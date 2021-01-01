« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 231504 times)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4040 on: Today at 12:41:21 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:17:00 pm
This is a confused sentence so maybe you mean this but 350 was confirmed as his basic at the time he signed - he earns a lot more on top ...
His basic is close to double Virgil and then double or more compared to every other player in the squad


He earns a lot more on top though because we wanted an incentivised contract. The overall cost would have almost certainly been lower if we just paid a normal deal without incentives. We also ended up having to give Salah £350k+ a week because we allowed him to get to the last year of his deal.

We ended up giving Salah a massive wages increase but only managed to extend his deal for two years. Trent was even worse he got a huge wage rise but only committed for an extra year.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4041 on: Today at 12:44:58 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:20:23 pm
EVERY player is replaceable. Ideally, I would love to keep all 3 of them, but realistically, only Trent leaving would be a massive blow, due to his age. Virgil (34 in the summer) and Mo (33 in the summer) will have to be replaced in the near future anyway ...

Trent doesn't seem irreplaceable at all, in this Arne Slot system, though his skills are amazing. Seems quite highly likely Virgil can continue at this level at 35, and maybe even 36 if properly rotated. That's probably the highest level for a defender in Europe, so...

Salah continues to top the charts for goals + assists, where do you find that production in a younger player at the minute??
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4042 on: Today at 12:45:42 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 12:35:10 pm
Yeah, this is the danger. It's all very well saying we've got the money so we should give them whatever they want, but you start making exceptions for one or two players, other players' agents will get wind of it and soon it spirals out of control and you end up with a bunch of players on unsustainable wages that you can't shift when their legs go because no other club will match what they want. If you then have a bad season and miss out on the CL places, you're really screwed.

So I get why the club is being prudent with the contract offers, but there's got to be some middle ground. It's mad that we seem unable to find a compromise that will ensure we can keep hold of Mo and Virg when they clearly want to stay with us beyond this season. I believe that Trent's preference would be to stay as well, though we only have hearsay to back that up.

What we don't know with regard to any of them is whether the problem with these contracts is purely down to the club being stingy or if the players are making unreasonable demands.


This was the argument last time Salah was signing a contract, dont give him 350k a week because others will start asking for similar and itll push the wage structure up, silly.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4043 on: Today at 12:47:30 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:41:21 pm
He earns a lot more on top though because we wanted an incentivised contract. The overall cost would have almost certainly been lower if we just paid a normal deal without incentives. We also ended up having to give Salah £350k+ a week because we allowed him to get to the last year of his deal.

We ended up giving Salah a massive wages increase but only managed to extend his deal for two years. Trent was even worse he got a huge wage rise but only committed for an extra year.

Sorry mate - I'm not sure I understand what point you're making here?
« Reply #4044 on: Today at 12:50:14 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:44:58 pm
Trent doesn't seem irreplaceable at all, in this Arne Slot system, though his skills are amazing. Seems quite highly likely Virgil can continue at this level at 35, and maybe even 36 if properly rotated. That's probably the highest level for a defender in Europe, so...

Salah continues to top the charts for goals + assists, where do you find that production in a younger player at the minute??

Bar Saka, no-one every other player would be a huge risk including trying to spread the goals/assists through the existing players. 2 years is ideal whilst we bring through Doak or someone else.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4045 on: Today at 12:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:45:42 pm
This was the argument last time Salah was signing a contract, dont give him 350k a week because others will start asking for similar and itll push the wage structure up, silly.

It's not silly, it's a legitimate concern for the club - even more so now than it was then, with PSR rules being tightened up.

It may be that the club are being stingy and the wage structure thing is an excuse for not giving these players what they're worth, but we don't know that.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4046 on: Today at 01:01:41 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:47:30 pm
Sorry mate - I'm not sure I understand what point you're making here?


Rob was saying that Salah earns around 440k a week after his bonuses. He then said Salah would probably want 500k because he is going to find it harder to hit those bonuses as he gets older. The point is he is only getting 440k a week now because Liverpool insisted on an incentivised deal. We could probably have done a deal at a straight 400k a week with no incentives. As Salah's agent explained if you want to incentivise a deal then the overall package has to be bigger to make up for the possibility of losing out on bonuses.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4047 on: Today at 01:02:55 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 12:50:14 pm
Bar Saka, no-one every other player would be a huge risk including trying to spread the goals/assists through the existing players. 2 years is ideal whilst we bring through Doak or someone else.

Agreed. By extending Salah for 2 years, you are increasing our chances of a League title (or two?) and smashing it in the Champions League again. Therefore elevating our profile as the best destination for new talents on the market.

Win win Win.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4048 on: Today at 01:13:35 pm »
Just want them sorted so season isnt derailed
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4049 on: Today at 01:19:43 pm »
Get them signed up. Honestly don't understand why we aren't close to getting any of them done yet.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4050 on: Today at 01:24:01 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Today at 01:19:43 pm
Get them signed up. Honestly don't understand why we aren't close to getting any of them done yet.

