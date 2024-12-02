« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

Ray K

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 03:21:54 pm
Looks like Si Hughes is the vehicle of choice for Ramy Abbas:

@Simon_Hughes__
Mohamed Salah would accept a new one-year contract at Liverpool but is growing increasingly exasperated at the clubs handling of negotiations.
newterp

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 03:22:34 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:21:54 pm
Looks like Si Hughes is the vehicle of choice for Ramy Abbas:

@Simon_Hughes__
Mohamed Salah would accept a new one-year contract at Liverpool but is growing increasingly exasperated at the clubs handling of negotiations.

to be fair: Who isn't??
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 03:24:37 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:21:54 pm
Looks like Si Hughes is the vehicle of choice for Ramy Abbas:

@Simon_Hughes__
Mohamed Salah would accept a new one-year contract at Liverpool but is growing increasingly exasperated at the clubs handling of negotiations.

Good. Hughes negotiation tactics are paying off. Ramy Abbas has blinked first ...
Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 03:24:53 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 03:15:59 pm
I don't, A few posts ago that the reason no agreement has been reached could be because the clubs offer isn't enough for long enough.

After they leave it'll all come out in the wash. What we were offering. What the deals are they've signed for their new clubs and whether we could've or should've realistically matched those terms.

But i would admit there's no part of me that thinks for a second these 3 guys are going to comprise just because they love us loads and loads. We meet their demands or they walk.

Firmino offered to take a 1-year deal on greatly reduced wages but no offer came. So it isn't as simple as we meet their demands or they walk away. They can only stay if we offer them a new deal. There is no indication we have done that.
Samie

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 03:25:53 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:21:54 pm
Looks like Si Hughes is the vehicle of choice for Ramy Abbas:

@Simon_Hughes__
Mohamed Salah would accept a new one-year contract at Liverpool but is growing increasingly exasperated at the clubs handling of negotiations.

That's Mo's contract done then.  :D
disgraced cake

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 03:26:08 pm
One year  :lmao :lmao :lmao

He's 32 years old for fucks sake. Looking like the absolute best footballer around yet again. Get this no mark mate of Michael Edwards' out the club ASAP.
Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 03:26:24 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:24:37 pm
Good. Hughes negotiation tactics are paying off. Ramy Abbas has blinked first ...

Who said Hughes is negotiating?
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 03:31:14 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:26:24 pm
Who said Hughes is negotiating?

Al, we have already established that I am not participating in your anti-FSG games, so please leave me out of it ...
DelTrotter

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 03:31:55 pm
"Mo Salah is still waiting for Liverpool to reveal its position in relation to the length and terms of any potential deal"

Pretty dreadful if true. Beginning to feel like we want the wages off the books and there will be no offer.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 03:32:57 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:21:54 pm
Looks like Si Hughes is the vehicle of choice for Ramy Abbas:

@Simon_Hughes__
Mohamed Salah would accept a new one-year contract at Liverpool but is growing increasingly exasperated at the clubs handling of negotiations.

Interesting. I'm guessing we've stalled at whatever £££ he is asking for and explained a multi year contract for players of his age at those sort of sums are outside of our model. And Salah has now said OK then give me what I want £££ wise on a 1 year deal. Your move Hughes.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 03:34:17 pm
A one year contract is completely pointless as Mo signs and then gets straight back into negotiations for the year after that.
Jm55

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 03:34:39 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:31:55 pm
"Mo Salah is still waiting for Liverpool to reveal its position in relation to the length and terms of any potential deal"

Pretty dreadful if true. Beginning to feel like we want the wages off the books and there will be no offer.

I was assured that the reason we barely made any signings in the summer was because Hughes was prioritisng contract renewals.
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 03:34:54 pm
"The Athletic has spoken to multiple sources with knowledge of the current situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity owing to the confidentiality of the talks. Liverpool declined to comment."

Wonder who those sources are.. Mo and Abbas ;D

The full article;

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5962924/2024/12/02/liverpool-mohamed-salah-contract-new/?utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=twitterfc&source=twitteruk
Ste08

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 03:36:06 pm
The more you read the more it reads like we had zero intention of extending either Van Dijk or Salah prior to what has happened this season. Nothing else makes much sense.
disgraced cake

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 03:39:26 pm
What other club would be looking to offload those two as they're back to being the very best in their positions? I fully believe they want them gone unless they end up accepting less money than they're already on. Fucking disgraceful way to treat club legends who are still delivering when it matters most.
stewy17

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 03:44:10 pm
At the risk of simply adding to the circular nature of this thread, the closer we get to 1st Jan and the more Mo keeps leaking and talking the more I feel like the club/FSG actually does want them gone, or him at least.

Would be one of the boldest moves I can ever remember in football. Especially as, lets be honest, they're not going to go out and get a global superstar to replace him.

