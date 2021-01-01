« previous next »
Oh I apologise. I thought this was a thread for speculation. Such as pulling player salaries out of our arses, and Richard Hughes being competent at his job.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:15:29 pm
He's accountable to the fans too who ultimately pay his wages.
a greater proportion of his wages are probably paid for by TV companies than by fans (not that I'd advocate them having a say in the club!)
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:27:49 pm
a greater proportion of his wages are probably paid for by TV companies than by fans (not that I'd advocate them having a say in the club!)
TV revenue ultimately depends on fans mate. Both his wages and the money he can work with come from the fans.

I do think he's accountable. If he wasn't, we wouldn't get those articles in The Athletic that aim to manage expectations.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:43:57 pm
Sure, there'd be a lot of, 'nothing new to report'. Just because you ask the person responsible about something, it doesn't mean he wants to or should answer. Or that his answer is going to be any different to the last time you asked. But the point is, these questions are going to Slot and they have absolutely no business going to him.

Plus there's a whole bunch of things that could be asked of Hughes which it'd be pointless asking Slot. Again, doesn't mean he will or should answer, but he's the right person to ask. So for example, 'Richard tell us why these contracts have all ran down to this point?' That's a question Hughes can answer. He may not do so, and it may not be wise to answer it. But unlike Slot, who can't speak to decisions being made on these things, Hughes actually can.

Meanwhile keyop has missed the fact that we no longer have a manager and so is busy defending a principle that no longer exists.

He's not 'the person responsible', and lets not muddy the waters with 'manager' and 'head coach' as if Slot has no say on what contracts we extend and who we sign or sell. There's lots of levels of people responsible. For the sake of a twenty minute press conference, and a question each week that maybe takes a minute or so out of that, I really don't think we need to start sending our DOF as if its some terrible thing Arnes facing every week that he has no awareness of.

Klopp hated press conferences because they're boring, pretty pointless and took him away from more valuable stuff. If your argument is that all DoFs should take press conferences for that reason, then yeah absolutely agree. But then mighty quickly people would get bored of that, cos its a pretty boring job (particularly outside transfer windows) and we'd just go back to managers/head coaches. Can you imagine a press conference with Richard Hughes if we'd got these contracts done months ago? What on earth would the questions be?

You chaps want answers as to why we're at this point with the contracts, which is fair. But you're coming up with pretty silly arguments like 'Richard Hughes should be in the press conferences'. Unfortunately....you're not going to get the answers. That's just the way of the world. They'll either get extended or they won't, and all you'll know about it is the spin from both parties either way.
Spoken as if the idea that a DOF would do press conferences is utterly mad, completing ignoring the fact that the DOF and head coach model, which we in the uk have now adopted, includes exactly this in other countries. Weve adopted the model without the accompanying media/ press responsibilities for the DOF.

Re wanting answers - at the moment I dont actually. The reason Salah and VVD hasnt signed is its very complicated. Theyll want longer deals and better terms than we want to offer. Theyre getting old. Its hard. Trents head has been turned by Madrid. Its all pretty obvious annd understandable I suspect and Im mostly quite sanguine about it all.

The principle in play though about those responsible taking the heat from the media/ press is patently obvious. And lets be clear, under our model, now explicit in job titles, Slot isnt responsible for choosing who gets contracts and what they are. Hes a stakeholder so hell be consulted. But he isnt making the calls.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:48:18 pm
I understand all your posts are written from a 'whatever the club has done / decided is right' and work back but maybe engage some level of grey at some point..

There isn't a weird obsession with men in suits .. its a natural obsession with the people actually making the decisions that affect the club we support

It's not 1962 anymore, your 'holy trinity' is redundant - the manager isn't making the decisions about buying and selling players or renewing contracts, or the direction of wider football operations at the club - I'm not sure why that hasn't registered with you?
The position of 'manager' doesn't even exist at the club.
The people that are making those decisions have no communication with the fans and no accountability to them

If you want to operate on the principles that you don't care about their decisions because you assume that they're always correct and never want to hear why they've made decisions or the direction they want to take the club on and off the pitch that's totally fine - but trashing those of us don't feel that way under some misguided subservient ethos to 'the club' doesn't cut it
I care about decisions, but I don't spend hours doom mongering on what may or may not happen in the absence of information. My suggestions for why there might be a delay are the exact same issues facing any club in the same circumstances, regardless of owners (unless you're City). That's not defending the club - its just accepting reality.

