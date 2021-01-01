« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 230062 times)

Offline Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,101
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4000 on: Today at 09:46:53 am »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 08:48:30 am
And the season after and the season after? That's the issue with "just give them a 3 year contract", how many 36/37 yr olds are still good enough to play PL level?. And that's how the club has to look at things, the contracts they offer have to protect the club from being tied into two contracts at £50 mill a season.


Salah will always be in demand by the oil dictatorships for sportwashing reasons, given he's the supreme sporting icon in the Middle East. If you give him 3 years but his game goes in 2, then we move him on (he'd know the time had come - if he wanted to stay in Europe, then Qatar-SG would still want him, even if just for PR reasons)

Virg has such a supreme footballing brain that, coupled with his experience and physical presence, will always mitigate a lot of any decline in pace.

But, as has been said, even if they both declined after 2 more seasons and were on our books for a third, they've really earned that.

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,877
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4001 on: Today at 09:49:10 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:41:32 am
Im guessing VVD and Salah get done on similar terms and 2 year contracts. If theyre demanding 3 years and better terms Im not surprised its proving difficult. Because then were not talking about their levels this time next season. Were talking about their levels in 2028.

That sounds about right to me.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,987
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4002 on: Today at 09:53:30 am »
It's a shame the topic of their contracts come up when trying to digest all of the analysis from yesterday's game. It's an unwanted distraction to what is otherwise an unbelievable time to be a Red right now.

I was reminded yesterday of that thing Michael Jordan said on the Last Dance documentary about "going out on the court". If they were to deliver another title for us, I think they've earned the right to decline with us, even if it means having a drop-off season.

The Bulls in that instance used it as an opportunity to rebuild for the future. Jordan is still bitter towards Jerry Krause to this day and guess what? They haven't won shit since.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4003 on: Today at 09:55:52 am »
Mad that Man City re-signed a 33-year old Gündogan on a potential 2-year deal and we're struggling to make a offer to our best player in a generation.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,984
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4004 on: Today at 09:57:47 am »
For Mo and Virg The scenarios about length of contract are unusual (media saying club want 2, players want 3).
For example - a one or two year contract seems (to me) to favour the players as much as the club (they can walk after eg a year and then get a big sign on bonus somewhere alse). Also a 3 year contract would allow the club to sell them when they start to fade (Pobably to Saudi or PSG).
So feels more like money than duration of contract should be the issue. (Or something else?).
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4005 on: Today at 10:01:58 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 09:57:47 am
For Mo and Virg The scenarios about length of contract are unusual (media saying club want 2, players want 3).
For example - a one or two year contract seems (to me) to favour the players as much as the club (they can walk after eg a year and then get a big sign on bonus somewhere alse). Also a 3 year contract would allow the club to sell them when they start to fade (Pobably to Saudi or PSG).
So feels more like money than duration of contract should be the issue. (Or something else?).

A 3-year contract just provides more security and guaranteed income for the player, especially in case of injury or whatever. It's then more guaranteed expenditure for the Club. This is why players are more than happy to sign 9-year contracts at Chelsea.

Don't understand why Saudi keeps getting brought up as an option. If Salah was interested, he'd likely be there already, and absolutely nothing about Van Dijk's personality suggests he'd ever come close to considering it.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,938
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4006 on: Today at 10:02:06 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:55:52 am
Mad that Man City re-signed a 33-year old Gündogan on a potential 2-year deal and we're struggling to make a offer to our best player in a generation.

And that's not gone well so far for player or club.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,158
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4007 on: Today at 10:06:48 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:01:58 am
This is why players are more than happy to sign 9-year contracts at Chelsea. 

That also suits Chelsea with regards to Financial Fair Play
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,659
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4008 on: Today at 10:08:59 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:55:52 am
Mad that Man City re-signed a 33-year old Gündogan on a potential 2-year deal and we're struggling to make a offer to our best player in a generation.

He has been awful for them since resigning.

And not sure how the two situations are linked when they are propped by a nation.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,775
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4009 on: Today at 10:20:18 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:08:59 am
He has been awful for them since resigning.

And not sure how the two situations are linked when they are propped by a nation.

It was a weird buy.  Guardiola has been good at selling players at the right time in terms of the senior players. Gundogan included, so why buy him back 2 years later?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Ste08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,345
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4010 on: Today at 10:20:29 am »
Put the spreadsheets away and watch the games with yours eyes and pay up. Every week we continue to stall the price is going up. Get Van Dijk and Salah done they clearly both want to stay and should be rewarded for sticking with us. Trent is probably looking at it thinking this is how they plan to treat me once I hit 30. Loyalty cuts both ways.

