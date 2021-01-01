Sorry mate - I'm not sure I understand what point you're making here?





Rob was saying that Salah earns around 440k a week after his bonuses. He then said Salah would probably want 500k because he is going to find it harder to hit those bonuses as he gets older. The point is he is only getting 440k a week now because Liverpool insisted on an incentivised deal. We could probably have done a deal at a straight 400k a week with no incentives. As Salah's agent explained if you want to incentivise a deal then the overall package has to be bigger to make up for the possibility of losing out on bonuses.