Give me a stable, flourishing, expanding and sustainable club over cheats, relegation fodder and crumbling infrastructure any day of the week!



50 years old and I didn't know what a shill was, so I looked it up:



1. a person who poses as a customer in order to decoy others into participating, as at a gambling house, auction, confidence game, etc. 2. a person who publicizes or praises something or someone for reasons of self-interest, personal profit, friendship or loyalty.



I am confused. Am I a shill for looking at the whole thing subjectively? Am I a shill for defending ALL aspects of the club publicly whilst keeping any negative thoughts to myself or does that just make me stupid? I am genuinely interested to know.



I have nothing but praise for what FSG have done when you look at what we had before them. I believe we have been more successful in the time they have been here than we were in the previous 20 years, I am loyal to LFC and I am proud to be a lifelong fan and a supporter of other LFC supporters.



I would say that they have done an awful lot more right than wrong. If there is a viable alternative that ticks all of the boxes, lets hope they are our next owners.



Anyway. Back to the thread. FWIW i believe loosing all 3 on a free would be short-sighted and naïve, but none of us know the conversations that have been or are being had, or are privy to the demands being placed on the club, and no-one knows what the impact and the initial shock around Klopp's public decision to leave and subsequent departure had on negotiations - whether the players themselves were close to signing up until that point and then decided to wait.



I would like to see Trent as future LFC Captain and believe he deserves to be paid what he is worth.

I would like to see Virgil finish his playing career here and then moving into the boot-room coaching staff, before becoming LFC Manager.

I hope to see Mo lifting another big one with us, and he clearly wants that too. It would be great to see him finish his career here but I think he has more than earnt a dignified and rapturous departure whatever happens.