Because they're asking for too much money or too many years. Or framing it the other way, we aren't offering enough for long enough.

It's not hard to understand. The club is a business. The idea of blank cheques being handed out or feeling any pressure to give employee's 'whatever they want' just isn't realistic.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4051 on: Today at 01:25:04 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:13:35 pm
Just want them sorted so season isnt derailed

Salah seems inspired by the prospect of this being his last season. That was his last Anfield game against City and he used it to motivate him. He said that himself.
« Reply #4052 on: Today at 01:30:51 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 01:24:01 pm
Because they're asking for too much money or too many years. Or framing it the other way, we aren't offering enough for long enough.

It's not hard to understand. The club is a business. The idea of blank cheques being handed out or feeling any pressure to give employee's 'whatever they want' just isn't realistic.
Don't have to give them what they want. It's negotiating isn't it and either way it should have been decided by now. Whether we are going to be able to get the players to commit their future here or not.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4053 on: Today at 01:33:42 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 01:25:04 pm
Salah seems inspired by the prospect of this being his last season. That was his last Anfield game against City and he used it to motivate him. He said that himself.

Keep giving him 1 year extensions? :D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4054 on: Today at 01:35:06 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 01:33:42 pm
Keep giving him 1 year extensions? :D
worked for Milly.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4055 on: Today at 01:38:49 pm »
Perfect scenario is VVD & Salah 2+1 extensions. They are both still the top players in their positions and I don't see much drop off in a few seasons time.

Trent I feel has had his head turned with all the Madrid noise. Would be pleasantly surprised if he does extend but just don't get a good feeling on it. 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4056 on: Today at 01:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:13:35 pm
Just want them sorted so season isnt derailed

This 100%we dont need a distraction and this is a massive mess we dont need
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4057 on: Today at 01:40:56 pm »
When we bought Diaz we already had 6 forwards at the club so looking back it was surely a succession plan for Mane. Mamardashvili obviously another succession plan.

We didn't do anything similar for Mo and VVd which kinda gives me the hope that club is not resigned to losing them just yet and leaving this late is just to get the best deal possible. At least I hope.
« Reply #4058 on: Today at 01:41:09 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 01:39:28 pm
This 100%we dont need a distraction and this is a massive mess we dont need

This is my biggest fear now also. It's going to become a circus now the longer it goes on.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4059 on: Today at 01:42:57 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 01:25:04 pm
Salah seems inspired by the prospect of this being his last season. That was his last Anfield game against City and he used it to motivate him. He said that himself.

Personally I think Salah has been inspired since we signed him in 2017. I also think it batshit crazy to try and turn losing Salah on a free into a positive. We won't have him next season but look how inspired he is this season.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4060 on: Today at 01:57:07 pm »
Give Salah £600k a week for a year. Very good chance he's elite for that year and Slott gets to bring in a couple more of 'his' players. Salah goes on a free and loses his legs on someone elses pitch with a starting wage of £600k a week.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4061 on: Today at 02:03:41 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:57:07 pm
Give Salah £600k a week for a year. Very good chance he's elite for that year and Slott gets to bring in a couple more of 'his' players. Salah goes on a free and loses his legs on someone elses pitch with a starting wage of £600k a week.

A 3 year contract on 400k p/w is miles better than a 1 year contract on 600k p/w. Its more guaranteed money and better security.

I think its easier for Salah to secure 400k p/w in his year 34 and 35 seasons now than it would be in 12-18 months time.


Im not sure, in this hypothetical situation, that the increased wages for 1 year is that enticing. Make it so you secure 80-90% of the 3 year contract value in a single year and it becomes more appealing.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4062 on: Today at 02:06:22 pm »
Surely the way to go is a 2-3 year deal that has high value but is significantly incentivised by performance.

That makes the most sense from the clubs perspective. Though this all comes down to how much the club and player are willing to move their demands and meet in the middle. Unless both are then I doubt a new deal gets done any time soon.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4063 on: Today at 02:21:23 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 01:40:56 pm
When we bought Diaz we already had 6 forwards at the club so looking back it was surely a succession plan for Mane. Mamardashvili obviously another succession plan.

We didn't do anything similar for Mo and VVd which kinda gives me the hope that club is not resigned to losing them just yet and leaving this late is just to get the best deal possible. At least I hope.

makes sense.

I also think the players  we waiting to see how Slot, team and competitors will do.

Now it is who agrees first and if the club can get 1-2-3 extensions done in way that also makes business sense.

There is also a risk for players to move on.. they are settled in city and club and know what they get. A move to new club is more of a new challenge - but a risk of dropping off and all the things they are enjoying.

I am still confident we will get 2 of the 3  - but which  2.
to get all 3 there will need to be some more comprimises all round
