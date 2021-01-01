Its been said on probably every page...



But my word, the fucking optics of this just look worse every game for the guys in charge of sorting these out. For all of them of course, Virg still looks like the best CB in the league and Trent has the ability to do what he did last night to change a game the way no other fullback would be able to.



But Salah. Fucking hell. 15 goals and 12 assists in 21 games. You can count on one hand the amount of games in all comps that he's not scored or assisted, he's pretty clearly right now the best player in the world so stop fucking fannying about.