Any club in any league will hold contract discussions with key players in the season/s preceding their contract expiry. That isn't any newfound insight or defending the club - its what people are literally paid to do at every top club across Europe. If people want to suggest the club is doing nothing or being negligent or incompetent, or demand our Director of Football provides an explanation, then that's fine. But we all know in reality that things are always happening - just not as fast as some people like. Some posters seem perennially desperate to leap to the worst possible outcome for every single decision, whereas my view is - why don't we wait and see, and that maybe its not as straightforward as we think. Same reason I'm not venting outrage in the transfer thread every summer, and why I'm not angry we haven't renewed these 3 contracts yet. Doesn't mean I don't care - just that I have no control over it whatsoever, and can cope with the uncertainty until a decision is made. I've made no suggestion that the club gets everything right, and I've listed their missteps and the areas where they should improve in previous posts.

As for your claim that the manager isn't making any decisions about buying and selling players and renewing contracts - what evidence do you have to back this up? I'd be very surprised if Jurgen/Arne weren't actively involved in all discussions around who we need, who we want to keep, and who we want to let go. It may not be them negotiating deals or image rights or whatever, but they will have been pivotal in every decision that gets made. I have no evidence to back this up, but it's a lot more plausible than suggesting they had no involvement.

I've said before I couldn't care less who owns us - provided they help us achieve success, don't put the club's future in jeopardy, and leave us in a better state than they found us. There seems to be complete blind spot for many posters as to what's been happening in the wider footballing world beyond LFC - meaning many of their gripes have zero context. That's why I've found so much of the negativity so out of step with what's been happening on the pitch. The only reason anyone on these boards has needed to defend the club is due to the inordinate amount of time some people have spent slagging it off across multiple threads - many of which got locked, or led to many good posters leaving the site, or not bothering engaging in discussion. As I've said before - fans of other clubs would absolutely piss themselves at some of the people on here crying into their keyboards every season on every topic - all during a period when we've consistently been one of the best clubs (often the best club) in Europe.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:49:50 pm
Spoken as if the idea that a DOF would do press conferences is utterly mad, completing ignoring the fact that the DOF and head coach model which we in the uk have taken on board, includes exactly this in other countries.

Its not mad particularly

Its mad that its been bought up in this context, because people are annoyed about us not getting these contracts wrapped up and would like a piece of meat to have a go at. Its semantics, nothing more. Of the last ten managers/head coaches appointed in the PL, five have the manager title and five have the head coach title. So it doesn't particularly seem like its something we've taken on board, it just looks like a slightly different title for doing basically the same job (coaching players, being involved in decisions around those players such as contracts, being involved in who we sign and who we sell, etc.).

DoFs aren't going to start doing press conferences in England.
Quote
PSG President and ECA Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi on rumors of PSGs interest in Mo Salah:

Its not true. Hes a fantastic and amazing player, but weve never considered him, to be honest. We know every club would love to have him, but this rumor about us is simply not true.
Quote from: keyop on Today at 03:04:52 pm

Quote from: keyop on Today at 03:04:52 pm
The only reason anyone on these boards has needed to defend the club is due to the inordinate amount of time some people have spent slagging it off across multiple threads
Minor edits required: The only reason anyone on these boards I has needed to defend the club hedgefund owners is due ....
Quote from: keyop on Today at 03:04:52 pm
I'd be very surprised if Jurgen/Arne weren't actively involved in all discussions around who we need, who we want to keep, and who we want to let go. It may not be them negotiating deals or image rights or whatever, but they will have been pivotal in every decision that gets made. I have no evidence to back this up, but it's a lot more plausible than suggesting they had no involvement.
I do.

In today's PC Arne was talking about having daily conversations with people responsible with recruitment - he mentioned talking about which players they like and which they don't. I don't know who's claiming what but Arne will be heavily involved in who we bring in and who we let go.
@Keyop Arne Slot is not the manager hes the head coach - the role of manager doesnt exist at the club

There is no Jurgen/Arne on these matters they have different job titles, roles and responsibilities and level of influence

Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:16:50 am
Pretty sure that was Maldini
yeah I think Alonso said the idea that tackling was a skill baffled him.
Coach / manager is semantics for the most part. He has an input in transfers just as Klopp did. He may not be a manager of old where they spoke with the player / his agent directly and helped sort the deal in the initial stages, but then there are few (if any) of them at the top level of football these days given the sheer size and complexity of modern deals.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:06:25 am
Stats we have access to have always been much more difficult with CBs. You can't really argue with key passes, shots in high value places, touches in opposition box etc when it comes to forwards.  It's much trickier to define with a CB. The only sure fire number is the scoresheet. It'd be fascinating to know what the nerds are doing with data analysis for defenders these days.
is there some xG "mirror image" thing i.e. chances allowed?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:22:25 pm


