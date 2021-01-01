« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 222937 times)

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,479
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3880 on: Today at 07:20:44 am »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 02:41:10 am
So are we signing a decent pitcher or what

Can he play 6 and 8 and 10?
Logged

Offline Sonofthewind

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 599
  • Cheers like
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3881 on: Today at 09:19:26 am »
Has anyone considered that Trent is signing with the Red Sox to appease their fans? Then Mickey and the gang will buy Bordeaux and take their best player on a free for us.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,777
  • Indefatigability
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3882 on: Today at 09:45:42 am »
Bravo to TalkSPORT. Their mock up has successfully got loads of reds angry, slagging off the right back of Liverpool.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,766
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3883 on: Today at 10:01:07 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:19:22 pm

The cost of truly replacing Salah would almost certainly be steeper than the price of keeping him. Just ask Boston how their Mookie Betts succession plan has panned out


The problem with this way of thinking  and comparing it to Betts  is were going to have to replace Mo in the next 2-3 years anyway. The idea that well be saving money by keeping Mo is a bit daft, were essentially kicking the can down the road for a couple of years. For me the question is more around the suitability of the potential replacements, there were  and still are  a few fans on here who had their undies in a twist over us not going for Michael Olise, but it was never happening with Mo here. If the club think they can find a potentially elite replacement this summer, you cant really put a value on that as that signing will probably be here for 5-9 years depending on their age, whereas were probably looking at 2-3 years max of Mo, I think thats pretty optimistic too.

For me one of the other questions is around the direction of travel for the transfer market. Football will always have the daft element to it, but with Uefas new regulations, PSR, most of Europe being skint and Saudi making fewer and fewer waves, do we anticipate prices to rise or will there potentially be a bit of a reset? With clubs having less disposable income and seemingly fewer willing buyers for players they already own, kicking the can down the road could mean signing Mos replacement in two years may come at a time when clubs are desperate to sell to comply with regulations or simply to generate funds for a rebuild/new project.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:02:46 am by Garlic Red »
Logged

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,931
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3884 on: Today at 10:35:53 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:45:42 am
Bravo to TalkSPORT. Their mock up has successfully got loads of reds angry, slagging off the right back of Liverpool.

I listened to them many moons ago but they then went full on down the outrage for clicks model and haven't listened in years. The fact they do so well out of it is frankly frightening and speaks to what a sorry state society is in in general.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Raaphael

  • A fucking embarrassment. Hot 4 Andrew Tate. Works out so beware wokies
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,555
  • Oh yeah? Well fuck you too Greta Gerwig
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3885 on: Today at 11:54:03 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 10:35:53 am
I listened to them many moons ago but they then went full on down the outrage for clicks model and haven't listened in years. The fact they do so well out of it is frankly frightening and speaks to what a sorry state society is in in general.

I think this is to be expected. Hold out for a better deal, but don`t expect supporters to not be pissed off the longer it goes. And don`t expect the media to not create turmoil from it.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,690
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3886 on: Today at 11:58:12 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 11:54:03 am
I think this is to be expected. Hold out for a better deal, but don`t expect supporters to not be pissed off the longer it goes. And don`t expect the media to not create turmoil from it.

What evidence do you have that he is holding out for a better deal?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,868
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3887 on: Today at 12:01:36 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 10:35:53 am
I listened to them many moons ago but they then went full on down the outrage for clicks model and haven't listened in years. The fact they do so well out of it is frankly frightening and speaks to what a sorry state society is in in general.

That radio station was crap, now it is truly awful. Just content that is designed for short-term emotional response. The cheapest 'content' available. But it is the same emotional udder they pull on every time. Surely there isn't that much milk left in there. It must be dying.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Up
« previous next »
 