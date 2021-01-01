This is a confused sentence so maybe you mean this but 350 was confirmed as his basic at the time he signed - he earns a lot more on top ...

His basic is close to double Virgil and then double or more compared to every other player in the squad





He earns a lot more on top though because we wanted an incentivised contract. The overall cost would have almost certainly been lower if we just paid a normal deal without incentives. We also ended up having to give Salah £350k+ a week because we allowed him to get to the last year of his deal.We ended up giving Salah a massive wages increase but only managed to extend his deal for two years. Trent was even worse he got a huge wage rise but only committed for an extra year.