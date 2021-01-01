I understand all your posts are written from a 'whatever the club has done / decided is right' and work back but maybe engage some level of grey at some point..



There isn't a weird obsession with men in suits .. its a natural obsession with the people actually making the decisions that affect the club we support



It's not 1962 anymore, your 'holy trinity' is redundant - the manager isn't making the decisions about buying and selling players or renewing contracts, or the direction of wider football operations at the club - I'm not sure why that hasn't registered with you?

The position of 'manager' doesn't even exist at the club.

The people that are making those decisions have no communication with the fans and no accountability to them



If you want to operate on the principles that you don't care about their decisions because you assume that they're always correct and never want to hear why they've made decisions or the direction they want to take the club on and off the pitch that's totally fine - but trashing those of us don't feel that way under some misguided subservient ethos to 'the club' doesn't cut it



I care about decisions, but I don't spend hours doom mongering on what may or may not happen in the absence of information. My suggestions for why there might be a delay are the exact same issues facing any club in the same circumstances, regardless of owners (unless you're City). That's not defending the club - its just accepting reality.Any club in any league will hold contract discussions with key players in the season/s preceding their contract expiry. That isn't any newfound insight or defending the club - its what people are literally paid to do at every top club across Europe. If people want to suggest the club is doing nothing or being negligent or incompetent, or demand our Director of Football provides an explanation, then that's fine. But we all know in reality that things are always happening - just not as fast as some people like. Some posters seem perennially desperate to leap to the worst possible outcome for every single decision, whereas my view is - why don't we wait and see, and that maybe its not as straightforward as we think. Same reason I'm not venting outrage in the transfer thread every summer, and why I'm not angry we haven't renewed these 3 contracts yet. Doesn't mean I don't care - just that I have no control over it whatsoever, and can cope with the uncertainty until a decision is made. I've made no suggestion that the club gets everything right, and I've listed their missteps and the areas where they should improve in previous posts.As for your claim that the manager isn't making any decisions about buying and selling players and renewing contracts - what evidence do you have to back this up? I'd be very surprised if Jurgen/Arne weren't actively involved in all discussions around who we need, who we want to keep, and who we want to let go. It may not be them negotiating deals or image rights or whatever, but they will have been pivotal in every decision that gets made. I have no evidence to back this up, but it's a lot more plausible than suggesting they had no involvement.I've said before I couldn't care less who owns us - provided they help us achieve success, don't put the club's future in jeopardy, and leave us in a better state than they found us. There seems to be complete blind spot for many posters as to what's been happening in the wider footballing world beyond LFC - meaning many of their gripes have zero context. That's why I've found so much of the negativity so out of step with what's been happening on the pitch. The only reason anyone on these boards has needed to defend the club is due to the inordinate amount of time some people have spent slagging it off across multiple threads - many of which got locked, or led to many good posters leaving the site, or not bothering engaging in discussion. As I've said before - fans of other clubs would absolutely piss themselves at some of the people on here crying into their keyboards every season on every topic - all during a period when we've consistently been one of the best clubs (oftenbest club) in Europe.