to keep him as backup with him moving into a coaching role in the long-term basically grooming him as a successor to Taffarel. Not saying that this is going to happen or that this is the plan, but to me that would be an ideal outcome...
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,377
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4886 on: December 15, 2024, 11:51:48 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on December 15, 2024, 10:30:52 pm
Not even bothered about Trent given the lack of effort I'm seeing from him.

I also think Trent will have run his race with Liverpool by end of this season.

Thoughts of another 4 year with him are not realistic.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,717
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4887 on: December 16, 2024, 12:00:26 am »
Quote from: stoa on December 15, 2024, 11:05:34 pm
Yeah, I think that is the plan. Depending on how Ali is doing in two years and how much him and his family really like living in Liverpool, I could also see the club trying to keep him as backup with him moving into a coaching role in the long-term basically grooming him as a successor to Taffarel. Not saying that this is going to happen or that this is the plan, but to me that would be an ideal outcome...

Ali said he wants to finish his career with his boyhood club Internacional.
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4888 on: December 16, 2024, 06:45:18 pm »
mo salah
Logged

Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,363
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4889 on: December 16, 2024, 07:23:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 15, 2024, 10:27:20 pm
;D

Claire, you don;t sign a goalkeeper who is 23 for £30 million when he's already #1 for club and country to sit on the bench long term. With Kelleher almost certain to go in the summer, we'll give Mama a years experience before making him #1 i suspect. Also Ali as great as he is way too injury prone for a keeper.


no, I refuse. Ali stays.

Just got a thing off livescore saying the Mail are reporting Mo's deal is close, who is the reporter there? reliable? I refuse to look.
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,690
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4890 on: December 16, 2024, 07:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on December 16, 2024, 07:23:57 pm

no, I refuse. Ali stays.

Just got a thing off livescore saying the Mail are reporting Mo's deal is close, who is the reporter there? reliable? I refuse to look.

Sources are from Spain apparently.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,717
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4891 on: December 16, 2024, 07:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on December 16, 2024, 07:23:57 pm

no, I refuse. Ali stays.

Just got a thing off livescore saying the Mail are reporting Mo's deal is close, who is the reporter there? reliable? I refuse to look.

The Mail's Merseyside/LFC reporter is Lewis Steele, if it ain't him don't bother with it.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4892 on: December 16, 2024, 07:27:36 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on December 16, 2024, 06:45:18 pm
mo salah

Mo Salah

Running down the wing

For another two years?
Logged

Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,363
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4893 on: December 16, 2024, 07:33:33 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on December 16, 2024, 07:26:56 pm
Sources are from Spain apparently.

sigh.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,691
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4894 on: December 16, 2024, 07:55:01 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on December 16, 2024, 07:27:36 pm
Mo Salah

Running down the wing

For another two years?

The Egyptian King.


(Wrong game?)
Logged

Offline A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,844
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4895 on: Yesterday at 03:38:22 pm »
Anyone think this period of silence is because Salah/Van Dijk have signed and they want to do a funky Christmas day present type announcement? Just me? :D
Logged

Offline weed soup for christmas dinner

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,162
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4896 on: Yesterday at 03:41:21 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 03:38:22 pm
Anyone think this period of silence is because Salah/Van Dijk have signed and they want to do a funky Christmas day present type announcement? Just me? :D

The fact that nothing is happening makes me think something is happening. And I think it will be positive news.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,379
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4897 on: Yesterday at 03:44:51 pm »
Quote from: weed soup for christmas dinner on Yesterday at 03:41:21 pm
The fact that nothing is happening makes me think something is happening. And I think it will be positive news.

Theres a lot less noise about the contracts the last few weeks. Both in the media and the fanbase.

Think a lot of people who were fretting about the contracts have had 2 draws, lack of squad depth, January signings and Chelseas incessant charge to the title to focus on in the last 2 weeks so the contracts have been reduced in priority.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,153
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4898 on: Yesterday at 03:49:46 pm »
Well Sergio Aguero is saying Mo's contract has been extended for two years and we all know how much we can trust Manchester City's greatest player of all time right?!
Logged

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4899 on: Yesterday at 03:49:55 pm »
It looks like negotiations are positive, otherwise there would have been little drips to the media to prepare and desensitise us for negative outcomes.

I am more positive now that at least Virg and Mo will extend.

I don't know how Arne views Trent's game but my suspicion is that he might not be too devastated if he left.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,660
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4900 on: Yesterday at 05:39:54 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:44:51 pm
Theres a lot less noise about the contracts the last few weeks. Both in the media and the fanbase.

Think a lot of people who were fretting about the contracts have had 2 draws, lack of squad depth, January signings and Chelseas incessant charge to the title to focus on in the last 2 weeks so the contracts have been reduced in priority.
by "people fretting", you mean Mo right?

cos him not talking about it seems to have correlated with the media noise a bit more closely than whatever you've observed about rawkites
Logged

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,129
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4901 on: Yesterday at 05:42:04 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 03:49:46 pm
Well Sergio Aguero is saying Mo's contract has been extended for two years and we all know how much we can trust Manchester City's greatest player of all time right?!

Obviously been talking to Macallister  ;)
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Bring us some Fitzy pudding

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,887
  • Indefatigability
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4902 on: Yesterday at 05:55:46 pm »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 03:49:55 pm
It looks like negotiations are positive, otherwise there would have been little drips to the media to prepare and desensitise us for negative outcomes.