Bit weird seeing someone who isnt the manger or head coach commenting on transfers  I was reliably informed that never happens at clubs
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 04:41:01 pm
Coach / manager is semantics for the most part. He has an input in transfers just as Klopp did.

they dont have remotely the same level of influence do they
Klopp literally brought his mate in as sporting director
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 10:49:35 am
Yeah a 1 year contract makes no sense for all the reasons you've listed. I can understand the club not wanting to go 3 years when it includes two AFCON years but a 2 year contract just feels like the perfect middle ground for both parties. Peace of mind for Salah that he knows where his future lies and doesn't have to worry about moving his young family and it stops the constant speculation from the clubs point of view.

one of the keys in negotiation is identifying what are the key issues the other side really care about.

I agree, the family thing may well be huge for him.  surprised it doesn't come up in the convo at all (AFAIK).

plus if you see his celebrations each time he sets a record it's obvious that it  means a HUGE amount to him.  moving to a different league kills the path he's on to set new standards on 2 sets of records - us and PL.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:43:24 pm
they dont have remotely the same level of influence do they
Klopp literally brought his mate in as sporting director

At the latter stages of his time here, sure. However for the vast majority of his time here he worked in the same (pretty much) structure as Slot does.
If were back to the circular argument of head coach vs manager we really are dry on news. It was boring when he got appointed its boring now and irrelevant to the contract renewals.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:41:37 pm
Bit weird seeing someone who isnt the manger or head coach commenting on transfers  I was reliably informed that never happens at clubs

Yes the famously well-run PSG ;D

In all seriousness I haven't seen anyone suggest that it doesn't happen (could be wrong)... it's just not a thing in England.
I for one live for the day when the physios, nutritionists, coaches, groundskeepers, accountants and cafeteria staff are all required to explain themselves in public every week.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:49:48 pm
Yes the famously well-run PSG ;D

In all seriousness I haven't seen anyone suggest that it doesn't happen (could be wrong)... it's just not a thing in England.

Craig told me they dont and he never lies

Its not a thing in England becuase we have a culture managers with off pitch responsibility not head coaches

Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 04:41:01 pm
Coach / manager is semantics for the most part. He has an input in transfers just as Klopp did. He may not be a manager of old where they spoke with the player / his agent directly and helped sort the deal in the initial stages, but then there are few (if any) of them at the top level of football these days given the sheer size and complexity of modern deals.

That would be like Klopp meeting Virg in Blackpool. Klopp and Ljinders talking with Lucho or Klopp face-timing Grav's Dad. Or Klopp consulting Rangnick to ask who was better out of Ibou or Upamecano.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:57:38 pm
Craig told me they dont and he never lies

Its not a thing in England becuase we have a culture managers with off pitch responsibility not head coaches

Traditionally yeah but I'm sure that's the case any more. Most are still called managers just because, but I think our set up is quite common now and increasingly so.

Chelsea, Brentford, Tottenham, Man United and Brighton I think all have 'head coaches' and from what I know the likes of West Ham and Bournemouth operate similarly even though they still give out the title of manager. Arteta was a head coach who was changed to manager which was likely due to Klopp-like level of influence growing.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:57:38 pm
Craig told me they dont and he never lies

Its not a thing in England becuase we have a culture managers with off pitch responsibility not head coaches

Weird, because I didn't say anything like that...

Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 12:06:26 pm
Most clubs have someone in such a role these days and I've rarely seen them being grilled by the media.

Slot is facing those questions because the manager has always been the one in front of the cameras, he's not being held to account for the decisions though and the media isn't questioning him as if he is either.

As for no one is being held to account, as said we don't know if he has been by his superiors or not, we don't know if he's done anything wrong to need to be. We're fans, we're not the ones judging his role as we don't have that info to do so.
I remember Comolli doing interviews occasionally then. The thing about Hughes is that with no contracts signed yet and the Zubimendi, what would he say anyway.

It's not exactly a novel concept. Slot has subtly shifted the responsibility to the SD with his comments that solely focus on the current team/games.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/110621-comolli-answers-your-questions

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2011/01/comolli-outlines-transfer-plans/
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:19:05 pm
I remember Comolli doing interview occasionally then. The thing about Hughes is that with no contracts signed yet and the Zubimendi, what would he say anyway.

The exact same as Slot - nothing to say on that. As is the correct response all involved should be giving until there is such a time that the deal is done or they've decided they're leaving.

I'd rather there was less talk about transfers by anyone connected to the club, including the manager coach being asked by the media (and would love the club to take a harder stance on this with the media before press conferences), not more.
This discussion is absurd, arguing whether the sporting director should somehow be "held accountable" or "take the blame".

