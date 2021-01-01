

The cost of truly replacing Salah would almost certainly be steeper than the price of keeping him. Just ask Boston how their Mookie Betts succession plan has panned out





The problem with this way of thinking  and comparing it to Betts  is were going to have to replace Mo in the next 2-3 years anyway. The idea that well be saving money by keeping Mo is a bit daft, were essentially kicking the can down the road for a couple of years. For me the question is more around the suitability of the potential replacements, there were  and still are  a few fans on here who had their undies in a twist over us not going for Michael Olise, but it was never happening with Mo here. If the club think they can find a potentially elite replacement this summer, you cant really put a value on that as that signing will probably be here for 5-9 years depending on their age, whereas were probably looking at 2-3 years max of Mo, I think thats pretty optimistic too.For me one of the other questions is around the direction of travel for the transfer market. Football will always have the daft element to it, but with Uefas new regulations, PSR, most of Europe being skint and Saudi making fewer and fewer waves, do we anticipate prices to rise or will there potentially be a bit of a reset? With clubs having less disposable income and seemingly fewer willing buyers for players they already own, kicking the can down the road could mean signing Mos replacement in two years may come at a time when clubs are desperate to sell to comply with regulations or simply to generate funds for a rebuild/new project.