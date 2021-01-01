When we bought Diaz we already had 6 forwards at the club so looking back it was surely a succession plan for Mane. Mamardashvili obviously another succession plan.
We didn't do anything similar for Mo and VVd which kinda gives me the hope that club is not resigned to losing them just yet and leaving this late is just to get the best deal possible. At least I hope.
makes sense.
I also think the players we waiting to see how Slot, team and competitors will do.
Now it is who agrees first and if the club can get 1-2-3 extensions done in way that also makes business sense.
There is also a risk for players to move on.. they are settled in city and club and know what they get. A move to new club is more of a new challenge - but a risk of dropping off and all the things they are enjoying.
I am still confident we will get 2 of the 3 - but which 2.
to get all 3 there will need to be some more comprimises all round