I am more positive now that at least Virg and Mo will extend.

I don't know how Arne views Trent's game but my suspicion is that he might not be too devastated if he left.
This feels like fan projection due to the emerging negativity around him. Slot will probably rate Trent.
Logged

Offline Piggies in Blankies

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,787
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4903 on: Yesterday at 05:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 03:49:46 pm
Well Sergio Aguero is saying Mo's contract has been extended for two years and we all know how much we can trust Manchester City's greatest player of all time right?!
Augero there showing that he can read the same shit on the internet that Samie does.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4904 on: Yesterday at 06:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Yesterday at 05:58:41 pm
Augero there showing that he can read the same shit on the internet that Samie does.

He is a former footballer who is well connected with all sorts of football people. It is not inconceivable that he will hear things about a lot of players.

I wouldn't dismiss this at all.
Logged

Offline Piggies in Blankies

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,787
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4905 on: Yesterday at 06:40:31 pm »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 06:04:38 pm
He is a former footballer who is well connected with all sorts of football people. It is not inconceivable that he will hear things about a lot of players.

I wouldn't dismiss this at all.
He didnt hear it.  He said he read it.


Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4906 on: Yesterday at 06:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Bring us some Fitzy pudding on Yesterday at 05:55:46 pm
This feels like fan projection due to the emerging negativity around him. Slot will probably rate Trent.

Which begs the question, why wouldn't he rate world class Trent ?
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,930
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4907 on: Yesterday at 06:48:34 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 06:46:21 pm
Which begs the question, why wouldn't he rate world class Trent ?

Indeed.  Everyone knows that Dutch coaches hate the idea of players that have massive versatility and the ability to adapt into other positions during games.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,626
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4908 on: Yesterday at 07:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Bring us some Fitzy pudding on Yesterday at 05:55:46 pm
This feels like fan projection due to the emerging negativity around him. Slot will probably rate Trent.

I can somewhat understand the logic. Slot seems to prefer classic fullbacks, a role which limits Trents strengths and focused on the weakest part of his game, defending. I can see the argument that paying huge wages for a player who will perhaps be wasted in the role he's deployed in might not be the best use of our seemingly limited wage budget.

At the same time, he's such a superb, match-winning player that it's hard to see how losing him is anything other than a major blow.
Logged

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,564
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4909 on: Yesterday at 07:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Yesterday at 05:58:41 pm
Augero there showing that he can read the same shit on the internet that Samie does.

Nobody can read the same shit on the internet that Samie does...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4910 on: Yesterday at 08:19:13 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 03:49:46 pm
Well Sergio Aguero is saying Mo's contract has been extended for two years and we all know how much we can trust Manchester City's greatest player of all time right?!

Sorry but Sergio Aguero is not a tier 1 source like José Enrique.
Logged

Online Avens Calendar

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4911 on: Yesterday at 09:16:49 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:39:54 pm
by "people fretting", you mean Mo right?

cos him not talking about it seems to have correlated with the media noise a bit more closely than whatever you've observed about rawkites

Are you genuinely going to argue that this thread hasn't been full of "people fretting"? Fair play if so, that's some Eric Cartman-level perception bending.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Four Colly Birds

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,020
  • JFT96
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4912 on: Yesterday at 09:30:39 pm »
The lads arent playing like a team that look set to lose 3 of their best players (thats what my head is telling me anyway)

I think keeping Virgil and Mo is locked in and Trent is closer to the exit door
Logged

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,564
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4913 on: Yesterday at 09:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Four Colly Birds on Yesterday at 09:30:39 pm
The lads arent playing like a team that look set to lose 3 of their best players (thats what my head is telling me anyway)

I think keeping Virgil and Mo is locked in and Trent is closer to the exit door

But are you fretting?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline weed soup for christmas dinner

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,162
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4914 on: Yesterday at 09:46:26 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Yesterday at 07:57:50 pm
Nobody can read the same shit on the internet that Samie does...

He makes us read most of it as well.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,660
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4915 on: Yesterday at 09:49:32 pm »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Yesterday at 09:16:49 pm
Are you genuinely going to argue that this thread hasn't been full of "people fretting"? Fair play if so, that's some Eric Cartman-level perception bending.
;D nope I'm (genuinely) not haha! how can you miss by so far!

jookie made the mad claim that the fan response to draws (etc) on RAWK is distracting them from the Mo situation, and that's contributed to it being quieter in the media. I suggested that  Salah not talking about it in the media might be more of a contributing factor to it being quieter in the media
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,046
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4916 on: Yesterday at 10:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Yesterday at 09:16:49 pm
Are you genuinely going to argue that this thread hasn't been full of "people fretting"? Fair play if so, that's some Eric Cartman-level perception bending.

Luckily there are plenty of Corporal Jones's like yourself running around shouting 'Don't panic'. ;)
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,691
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4917 on: Yesterday at 10:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Yesterday at 09:35:36 pm
But are you fretting?

Like on a guitar?
Logged

Online Avens Calendar

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4918 on: Today at 04:21:22 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:00:44 pm
Luckily there are plenty of Corporal Jones's like yourself running around shouting 'Don't panic'. ;)

Seems like salient advice.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 118 119 120 121 122 [123]   Go Up
« previous next »
 