Nick110581

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 03:45:37 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:44:10 pm
At the risk of simply adding to the circular nature of this thread, the closer we get to 1st Jan and the more Mo keeps leaking and talking the more I feel like the club/FSG actually does want them gone, or him at least.

Would be one of the boldest moves I can ever remember in football. Especially as, lets be honest, they're not going to go out and get a global superstar to replace him.



They won't want him gone.

If the above is true then Mo / his Agent have blinked first and begging to stay.
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 03:47:03 pm
If Mo is happy to renew on his current terms for 1 more year it's a no brainer but if he's asking for a pay increase then I can see why the club are a hesitant but even still he's worth a 10-20% increase.

From the athletic article;

"Liverpool have consistently maintained that discussions with Salah, through his representative Ramy Abbas, have been positive and are still ongoing. But Salah is frustrated at the pace of talks and unconvinced the club will meet his expectations on terms."

Also confirms he earns way more than the £350k a week basic

"His current contract makes him the highest paid player in Liverpools history. In 2022, he agreed a three-year contract extension that was widely reported to be worth £350,000-a-week in basic salary, but Salah earns well in excess of that, particularly once performance-related bonuses are taken into account."
cooks christmas dinner on a calor gaz stove

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 03:47:53 pm
Was at Simon Hughes book launch about Salah at Waterstones last Thursday and he made some points about Mo and Abbas , he also said to us he thinks Salah doesnt really fancy Saudi at the moment and is settled with his family here and does fully expect compromise on both sides and the contract being sorted .
Nick110581

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 03:49:02 pm
Quote from: cooks christmas dinner on a calor gaz stove on Today at 03:47:53 pm
Was at Simon Hughes book launch about Salah at Waterstones last Thursday and he made some points about Mo and Abbas , he also said to us he thinks Salah doesnt really fancy Saudi at the moment and is settled with his family here and does fully expect compromise on both sides and the contract being sorted .

He will sign.

Looks more likely with Mo basically begging to stay.

Just want it sorted so it doesn't distract the fans / players.
Agent99

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 03:50:13 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:44:10 pm
At the risk of simply adding to the circular nature of this thread, the closer we get to 1st Jan and the more Mo keeps leaking and talking the more I feel like the club/FSG actually does want them gone, or him at least.

Would be one of the boldest moves I can ever remember in football. Especially as, lets be honest, they're not going to go out and get a global superstar to replace him.
The word you're searching for is brave.

Cherki and Mbeumo would be shrewd signings to replace Mo. Quansah is Virgil's replacement so it's all good.
disgraced cake

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 03:50:13 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:45:37 pm
They won't want him gone.

If the above is true then Mo / his Agent have blocked first and begging to stay.

Like Stewy says, there's more and more evidence that that isn't the case. Given it's December and he can start talking to other clubs in just over four weeks I think the club would be absolutely scrambling to get sorted what they should have done months and months ago.

I hope the crowd continues giving full support to Salah. He shouldn't be in a position where he's having to accept derisory offers that other clubs wouldn't be putting his way, or year long contracts. Enjoy him while you can because I genuinely reckon it's his last six months here now.
Nick110581

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 03:51:05 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:50:13 pm
Like Stewy says, there's more and more evidence that that isn't the case. Given it's December and he can start talking to other clubs in just over four weeks I think the club would be absolutely scrambling to get sorted what they should have done months and months ago.

I hope the crowd continues giving full support to Salah. He shouldn't be in a position where he's having to accept derisory offers that other clubs wouldn't be putting his way, or year long contracts. Enjoy him while you can because I genuinely reckon it's his last six months here now.

He is literally begging to stay. How can you view it any other way?
Zlen

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 03:51:11 pm
"Mo Salah is still waiting for Liverpool to reveal its position in relation to the length and terms of any potential deal"

This part if true is very concerning to me. It's the old playbook used before, we're talking and positive and talking and never actually offer anything because we never intended to do so. All the talk is just posturing for the fans. It would seriously sour this season if we have to say goodbye to either Mo or Virg at the end of it.
Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 03:52:04 pm
Quote from: cooks christmas dinner on a calor gaz stove on Today at 03:47:53 pm
Was at Simon Hughes book launch about Salah at Waterstones last Thursday and he made some points about Mo and Abbas , he also said to us he thinks Salah doesnt really fancy Saudi at the moment and is settled with his family here and does fully expect compromise on both sides and the contract being sorted .

Firmino was settled though.


