Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 260946 times)

Offline BeingJohnMarkovic

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4640 on: Yesterday at 08:12:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:29:49 pm
The rumour for the last couple of months with Virj contract has been 2 years plus an option for a one more.

I think that'd be a fair offer for Virgil. Considering how well he reads the game, its very unlikely he's just going to fall off the cliff in terms of performance in the next two years. Especially considering how good he's been this season. Two years, and then see how he's playing after that two years before making a decision on the third. Perfect.
It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me?

Offline Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4641 on: Yesterday at 08:21:35 pm »
Quote from: Ipcress on Yesterday at 07:18:40 pm
For the record, without the financially doped Man City, LFC would have won 4 Premier League titles, which is 4 more than any previous owner. 7 of the 10 highest points totals were achieved under FSG, including the only times we reached more than 90 points (3).

We reached 3 champions league finals, numerous other finals and won numerous cups.

All while investing in training facilities and increasing Anfield's capacity allowing more supporters to see the Reds live while making it an even more intimidating venue for visiting teams.

I think they must be doing something right.

No one is perfect, no owner, no player. Salah against Newcastle, I like to think about his 2 goals and assist. Without doubt, there is someone on this planet who hates Mo and will put Liverpool's dropping 2 points to Mo hitting the woodwork rather than the back of the net. They are welcome to their opinion, just wish they wouldn't let their prejudices not blind them to what has/is being achieved.

Hope the two year contract rumour turns out to be true.

Without financial doping FSG almost certainly wouldn't have bought us. It was the amount of bent money sloshing around that attracted them to the Premier league. They sold Torres, Sterling and Coutinho for more than it cost them to buy the club. With all three the money originated from the Petro-fuelled clubs.

The revenue generation that attracted FSG originated from Abramovich buying Chelsea. It was that revenue that catapulted the Premier league into a different stratosphere from La Liga and Serie A. The biggest giveaway is that both Project big Picture and the breakaway European Super League which had Henry's grubby fingerprints all over them had the Petro clubs at the heart of it.

Ask yourself what Henry would want. 4 league titles and a club worth £1bn or 1 League title and a club worth £4bn.

FSG have never been interested in title winning dynasties. Trophies are just a way of keeping the fans happy whilst you continue to make money. 
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Heritage

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4642 on: Yesterday at 08:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Ipcress on Yesterday at 07:18:40 pm
For the record, without the financially doped Man City, LFC would have won 4 Premier League titles, which is 4 more than any previous owner. 7 of the 10 highest points totals were achieved under FSG, including the only times we reached more than 90 points (3).

We reached 3 champions league finals, numerous other finals and won numerous cups.

All while investing in training facilities and increasing Anfield's capacity allowing more supporters to see the Reds live while making it an even more intimidating venue for visiting teams.

I think they must be doing something right.

No one is perfect, no owner, no player. Salah against Newcastle, I like to think about his 2 goals and assist. Without doubt, there is someone on this planet who hates Mo and will put Liverpool's dropping 2 points to Mo hitting the woodwork rather than the back of the net. They are welcome to their opinion, just wish they wouldn't let their prejudices not blind them to what has/is being achieved.

Hope the two year contract rumour turns out to be true.
Agree. It's basically Gary Neville sabotage/propaganda to think FSG have not been good for us.
🔥97🔥

🏆 x 43

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4643 on: Yesterday at 08:37:09 pm »
Quote from: Heritage on Yesterday at 08:22:16 pm
Agree. It's basically Gary Neville sabotage/propaganda to think FSG have not been good for us.

The question isn't whether they have been good for us. They clearly have. The question is do their goals align with ours.

If you want to win trophies then new contracts for Trent, VVD and Salah are absolute no brainers.

If you want to make money then renewing their contracts will cost about the same as buying another club for the MCO.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Antonio Chigurh

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4644 on: Yesterday at 08:42:36 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:37:09 pm
The question isn't whether they have been good for us. They clearly have. The question is do their goals align with ours.

If you want to win trophies then new contracts for Trent, VVD and Salah are absolute no brainers.

If you want to make money then renewing their contracts will cost about the same as buying another club for the MCO.

 You think they're going to take money out of liverpool to buy a new club?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4645 on: Yesterday at 08:58:30 pm »
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on Yesterday at 08:42:36 pm
You think they're going to take money out of liverpool to buy a new club?

I think if you believe that FSG are going to stump up the money to pay for multiple clubs. Pony up for the likes of Edwards, Ward, Marques and the others then I have a bridge to sell to you. JWH who loves buying things only decides he wants multiple football clubs at the exact moment there are no other infrastructure opportunities at LFC.

They then magically setup FSG football group LLP in Delaware. A holding company that doesn't need to publish accounts and who controls LFC.

