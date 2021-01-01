« previous next »
Eeyore

  Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4040 on: Today at 12:41:21 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:17:00 pm
This is a confused sentence so maybe you mean this but 350 was confirmed as his basic at the time he signed - he earns a lot more on top ...
His basic is close to double Virgil and then double or more compared to every other player in the squad


He earns a lot more on top though because we wanted an incentivised contract. The overall cost would have almost certainly been lower if we just paid a normal deal without incentives. We also ended up having to give Salah £350k+ a week because we allowed him to get to the last year of his deal.

We ended up giving Salah a massive wages increase but only managed to extend his deal for two years. Trent was even worse he got a huge wage rise but only committed for an extra year.
lionel_messias

  likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4041 on: Today at 12:44:58 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:20:23 pm
EVERY player is replaceable. Ideally, I would love to keep all 3 of them, but realistically, only Trent leaving would be a massive blow, due to his age. Virgil (34 in the summer) and Mo (33 in the summer) will have to be replaced in the near future anyway ...

Trent doesn't seem irreplaceable at all, in this Arne Slot system, though his skills are amazing. Seems quite highly likely Virgil can continue at this level at 35, and maybe even 36 if properly rotated. That's probably the highest level for a defender in Europe, so...

Salah continues to top the charts for goals + assists, where do you find that production in a younger player at the minute??
Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4042 on: Today at 12:45:42 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 12:35:10 pm
Yeah, this is the danger. It's all very well saying we've got the money so we should give them whatever they want, but you start making exceptions for one or two players, other players' agents will get wind of it and soon it spirals out of control and you end up with a bunch of players on unsustainable wages that you can't shift when their legs go because no other club will match what they want. If you then have a bad season and miss out on the CL places, you're really screwed.

So I get why the club is being prudent with the contract offers, but there's got to be some middle ground. It's mad that we seem unable to find a compromise that will ensure we can keep hold of Mo and Virg when they clearly want to stay with us beyond this season. I believe that Trent's preference would be to stay as well, though we only have hearsay to back that up.

What we don't know with regard to any of them is whether the problem with these contracts is purely down to the club being stingy or if the players are making unreasonable demands.


This was the argument last time Salah was signing a contract, dont give him 350k a week because others will start asking for similar and itll push the wage structure up, silly.
JackWard33

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4043 on: Today at 12:47:30 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:41:21 pm
He earns a lot more on top though because we wanted an incentivised contract. The overall cost would have almost certainly been lower if we just paid a normal deal without incentives. We also ended up having to give Salah £350k+ a week because we allowed him to get to the last year of his deal.

We ended up giving Salah a massive wages increase but only managed to extend his deal for two years. Trent was even worse he got a huge wage rise but only committed for an extra year.

Sorry mate - I'm not sure I understand what point you're making here?
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Reply #4044 on: Today at 12:50:14 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:44:58 pm
Trent doesn't seem irreplaceable at all, in this Arne Slot system, though his skills are amazing. Seems quite highly likely Virgil can continue at this level at 35, and maybe even 36 if properly rotated. That's probably the highest level for a defender in Europe, so...

Salah continues to top the charts for goals + assists, where do you find that production in a younger player at the minute??

Bar Saka, no-one every other player would be a huge risk including trying to spread the goals/assists through the existing players. 2 years is ideal whilst we bring through Doak or someone else.