In August 2022, while still on pre-season, Liverpool told my representatives that they wanted me to stay as well, he recalled. A contract renewal wasnt something I lost sleep over back then; it seemed like a formality, a matter of time

My representatives were talking with the club about the contract renewal and disagreements were starting to arise. The club saw things one way, we saw them another

‌Klopp called me for a conversation in his hotel room before a match. We really want to keep you, he said. He insisted that if we just sorted out the salary, we could speed up the renewal process. I agreed with him. It shouldnt be a problem. I told him I would discuss the matter with my agents and ask them to finalise the deal

We returned from Dubai, and then it was time to definitely sort out my contract, which had always been my desire. I made my intentions clear to my agents. I wanted to stay. I didnt want to hear about offers from other European clubs or other parts of the world. My life was in Liverpool

A difference in opinion about my role was emerging. In the view of my representatives, I was a top-tier player in world football and should be given a renewal that reflected that. From the clubs business perspective, Roberto Firminos peak had passed.

My salary was quite high, significant investments had been made in new players and some contract extensions In the clubs view, the future was secured with Gakpo, Darwin, Luis and Diogo Jota. And, of course, Salah had renewed his contract.

I still thought there was a place for me in this attack Klopp had told the management he wanted me to stay, but the clubs view was that I would no longer be a protagonist

I accepted a shorter contract - one year instead of two. I told the club I would accept a significant salary reduction. That wasnt an issue. Money didnt matter.

But communication was muddled and responses were slow. One week three weeks a month. We kept compromising, but it didnt seem like there was a real willingness on the other side to finalise negotiations.

Things dragged on through January and February. By that point, my agents told me that they were only continuing negotiations with the club out of respect for my desire to stay and the love we had for Liverpool

I called my agents. Roger Wittmann and Christian Rapp met with me for a face-to-face talk Christian and Roger were perfectly transparent about everything that was happening and the clubs view of my future. It wasnt a war. It was just a difference in understanding about what I could offer Liverpool.
Zlen

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 03:53:29 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:50:13 pm
The word you're searching for is brave.

The word I'd choose actually is pathetic.
Nick110581

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 03:53:51 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:52:04 pm
Firmino was settled though.


In August 2022, while still on pre-season, Liverpool told my representatives that they wanted me to stay as well, he recalled. A contract renewal wasnt something I lost sleep over back then; it seemed like a formality, a matter of time

My representatives were talking with the club about the contract renewal and disagreements were starting to arise. The club saw things one way, we saw them another

‌Klopp called me for a conversation in his hotel room before a match. We really want to keep you, he said. He insisted that if we just sorted out the salary, we could speed up the renewal process. I agreed with him. It shouldnt be a problem. I told him I would discuss the matter with my agents and ask them to finalise the deal

We returned from Dubai, and then it was time to definitely sort out my contract, which had always been my desire. I made my intentions clear to my agents. I wanted to stay. I didnt want to hear about offers from other European clubs or other parts of the world. My life was in Liverpool

A difference in opinion about my role was emerging. In the view of my representatives, I was a top-tier player in world football and should be given a renewal that reflected that. From the clubs business perspective, Roberto Firminos peak had passed.

My salary was quite high, significant investments had been made in new players and some contract extensions In the clubs view, the future was secured with Gakpo, Darwin, Luis and Diogo Jota. And, of course, Salah had renewed his contract.

I still thought there was a place for me in this attack Klopp had told the management he wanted me to stay, but the clubs view was that I would no longer be a protagonist

I accepted a shorter contract - one year instead of two. I told the club I would accept a significant salary reduction. That wasnt an issue. Money didnt matter.

But communication was muddled and responses were slow. One week three weeks a month. We kept compromising, but it didnt seem like there was a real willingness on the other side to finalise negotiations.

Things dragged on through January and February. By that point, my agents told me that they were only continuing negotiations with the club out of respect for my desire to stay and the love we had for Liverpool

I called my agents. Roger Wittmann and Christian Rapp met with me for a face-to-face talk Christian and Roger were perfectly transparent about everything that was happening and the clubs view of my future. It wasnt a war. It was just a difference in understanding about what I could offer Liverpool.

Aren't there different people in charge now?
Jookie

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 03:54:28 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:38:35 pm
I never understand how these deals take so long to sort.

Its potentially a deal worth 50-100M that is made up of loads of different factors and clauses.

In any other business a 50-100M deal would takes months and months from initial informal discussions to contractual completion.

Not sure why a football contract would be that different. I think the problem is not how long its taken but when the initial discussions began. Theres mitigating circumstances around that dont need going over. Im perplexed we didnt start negotiations with Salah, VvD and Trent last season. Albeit a different operating structure, with hindsight that potentially seems the biggest oversight in the whole process.
SerbianScouser

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 03:54:57 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:34:17 pm
A one year contract is completely pointless as Mo signs and then gets straight back into negotiations for the year after that.
Not if he falls off the cliff next season.

Nobody beats father time. Not even Mo.
Nick110581

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 03:55:38 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:34:17 pm
A one year contract is completely pointless as Mo signs and then gets straight back into negotiations for the year after that.

Just offer him a 1 + 1 deal.