We're leading both CL and PL! Shouldnt we rather discuss who should take the credit?
Do people really think LFC's management would be scared of addressing the media right now?


I think it would be far more convenient if no one had to do any press conferences. Just give off the record briefings to the Athletic's journalists.
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 05:23:08 pm
The exact same as Slot - nothing to say on that. As is the correct response all involved should be giving until there is such a time that the deal is done or they've decided they're leaving.

I'd rather there was less talk about transfers by anyone connected to the club, including the manager coach being asked by the media (and would love the club to take a harder stance on this with the media before press conferences), not more.
At this moment, it's less talk and more action. Get the contracts over line (Diaz as well) and improve the squad in January (which Slot hinted at  today).
I don't think we have a right to demand that information about contracts is disseminated in our preferred format. And there is definitely zero sense in discussing works in progress. In our favour, all 3 players have seen how poorly most transfers out go, and only Trent is seemingly (i.e by employing radio silence on the subject, unlike the other two) of the mind that the grass may be greener. At some point in the next few weeks, the club will make a final offer to the three of them, and we will hear of it soon after from one camp or the other.
My speculation is:
 that Salah will be sorted first in slightly more favourable terms for the club than recently assumed. Virg will quickly follow suit and Trent will look at what is really on offer from Madrid, who have today talked of on a free only, so bonus and weekly are the dealbreakers, with them weighing up Frimpong and Porro as alternatives if they don't like Trent's agents numbers. We would likely hoover up Frimpong if Trent goes there.
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 05:34:36 pm
I don't think we have a right to demand that information about contracts is disseminated in our preferred format. And there is definitely zero sense in discussing works in progress. In our favour, all 3 players have seen how poorly most transfers out go, and only Trent is seemingly (i.e by employing radio silence on the subject, unlike the other two) of the mind that the grass may be greener. At some point in the next few weeks, the club will make a final offer to the three of them, and we will hear of it soon after from one camp or the other.
My speculation is:
 that Salah will be sorted first in slightly more favourable terms for the club than recently assumed. Virg will quickly follow suit and Trent will look at what is really on offer from Madrid, who have today talked of on a free only, so bonus and weekly are the dealbreakers, with them weighing up Frimpong and Porro as alternatives if they don't like Trent's agents numbers. We would likely hoover up Frimpong if Trent goes there.
If he sorts it out quietly and efficiently like Edwards used to, then no explanation or Athletic is required. Doing what he needs to do is part of accountability too.
What I find interesting with Trent how much the club is using him for interviews and promo material still if he's so set on Madrid. Would've been so much easier to just have him be in the background if that's the case.
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 05:34:36 pm
I don't think we have a right to demand that information about contracts is disseminated in our preferred format. And there is definitely zero sense in discussing works in progress. In our favour, all 3 players have seen how poorly most transfers out go, and only Trent is seemingly (i.e by employing radio silence on the subject, unlike the other two) of the mind that the grass may be greener. At some point in the next few weeks, the club will make a final offer to the three of them, and we will hear of it soon after from one camp or the other.
My speculation is:
 that Salah will be sorted first in slightly more favourable terms for the club than recently assumed. Virg will quickly follow suit and Trent will look at what is really on offer from Madrid, who have today talked of on a free only, so bonus and weekly are the dealbreakers, with them weighing up Frimpong and Porro as alternatives if they don't like Trent's agents numbers. We would likely hoover up Frimpong if Trent goes there.

The point is the club is consistently leaking stories about the progress of deals to journalists from the Athletic. The only time that hasn't happened is when they had a temporary News blackout after the Zubimendi debacle.
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 05:25:53 pm
This discussion is absurd, arguing whether the sporting director should somehow be "held accountable" or "take the blame".

We're leading both CL and PL! Shouldnt we rather discuss who should take the credit?
Do people really think LFC's management would be scared of addressing the media right now?

Its bonkers :D
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:40:53 pm
What I find interesting with Trent how much the club is using him for interviews and promo material still if he's so set on Madrid. Would've been so much easier to just have him be in the background if that's the case.
maybe trying to put a bit of emotional pressure on him.
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 05:25:53 pm
This discussion is absurd, arguing whether the sporting director should somehow be "held accountable" or "take the blame".

We're leading both CL and PL! Shouldnt we rather discuss who should take the credit?
Do people really think LFC's management would be scared of addressing the media right now?
I vote we let the MU suits lead the way and have them talk to the media directly about their transfer activities.

it'd be hilarious no matter what they said.
