Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 267215 times)

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4720 on: Today at 07:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 10:18:53 am
That's delusional, self serving logic. FSG love winning trophies because the appreciation of the clubs value (which is how they will eventually someday make a boatload of money) is entirely based on the clubs brand value which in turn is primarily driven by the teams on field success. they have always therefore followed a simple model of building revenues wherever possible and then putting pretty much all the money generated back into the team and infrastructure BOTH in order to generate both on field success and long term sustainable competitiveness.

They dont take money out of the team Al and they don't withhold money from the team to buy other teams either. They just make the team work with what it generates which is as fair as fair gets.

The real question today is, Is Mo about to sign up for 2 and an option?

They also make the club pay for capital investment projects mind. I remain unconvinced that winning trophies actually moves the dial on a clubs value that much. Consistent champions league does. But winning trophies? Not sure.
Online disgraced figgy pudding

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,457
  • Seis Veces
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4721 on: Today at 07:04:50 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 05:50:29 pm
The club is going to announce a new contract for Richard Hughes

Ready the puff pieces!
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,137
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4722 on: Today at 07:09:48 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 05:12:17 pm
I have no idea what that picture means lol

There is nothing on the table, yet.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,800
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4723 on: Today at 07:11:09 pm »
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on Today at 07:09:48 pm
There is nothing on the table, yet.
Is the fax working? Maybe it needs a few patch parts from AliBaba.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,137
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4724 on: Today at 07:15:10 pm »
Siiiiiize! of a Pen!
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4725 on: Today at 07:15:58 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 05:12:17 pm
I have no idea what that picture means lol
He's chilling waiting for the Spurs Chelsea to Kick off with the scent of Oud burning.

 ;D
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,826
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4726 on: Today at 07:41:26 pm »
Opening offer made to Salah according to Ornstein.
Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4727 on: Today at 07:42:07 pm »
He goes further than that, apparently all 3 have received offers.

Early Xmas present please.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,113
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4728 on: Today at 07:42:15 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:41:26 pm
Opening offer made to Salah according to Ornstein.

Shit just got real. This gets done now.
Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4729 on: Today at 07:44:03 pm »
Ornyyyyy!!! Yessss!! Bang bang!!!

Though he was called unreliable when he said we weren't getting Bellingham so perhaps we should wait ;)
Online smicer claus is coming to town

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,131
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4730 on: Today at 07:44:31 pm »
If Santa splurges his sack and it has three signed contracts in there it's going to be a good Christmas.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,529
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4731 on: Today at 07:45:24 pm »
WHITE SMOKE...
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,826
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4732 on: Today at 07:47:42 pm »
Being totally honest reading the article its not necessarily indicative that anything is going to happen any time soon - you wonder what the fuck Hughes has been doing for 8 months but here it is:


Quote
Liverpool have made an opening contract offer to Mohamed Salah.

The 32-year-olds existing terms expire at the end of this season and  like with Virgil van Dijk, who is also on course to become a free agent  a new deal has been tabled.

It does not mean an agreement is in place or close and, despite a growing belief around Anfield that both players will stay, at present there is no certainty.

A resolution is expected to take time, which is far from ideal for Liverpool given Salah and Van Dijk  plus academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold  can sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign teams from January 1.

But all three have now received proposals from the club and talks continue.

Earlier this month, The Athletic reported that Salah was still waiting for Liverpool to reveal their stance in relation to the length and value of a potential renewal.

It then emerged last week that captain Van Dijk has received an offer, while a proposal has also been submitted to Alexander-Arnold.

After helping Liverpool defeat Southampton last month, Salah had said he was probably more out than in and admitted he was disappointed that a formal contract offer had not been made.

Salah has been in strong form so far this season scoring 15 goals and adding 12 assists in all competitions. His latest contribution was two goals and an assist in the 3-3 draw with Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Salah has scored 226 goals in 370 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Serie A side Roma in 2017. He has won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in that time.

Liverpool, under new head coach Arne Slot, are top of the Premier League but missed the chance to go further clear on Saturday when the Merseyside derby was postponed on safety grounds amid severe weather warnings in the UK.

They are also top of the Champions Leagues league phase with a perfect five wins from five. Salah has scored once and added four assists in the competition.

Salah and Liverpool are next in action against Girona on Tuesday.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,529
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4733 on: Today at 07:48:19 pm »
https://xcancel.com/David_Ornstein/status/1865843941355946151

Quote
Liverpool make opening contract offer to Mohamed Salah. Does not mean agreement done or close (any outcome expected to take time) but Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold have all now received proposals + talks with #LFC ongoing @TheAthleticFC
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,800
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4734 on: Today at 07:50:22 pm »
Did Hughes mention how was Ibiza?
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Piggies in Blankies

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,678
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4735 on: Today at 07:51:12 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:47:42 pm
Being totally honest reading the article its not necessarily indicative that anything is going to happen any time soon - you wonder what the fuck Hughes has been doing for 8 months but here it is:


None one bit of this is on Hughes.  Hes been dealt a devils hand

His first job was to pick a new manager and then recruit an entire back room team. With respect, no player is going to negotiate a contract when theyve no idea about the manager.  So, that left talks opening in October, thats almost certainly the only way you could do it and respecting the players.


Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4736 on: Today at 07:52:41 pm »
Haven't been following the minutae of the press talk is general consensus  VVD and Salah stay while TAA leaves?
Online disgraced figgy pudding

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,457
  • Seis Veces
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4737 on: Today at 07:53:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:48:19 pm
https://xcancel.com/David_Ornstein/status/1865843941355946151

He says the outcome is expected to take time but you'd like to think not loads ... if they've actually offered him something it should be pretty close to what he's looking for.

Get it done and announced ahead of the next home game you swines.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,826
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4738 on: Today at 07:53:32 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 07:51:12 pm
None one bit of this is on Hughes.  Hes been dealt a devils hand

His first job was to pick a new manager and then recruit an entire back room team. With respect, no player is going to negotiate a contract when theyve no idea about the manager.  So, that left talks opening in October, thats almost certainly the only way you could do it and respecting the players.

Right.

But the manager has been in place now for 6 months; Van Dijk and Salah have been practically begging for contracts publicly and Salah has just received an offer about 3 weeks before he can technically sign a pre agreement?

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,360
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4739 on: Today at 07:54:51 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:47:42 pm
Being totally honest reading the article its not necessarily indicative that anything is going to happen any time soon - you wonder what the fuck Hughes has been doing for 8 months but here it is:

We have a new head coach. Any sensible sporting director would have waited to see how Mo and Virgil will perform in Slot's setup, considering their age. Now that we know for certain what we have hoped for, they can talk about the money and the length of the contracts ...
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,529
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4740 on: Today at 07:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:53:32 pm
Right.

But the manager has been in place now for 6 months; Van Dijk and Salah have been practically begging for contracts publicly and Salah has just received an offer about 3 weeks before he can technically sign a pre agreement?

WHITE SMOKE MOFO...
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,800
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4741 on: Today at 07:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 07:51:12 pm
None one bit of this is on Hughes.  Hes been dealt a devils hand

His first job was to pick a new manager and then recruit an entire back room team. With respect, no player is going to negotiate a contract when theyve no idea about the manager.  So, that left talks opening in October, thats almost certainly the only way you could do it and respecting the players.

All true, and I've posted along the same lines, re: new manager. But it could be seen that we were flying by the end of October and the players would have had two months to make up what they will of Slot. My issue (not that it's any importnat) is that communications with the three camps were certainly going forth and back, but they seemed "delayed". As if the decision is not made by one entity, but had to go through a few. I could understand why as well. But in a well oiled machine, we should have been at this stage a month ago even considering all the priority work you mentioned (with which I agree).

Hopefully we don't lose any of these three to learn from that.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,677
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4742 on: Today at 07:57:41 pm »
Good news, means we want all three to stay, lets, hope we find agreement.
Online Piggies in Blankies

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,678
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4743 on: Today at 07:58:45 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:53:32 pm
Right.

But the manager has been in place now for 6 months; Van Dijk and Salah have been practically begging for contracts publicly and Salah has just received an offer about 3 weeks before he can technically sign a pre agreement?


Its always going to come to that as it gives leverage. Lets see how it goes.

However it goes, its a decision that can only really be determined in the longer term.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,510
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4744 on: Today at 08:00:19 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 07:51:12 pm
None one bit of this is on Hughes.  Hes been dealt a devils hand
sorry, but it's part of his job responsibilities so unless he quits of course 'bits of this' since taking the job are on him (whether that's criticism or ultimately credit). that responsibility is the nature of leadership roles
Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,949
  • @tharris113
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4745 on: Today at 08:00:59 pm »
why do they keep reporting stuff then saying nothing is close? I'm not interested in articles that are just full of nothing.
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online djschembri

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,645
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4746 on: Today at 08:03:14 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:00:59 pm
why do they keep reporting stuff then saying nothing is close? I'm not interested in articles that are just full of nothing.

Because it's a step further than they were a few weeks ago when the information given was that no offer was yet made.
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,826
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4747 on: Today at 08:04:26 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 07:58:45 pm
Its always going to come to that as it gives leverage. Lets see how it goes.

However it goes, its a decision that can only really be determined in the longer term.

I agree it is massively results dependent; if all 3 sign then hes done a good job.

Personal view is that it didnt need to be handled the way that it has been but to be for my knowledge of sports contracts is pretty minimal so perhaps Im wrong.
Offline Rahul21

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4748 on: Today at 08:06:07 pm »
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 08:03:14 pm
Because it's a step further than they were a few weeks ago when the information given was that no offer was yet made.

Yeah but this isnt really significant news. Weve made a formal offer, but talks are expected to continue and an agreement (if there is one) might not be any time soon. Its all pretty pointless reporting by Ornstein.
Offline Rahul21

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4749 on: Today at 08:08:02 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 07:57:41 pm
Good news, means we want all three to stay, lets, hope we find agreement.

In theory. But why make them formal offers if we dont think theyll accept them? And if its all a part of the dance, why didnt Hughes start it months ago?
