Online na fir dearg

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4520 on: Yesterday at 05:58:35 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:47:19 pm
"If I have to actually go and offer a contract I've already made a mistake."

R.Hughes 2024

 ;D
Offline jepovic

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4521 on: Yesterday at 05:59:26 pm »
Quote from: Rhingle Bells on Yesterday at 05:50:50 pm
All three are still Liverpool players and all three deserve our respect.
I think we also have to remember that its not in their interest right now to express infinite loyalty, in the midst of a negotiation.

I like my job and Im not gonna change jobs to make a little bit more, but thats sure as hell not what Im telling my boss.
Offline eyescream

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4522 on: Yesterday at 06:01:24 pm »
Re Trent - a few months ago he said that the previous negotiations with the team were not public and that is the case now. In my opinion, this means that there are talks at the moment and we will know the result when everything is clear, whether he stays or goes to Madrid.
Online smutchin

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4523 on: Yesterday at 06:20:32 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 05:01:13 pm
Why isn't he signing then?

Go back and read all 114 pages of the thread. Consider it a punishment.
Offline PaulF

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4524 on: Yesterday at 06:50:59 pm »
Are we also fighting against the type of game and the weather.  I can imagine playing in a warmer country where the game is slower prolongs your career.  This is pure speculation mind. I'm hoping someone has the average number of minutes played by players in the top leagues at their fingertips.
Ps not suggesting this affects the negotiations as such, but might be something that turns players heads more than the per week number. (As in they might expect more weeks albeit at a lower number if they move).  Weirdly Salah might be holding out for a rotation option to come in!
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Caligula?

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4525 on: Yesterday at 09:28:27 pm »
Are a bunch of nerdy finance guys with spreadsheets really about to let one of our greatest ever players leave by offering him no contract?
Offline killer-heels

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4526 on: Yesterday at 09:39:06 pm »
Fucking give Salah what he wants you tight c*nts.
Offline rscanderlech

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4527 on: Yesterday at 09:59:18 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:28:27 pm
Are a bunch of nerdy finance guys with spreadsheets really about to let one of our greatest ever players leave by offering him no contract?
He's the best player in the world. Actually, if you remember when he signed his last contract, we were all saying the same thing. His form was Ballon D'Or level, although in that case he did not continue it through to the end of the season.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4528 on: Today at 04:34:19 am »
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Yesterday at 01:33:04 am
Fairly sure no one at the club is anywhere near what he is on from what is being reported. Not even close.

I meant in world football.
Offline him_15

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4529 on: Today at 05:15:38 am »
The Newcastle match clearly showed how important are Virg, Trent and Mo. They make us a title challenging team.
Offline classycarra

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4530 on: Today at 05:20:02 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 04:24:51 pm
Couldn't care less about Trent though, recently when he was injured I didn't even notice it tbf, we're fine without him.
did you notice him against Newcastle?

been quite noticeable in the 90 minutes over two games since he came back
Offline killer-heels

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4531 on: Today at 05:20:15 am »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 05:15:38 am
The Newcastle match clearly showed how important are Virg, Trent and Mo. They make us a title challenging team.

Yep. They are our best players, which is why its so frustrating that we run the risk of losing them. Its just so massively infuriating by the club and by the faceless nerds and Sporting Directors.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4532 on: Today at 05:21:31 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:20:02 am
did you notice him against Newcastle?

Its such a laughable comment. Losing one of these players is a disaster, but instead the club is deciding to dance with the possibility of losing all 3.

Trent is amazing.
Offline xbugawugax

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4533 on: Today at 05:24:30 am »
but those tight c*nts dont care. how long can they last at the top level they are at?

financially i do think that it costs less to keep them here.

we do have to move them along at some stage and i not sure the data nerds can find what those 3 bring on and off the pitch at whatever financial cost they think they can.

Offline Avens Calendar

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4534 on: Today at 05:53:45 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:20:02 am
did you notice him against Newcastle?

been quite noticeable in the 90 minutes over two games since he came back

Gonna preface this by agreeing with the actual point of your post  which is Trent is ace, and I hope he stays  but Newcastle isn't a fair game to use in response to the previous post. I think it's pretty reasonable to think Bradley deputised for him very well, and I could understand the argument that he's ready to step up (again, doesn't mean I want Trent to go). Whereas the Newcastle game showed the difference between Quansah at RB and Trent  which was quite dramatic.
Logged
Online KalantaScouser

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4535 on: Today at 09:19:01 am »
Its been said on probably every page...

But my word, the fucking optics of this just look worse every game for the guys in charge of sorting these out. For all of them of course, Virg still looks like the best CB in the league and Trent has the ability to do what he did last night to change a game the way no other fullback would be able to.

But Salah. Fucking hell. 15 goals and 12 assists in 21 games. You can count on one hand the amount of games in all comps that he's not scored or assisted, he's pretty clearly right now the best player in the world so stop fucking fannying about.
Online RedG13

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4536 on: Today at 09:33:15 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:28:27 pm
Are a bunch of nerdy finance guys with spreadsheets really about to let one of our greatest ever players leave by offering him no contract?
You also you be smart about how try and sign mid 30s forward. He turns 33 next season, he in a great shape, plays  a lot of minutes which he can handle. You want to pay for their current value not what they done. Father time is undefeated.
He going decline at some point it just when and you dont want that be huge long term money.
Also player has be willing to accept less years which Mo has done before.