I still believe all 3 will sign.
Logged

Offline Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,101
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4011 on: Today at 10:20:51 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:01:58 am
Don't understand why Saudi keeps getting brought up as an option. If Salah was interested, he'd likely be there already


He's still at/close to the pinnacle of his game and wants to be competing in the greatest footballing competitions.

Maybe if we did give him 3 years and he declined by year 3, he'd refuse to acknowledge his decline and dig in here. But I think he has professional integrity and, more importantly, professional pride. Him warming the bench and playing the minor cups wouldn't appeal to him much.

The oil dictatorship sportwashers will always covet him and be willing to throw fortunes at him - because his worth to them isn't in footballing ability.

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,787
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4012 on: Today at 10:21:17 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:55:52 am
Mad that Man City re-signed a 33-year old Gündogan on a potential 2-year deal and we're struggling to make a offer to our best player in a generation.

It's not that weird if you actually think about the two clubs.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,659
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4013 on: Today at 10:24:25 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:20:18 am
It was a weird buy.  Guardiola has been good at selling players at the right time in terms of the senior players. Gundogan included, so why buy him back 2 years later?

Cook the books.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,984
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4014 on: Today at 10:24:57 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:01:58 am
A 3-year contract just provides more security and guaranteed income for the player, especially in case of injury or whatever. It's then more guaranteed expenditure for the Club. This is why players are more than happy to sign 9-year contracts at Chelsea.

Don't understand why Saudi keeps getting brought up as an option. If Salah was interested, he'd likely be there already, and absolutely nothing about Van Dijk's personality suggests he'd ever come close to considering it.
Those are fair points, to add - the more security issue is a real issue for all 3 at the moment. A career ending injury in the period where they havent signed a new contract is the worst case for them.

Regarding Saudi- agree - I dont feel they are interested at this point, but if money is an issue, they will likely get offers in the future that they will at least have to consider.   

Anyway - offers will come soon enough - in a few weeks from a few different places Im sure, and if they retain any sort of form, they will get good offers in 1 or 2 years time also. Money usually talks - for agents especially.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,261
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4015 on: Today at 10:27:04 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 09:41:39 am
Yes why wouldn't we? The underlying structures of identifying players hasn't changed, the same ones who got us Macca, Szobo, Gravenberch last summer, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez the year before..

Hughes is the front man but he's one person we have a huge back room of very clever people feeding into player identification.

I'm flirting with all three renewing now, I reckon Trent might be getting his head turned back..


So you have covered all your happy bases there! :)

If do do all three, then we're just looking at 2-3 smart signings in the summer and we go again.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,987
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4016 on: Today at 10:31:10 am »
Gundogan practically won City the league the season we fell short and he was also pretty great for Barca, so not that mad a signing really.
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,525
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4017 on: Today at 10:38:00 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:21:17 am
It's not that weird if you actually think about the two clubs.

Well yeah he was meant to be playing alongside Rodri further up the field, not trying to hold together a creaking defence and midfield. I for one am very happy he's further back as he had a horrible knack for scoring winning goals for them.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,711
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4018 on: Today at 10:39:50 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 09:41:39 am
Yes why wouldn't we? The underlying structures of identifying players hasn't changed, the same ones who got us Macca, Szobo, Gravenberch last summer, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez the year before..

Hughes is the front man but he's one person we have a huge back room of very clever people feeding into player identification.

I'm flirting with all three renewing now, I reckon Trent might be getting his head turned back..

I'm confused I thought it was Klopp, Ljinders and Jorge who were the driving force for those signings. In the summer we were told we had moved away from analytics based recruitment. That it was good that Edwards was back and that if he had been here we wouldn't of signed some of the players we signed when Edwards and then Ward, Graham and Gordon had left.

Now we are top of the League it is now back to the very smart people having an input into recruitment.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,525
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4019 on: Today at 10:39:57 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:27:04 am

So you have covered all your happy bases there! :)

If do do all three, then we're just looking at 2-3 smart signings in the summer and we go again.

Maybe it's the festive spirit, or smashing Real, or battering Cheaty but you know.. The squad look really happy, we're playing exceptional footie.

I just feel the three will want to stay and a compromise will happen.

Get through Newcastle and Everton with 4-6 points and one of them will sign soon after I reckon and then the dominos will fall.
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,872
  • @tharris113
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4020 on: Today at 10:44:43 am »
Trent is a wonderful footballer but the other two would be much harder to live without. I'm not that bothered about him staying or not, to be honest.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4021 on: Today at 10:46:05 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:20:18 am
It was a weird buy.  Guardiola has been good at selling players at the right time in terms of the senior players. Gundogan included, so why buy him back 2 years later?

Guardiola wanted to keep Gundogan initially anyway but he was out of contract. And they didn't buy him back, he was allowed to move for free.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online KalantaScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 408
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4022 on: Today at 10:50:00 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:55:52 am
Mad that Man City re-signed a 33-year old Gündogan on a potential 2-year deal and we're struggling to make a offer to our best player in a generation.

