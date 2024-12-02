Was at Simon Hughes book launch about Salah at Waterstones last Thursday and he made some points about Mo and Abbas , he also said to us he thinks Salah doesnt really fancy Saudi at the moment and is settled with his family here and does fully expect compromise on both sides and the contract being sorted .



Firmino was settled though.In August 2022, while still on pre-season, Liverpool told my representatives that they wanted me to stay as well, he recalled. A contract renewal wasnt something I lost sleep over back then; it seemed like a formality, a matter of timeMy representatives were talking with the club about the contract renewal and disagreements were starting to arise. The club saw things one way, we saw them another‌Klopp called me for a conversation in his hotel room before a match. We really want to keep you, he said. He insisted that if we just sorted out the salary, we could speed up the renewal process. I agreed with him. It shouldnt be a problem. I told him I would discuss the matter with my agents and ask them to finalise the dealWe returned from Dubai, and then it was time to definitely sort out my contract, which had always been my desire. I made my intentions clear to my agents. I wanted to stay. I didnt want to hear about offers from other European clubs or other parts of the world. My life was in LiverpoolA difference in opinion about my role was emerging. In the view of my representatives, I was a top-tier player in world football and should be given a renewal that reflected that. From the clubs business perspective, Roberto Firminos peak had passed.My salary was quite high, significant investments had been made in new players and some contract extensions In the clubs view, the future was secured with Gakpo, Darwin, Luis and Diogo Jota. And, of course, Salah had renewed his contract.I still thought there was a place for me in this attack Klopp had told the management he wanted me to stay, but the clubs view was that I would no longer be a protagonistI accepted a shorter contract - one year instead of two. I told the club I would accept a significant salary reduction. That wasnt an issue. Money didnt matter.But communication was muddled and responses were slow. One week three weeks a month. We kept compromising, but it didnt seem like there was a real willingness on the other side to finalise negotiations.Things dragged on through January and February. By that point, my agents told me that they were only continuing negotiations with the club out of respect for my desire to stay and the love we had for LiverpoolI called my agents. Roger Wittmann and Christian Rapp met with me for a face-to-face talk Christian and Roger were perfectly transparent about everything that was happening and the clubs view of my future. It wasnt a war. It was just a difference in understanding about what I could offer Liverpool.