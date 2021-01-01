None one bit of this is on Hughes. Hes been dealt a devils hand



His first job was to pick a new manager and then recruit an entire back room team. With respect, no player is going to negotiate a contract when theyve no idea about the manager. So, that left talks opening in October, thats almost certainly the only way you could do it and respecting the players.





All true, and I've posted along the same lines, re: new manager. But it could be seen that we were flying by the end of October and the players would have had two months to make up what they will of Slot. My issue (not that it's any importnat) is that communications with the three camps were certainly going forth and back, but they seemed "delayed". As if the decision is not made by one entity, but had to go through a few. I could understand why as well. But in a well oiled machine, we should have been at this stage a month ago even considering all the priority work you mentioned (with which I agree).Hopefully we don't lose any of these three to learn from that.