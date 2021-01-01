Just offer them 2 year deals with an option of a third if they meet certain criteria.



They are both multi millionaires at the end of the day so it can't be about money.



Obviously we don't know what the hold up is here (money/length of contract) but in Mo's case at least he happily signed a two year contract extension last time around so I suspect that whilst these things areabout money - his agent giving lectures in the USA after the last renewal to show what a fabulous financial deal he had made for his client would tend to support this. I'd guess maybe this time around it may be more about a longer contract providing him with the opportunity to really cement his status on both Liverpool and the premier league's 'all-time' goalscorers lists...you don't get to be as good as Mo without having an ego and wanting to leave a legacy after all :-)For avoidance of doubt I don't hold that against him for a second, he is a Liverpool legend and currently in the top three, if not the top one, performers in the most popular sport in the world. He has every right to expect his pay to match his status and will feel he can continue to be as productive as he has always been for us over the next few years if he ends up renewing.The issue as I see it is that he could certainly get more money (££s per week) and longer contract than Liverpool are able to/comfortable with offering at other clubs like PSG etc but he is obviously happy at the club and would prefer to stay.I can understand that Mo will use what other clubs would be willing to offer him as a baseline for Liverpool to match but we are never going to do so as that is just not how we have ever operated (even pre-FSG). The club, on the other hand, probably feel that that they can leverage his desire to stay to bring down the overall contract cost to something that they are comfortable with.Both Mo and Virgil have, through their own brilliance and status as undoubted world class players, put themselves in a position to pick up incredibly lucrative contracts in a 'retirement' league should they wish, and feel fit enough, to do so in a couple of years time - So you'd hope that their appetite to continue playing for the club and competing at the highest level allows them to feel they can compromise a wee bit.