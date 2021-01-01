EVERY player is replaceable. Ideally, I would love to keep all 3 of them, but realistically, only Trent leaving would be a massive blow, due to his age. Virgil (34 in the summer) and Mo (33 in the summer) will have to be replaced in the near future anyway ...
Trent doesn't seem irreplaceable at all, in this Arne Slot system, though his skills are amazing. Seems quite highly likely Virgil can continue at this level at 35, and maybe even 36 if properly rotated. That's probably the highest level for a defender in Europe, so...
Salah continues to top the charts for goals + assists, where do you find that production in a younger player at the minute??