The long and the short of it (virg and Mo) is that there are no possible football reasons NOT to renew all three deals. There are only business reasons. The bit that blows my mind is so called LFC fans defending pure business decisions.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4646 on: Yesterday at 09:17:57 pm »
I will buy that bridge, I'll need it to get from the question I asked to the answer you gave.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4647 on: Yesterday at 09:26:31 pm »
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on Yesterday at 09:17:57 pm
I will buy that bridge, I'll need it to get from the question I asked to the answer you gave.

 ;D excellent
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4648 on: Yesterday at 09:27:52 pm »
Has anyone ever actually bought a bridge?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4649 on: Yesterday at 09:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Yesterday at 09:27:52 pm
Has anyone ever actually bought a bridge?

Ken Bates
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4650 on: Yesterday at 09:32:12 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:21:35 pm
Without financial doping FSG almost certainly wouldn't have bought us. It was the amount of bent money sloshing around that attracted them to the Premier league. They sold Torres, Sterling and Coutinho for more than it cost them to buy the club. With all three the money originated from the Petro-fuelled clubs.

The revenue generation that attracted FSG originated from Abramovich buying Chelsea. It was that revenue that catapulted the Premier league into a different stratosphere from La Liga and Serie A. The biggest giveaway is that both Project big Picture and the breakaway European Super League which had Henry's grubby fingerprints all over them had the Petro clubs at the heart of it.

Ask yourself what Henry would want. 4 league titles and a club worth £1bn or 1 League title and a club worth £4bn.

FSG have never been interested in title winning dynasties. Trophies are just a way of keeping the fans happy whilst you continue to make money.

Genuinely must've missed us bringing in Carroll and Suarez for more than we sold Torres, Firmino and Benteke for more than we sold Sterling, and van Dijk and Salah for more than we got for Coutinho.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4651 on: Yesterday at 09:37:48 pm »
FSG debate is boring. I ask a simple question, which owners have been better, cleaner and have had a more transformative impact at the elite level in the PL

Ill wait (and donate £20 to a charity of choice if you persuade me)
---It's just a ride and we can change it any time we want. It's only a choice. No effort, no work, no job, no savings and money, a choice, right now, between fear and love-- william melvin hicks

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4652 on: Yesterday at 09:38:49 pm »
Give me a stable, flourishing, expanding and sustainable club over cheats, relegation fodder and crumbling infrastructure any day of the week!

50 years old and I didn't know what a shill was, so I looked it up:

1. a person who poses as a customer in order to decoy others into participating, as at a gambling house, auction, confidence game, etc. 2. a person who publicizes or praises something or someone for reasons of self-interest, personal profit, friendship or loyalty.

I am confused. Am I a shill for looking at the whole thing subjectively? Am I a shill for defending ALL aspects of the club publicly whilst keeping any negative thoughts to myself or does that just make me stupid? I am genuinely interested to know.
 
I have nothing but praise for what FSG have done when you look at what we had before them. I believe we have been more successful in the time they have been here than we were in the previous 20 years, I am loyal to LFC and I am proud to be a lifelong fan and a supporter of other LFC supporters.

I would say that they have done an awful lot more right than wrong. If there is a viable alternative that ticks all of the boxes, lets hope they are our next owners.

Anyway. Back to the thread. FWIW i believe loosing all 3 on a free would be short-sighted and naïve, but none of us know the conversations that have been or are being had, or are privy to the demands being placed on the club, and no-one knows what the impact and the initial shock around Klopp's public decision to leave and subsequent departure had on negotiations - whether the players themselves were close to signing up until that point and then decided to wait.

I would like to see Trent as future LFC Captain and believe he deserves to be paid what he is worth.
I would like to see Virgil finish his playing career here and then moving into the boot-room coaching staff, before becoming LFC Manager.
I hope to see Mo lifting another big one with us, and he clearly wants that too. It would be great to see him finish his career here but I think he has more than earnt a dignified and rapturous departure whatever happens.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4653 on: Yesterday at 09:39:22 pm »
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on Yesterday at 09:17:57 pm
I will buy that bridge, I'll need it to get from the question I asked to the answer you gave.

Do you think Edwards, Ward and Marques are working for free?

We will be paying consultancy fees for all of them. They aren't LFC employees so we MUST pay fair value consultancy fees for all of them. Otherwise, we would breach FFP and PSR.

Then we get to sponsorship deals. We were already a client of Fenway Sports Management who negotiated our sponsorship deals and organised our pre-season trips. The best bit is the fella who negotiated our deals was Billy Two Hats Hogan. Who headed up FSM and is now CEO of FSG international. Another Delaware tax dodging LLP.

Talk about a conflict of interest.

Commercial and sponsorship deals will be done at group level and be hidden in the US tax dodging Delaware LLP's. Our accounts will just show how much we have received from the LLP's.