I'm not sure thats really proving the point you want. He's absolutely rancid now, it was the right thing to let him leave on a free in the first place (not that they had a choice) but at 33 now he's terrible.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,787
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4023 on: Today at 10:51:04 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 10:38:00 am
Well yeah he was meant to be playing alongside Rodri further up the field, not trying to hold together a creaking defence and midfield. I for one am very happy he's further back as he had a horrible knack for scoring winning goals for them.

I was actually understanding it as 'mad' that they could get a deal sorted out, which makes even less sense cos they are oil-backed
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline tyrolean_red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,038
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4024 on: Today at 10:51:34 am »
 The way i see it:

The club that seems to be unable or unwilling to sign players seems to be unwilling to give contracts to two players who are basically the main reason said club is 9 points ahead on top of the table.

That in itself makes it sheer unbeliveable. I also dont see that much risk in offering them the contracts they want. They seem to be top pros, i see no more risk than shelling out 50 m+ for replacements than giving VVD and Mo the contracts they want.

It's very weird and i cant remember a team being in our current position, letting their two most important players porbably leave for nothing.

Trent is a different issue, its a fuckup from the club, but if he wants to be a pop star like his boy Jude, so be it.
Logged
Thank you Stevie! It was a pleasure.

Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,733
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4025 on: Today at 10:57:58 am »
We wouldn't be where we are in the league without these 3. We can't win the league this season without them. We can't win the league next season without them.

Looking at it from the suits point of view, you could see how not re-signing them or signing anybody new would save you money...in the short term.

Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4026 on: Today at 11:02:14 am »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 08:48:30 am
And the season after and the season after? That's the issue with "just give them a 3 year contract", how many 36/37 yr olds are still good enough to play PL level?. And that's how the club has to look at things, the contracts they offer have to protect the club from being tied into two contracts at £50 mill a season.

If theyre good for the next two seasons of a three year contract and we end up winning another league and CL on top of it I wont care about a drop off in their last year when theyre still able to be moved on.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4027 on: Today at 11:08:57 am »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 10:50:00 am
I'm not sure thats really proving the point you want. He's absolutely rancid now, it was the right thing to let him leave on a free in the first place (not that they had a choice) but at 33 now he's terrible.

Gundogan has been marred by big injuries all his career its a credit hes still playing at all, also just going on his body shape I can tell he isnt as much of a fitness freak as Salah, these things do start to count when you reach that stage of your career.

We keep comparing Salah to players who have drunk partied and been marred with injuries all their career.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,711
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4028 on: Today at 11:18:05 am »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 08:48:30 am
And the season after and the season after? That's the issue with "just give them a 3 year contract", how many 36/37 yr olds are still good enough to play PL level?. And that's how the club has to look at things, the contracts they offer have to protect the club from being tied into two contracts at £50 mill a season.

Where do you get £50m a season from Rob?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online vladis voice

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4029 on: Today at 11:18:36 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:35:04 am
Just offer them 2 year deals with an option of a third if they meet certain criteria.

They are both multi millionaires at the end of the day so it can't be about money.

Obviously we don't know what the hold up is here (money/length of contract) but in Mo's case at least he happily signed a two year contract extension last time around so I suspect that whilst these things are always about money - his agent giving lectures in the USA after the last renewal to show what a fabulous financial deal he had made for his client would tend to support this. I'd guess maybe this time around it may be more about a longer contract providing him with the opportunity to really cement his status on both Liverpool and the premier league's 'all-time' goalscorers lists...you don't get to be as good as Mo without having an ego and wanting to leave a legacy after all :-)

For avoidance of doubt I don't hold that against him for a second, he is a Liverpool legend and currently in the top three, if not the top one, performers in the most popular sport in the world. He has every right to expect his pay to match his status and will feel he can continue to be as productive as he has always been for us over the next few years if he ends up renewing. 

The issue as I see it is that he could certainly get more money (££s per week) and longer contract than Liverpool are able to/comfortable with offering at other clubs like PSG etc but he is obviously happy at the club and would prefer to stay.

I can understand that Mo will use what other clubs would be willing to offer him as a baseline for Liverpool to match but we are never going to do so as that is just not how we have ever operated (even pre-FSG). The club, on the other hand,  probably feel that that they can leverage his desire to stay to bring down the overall contract cost to something that they are comfortable with.

Both Mo and Virgil have, through their own brilliance and status as undoubted world class players, put themselves in a position to pick up incredibly lucrative contracts in a 'retirement' league should they wish, and feel fit enough, to do so in a couple of years time - So you'd hope that their appetite to continue playing for the club and competing at the highest level allows them to feel they can compromise a wee bit.

   
 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Up
« previous next »
 