So why go to all the trouble of setting up US holding companies and paying tens of millions for an ace recruitment team to blow a £100m+ on contracts for depreciating assets?
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4654 on: Yesterday at 09:41:47 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Yesterday at 09:27:52 pm
Has anyone ever actually bought a bridge?

Anglesey tomorrow.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4655 on: Yesterday at 09:43:58 pm »
My grandad was once offered to come onboard of a group of investors to finance the construction of a bridge in Singapore back in the day. Does that count?  ;D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4656 on: Yesterday at 09:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:43:58 pm
My grandad was once offered to come onboard of a group of investors to finance the construction of a bridge in Singapore back in the day. Does that count?  ;D

Kwai do you ask?

*edit* It's the wrong bridge isnt it  :duh
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4657 on: Yesterday at 09:47:51 pm »
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Yesterday at 09:37:48 pm
FSG debate is boring. I ask a simple question, which owners have been better, cleaner and have had a more transformative impact at the elite level in the PL

Ill wait (and donate £20 to a charity of choice if you persuade me)

When their objectives aligned with ours.

From a sporting perspective VVD , Trent and Salah are without doubt amongst the best players in their position on the planet. Retaining them for next season makes absolute sense.

From a business perspective their output might drop and retaining them will inevitably put upward pressure on future contract renewals.

At the moment FSG as a business that has to satisfy multiple investors has different priorities to LFC we exist to win trophies.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4658 on: Yesterday at 09:54:02 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:39:22 pm
Do you think Edwards, Ward and Marques are working for free?

It was reported that they were given some equity in FSG and not a market rate salary. Makes sense given their remit.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4659 on: Yesterday at 10:07:27 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:58:30 pm
I think if you believe that FSG are going to stump up the money to pay for multiple clubs. Pony up for the likes of Edwards, Ward, Marques and the others then I have a bridge to sell to you. JWH who loves buying things only decides he wants multiple football clubs at the exact moment there are no other infrastructure opportunities at LFC.

They then magically setup FSG football group LLP in Delaware. A holding company that doesn't need to publish accounts and who controls LFC.

The long and the short of it (virg and Mo) is that there are no possible football reasons NOT to renew all three deals. There are only business reasons. The bit that blows my mind is so called LFC fans defending pure business decisions.

Yes because there are no football reasons that signing players heading into their mid 30s on multi year, huge term deals is complicated.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4660 on: Yesterday at 10:35:01 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:07:27 pm
Yes because there are no football reasons that signing players heading into their mid 30s on multi year, huge term deals is complicated.

We aren't talking about normal player heading into their thirties.

VVD and Salah are currently amongst the best players in their respective positions.Unless you have an obvious succession plan then you renew their deals. 
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4661 on: Yesterday at 10:46:16 pm »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4662 on: Yesterday at 10:54:26 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 10:46:16 pm
Mirror claims he's set to agree a 2 year deal with the club:

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-mo-salah-contract-fsg-34270349

Its written by John Richardson who is routinely absolutely full of shit. He came out with some blag story about his last contract as well. P
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4663 on: Yesterday at 10:56:57 pm »
Joyce and Orny follow him on twitter.  :D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4664 on: Yesterday at 10:58:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:56:57 pm
Joyce and Orny follow him on twitter.  :D

Honestly mate he released a very similar story about his last contract which turned out to be total bollocks.

Hes absolutely full of shit.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4665 on: Yesterday at 10:58:35 pm »
99% Delusion, 1 % Hope.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4666 on: Yesterday at 11:02:37 pm »
 :D

https://xcancel.com/Danny7Gallagher/status/1865432468414730602

Quote
Contract latest on Salah by the way. Developments have been happening despite unhelpful public gestures. Understand a two-year deal is now close to being formally agreed.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4667 on: Yesterday at 11:31:55 pm »
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4668 on: Yesterday at 11:47:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:02:37 pm
:D

https://xcancel.com/Danny7Gallagher/status/1865432468414730602


"Unhelpful public gestures" sounds like Mo has been going round flicking the Vs to everyone ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4669 on: Yesterday at 11:51:47 pm »
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on Yesterday at 11:47:26 pm
"Unhelpful public gestures" sounds like Mo has been going round flicking the Vs to everyone ;D

Onanism has been discussed in the match day thread... ;D
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4670 on: Today at 12:00:43 am »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Yesterday at 11:31:55 pm
I posted this earlier and then Classycara pissed on my chips ;D
had to look up which user posted this to narrow down which chips you were talking about ;D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4671 on: Today at 12:07:54 am »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Yesterday at 04:31:42 pm
Not a great source, not an awful source though

Suggestion of a new deal for Mo being close https://xcancel.com/danny7gallagher/status/1865432468414730602?s=46

I'll believe it.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
