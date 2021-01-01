« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 221350 times)

Offline Raaphael

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3840 on: Yesterday at 08:58:28 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:55:21 pm
About what. You don't even know if we have got to the stage of a formal offer yet.

For God`s sake. We`re one month from him being able to go on a free. That itself is an annoyance. I think he should have signed by now and it irritates me that he hasn`t just because he wants more money. Doesn`t matter what I know. If he signs, he leaves it late. If he doesn`t....
Offline Big Dirk

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3841 on: Yesterday at 09:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 08:58:28 pm
For God`s sake. We`re one month from him being able to go on a free. That itself is an annoyance. I think he should have signed by now and it irritates me that he hasn`t just because he wants more money. 
Personally dont think its got anything to do with money.Real Madrid are the biggest club in the world and his best mate plays for them.
Offline Raaphael

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3842 on: Yesterday at 09:03:52 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 09:01:56 pm
Personally dont think its got anything to do with money.Real Madrid are the biggest club in the world and his best mate plays for them.

I couldn`t give a shit.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3843 on: Yesterday at 09:05:36 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 08:58:28 pm
For God`s sake. We`re one month from him being able to go on a free. That itself is an annoyance. I think he should have signed by now and it irritates me that he hasn`t just because he wants more money. 

Firstly there is no indication that we have got to the stage of a formal contract offer. So therefore we don't even know if there has been anything to sign. Secondly there has been no indication that Trent is holding out for money.

You are just making things up and then getting totally irrational about what you have imagined.
Offline Raaphael

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3844 on: Yesterday at 09:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:05:36 pm
Firstly there is no indication that we have got to the stage of a formal contract offer. So therefore we don't even know if there has been anything to sign. Secondly there has been no indication that Trent is holding out for money.

You are just making things up and then getting totally irrational about what you have imagined.

Or some here make apologies for local players in a way they would never do for for others.There is a lot I don`t know about the contract situation, but I know Trent can go on a free in a month. If I judge him for that, so be it. You don`t have to agree.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3845 on: Yesterday at 09:12:50 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 09:06:59 pm
Or some here make apologies for local players in a way they would never do for for others.There is a lot I don`t know about the contract situation, but I know Trent can go on a free in a month. If I judge him for that, so be it. You don`t have to agree.

No, he can't go on a free in a month's time.

All three of the players in the thread title can sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs but can't leave until next season.

So why aren't you castigating VVD and Salah for not signing a contract?
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3846 on: Yesterday at 09:15:04 pm »
Yeah I think Trent is gonzo. No reason for him to have not signed by now if he truly wanted to stay. Even Bellinghams comments pre-match seemed unusually respectful and he probably knows that hes planning to move. It feels like his role in the team has been dialled back too. Hes not longer getting the freedom to waltz all around the pitch like he used to. One PL assist all season is quite unusual for him.
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3847 on: Yesterday at 09:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 08:58:28 pm
If they are offering him a pre contract in January then I think they have to inform us.not a chance they buy him in January.This is all down to that arsehole Jude Bellingham hes been in Trents ear since he moved there himself.
Ridiculous to blame a 20 year old for leading a 26 year old astray, if he goes it's all on him. (which is no problem for me)
Offline lgvkarlos

« Reply #3848 on: Yesterday at 09:23:07 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:12:50 pm
No, he can't go on a free in a month's time.

All three of the players in the thread title can sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs but can't leave until next season.

So why aren't you castigating VVD and Salah for not signing a contract?
They have both come out and basically said we want to stay, with them it's all down to contract length (I would presume)
Offline Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3849 on: Yesterday at 09:24:32 pm »
I love the Bellingham nonsense.

Trent wouldn't be going there until next season. If you look at the balance of Madrid's side and how cautious Ancelotti is. Then there would be every chance that Trent and Bellingham could end up competing for the same position in midfield.

They are hugely imbalanced as it is. Why would Bellingham be trying to bring in someone who could end up competing for his shirt?
Offline Bennett

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3850 on: Yesterday at 09:26:57 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:24:32 pm
. Then there would be every chance that Trent and Bellingham could end up competing for the same position in midfield.


More utter nonsense.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3851 on: Yesterday at 09:27:42 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:24:32 pm
I love the Bellingham nonsense.

Trent wouldn't be going there until next season. If you look at the balance of Madrid's side and how cautious Ancelotti is. Then there would be every chance that Trent and Bellingham could end up competing for the same position in midfield.

They are hugely imbalanced as it is. Why would Bellingham be trying to bring in someone who could end up competing for his shirt?
Huh?
Offline Raaphael

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3852 on: Yesterday at 09:28:44 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:12:50 pm
No, he can't go on a free in a month's time.

All three of the players in the thread title can sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs but can't leave until next season.

So why aren't you castigating VVD and Salah for not signing a contract?

Figure of speech. He can go on a free when his deal runs out.

VVD and Salah aren`t in their mid twenties either. They have spent their peak years here.

I just haven`t liked Trent`s interviews lately either. Talking about ultimate goal winning an ballon d` having "already" captained Liverpool.

I don`t get why some of you are so apologetic towards him.   
Offline Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3853 on: Yesterday at 09:35:04 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 09:23:07 pm
They have both come out and basically said we want to stay, with them it's all down to contract length (I would presume)

Trent hasn't come out and said anything because he said he wouldn't. An agreement with Trent may be about the length of the deal. It may be about him wanting to see how ambitious the club are regarding renewals for VVD and Salah. He might want to see how ambitious we are in January.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3854 on: Yesterday at 09:35:25 pm »

Win the league and/or the CL and it massively increases the chances of them staying. Slot bailing out our front office but Ill happily take it.
Offline Jm55

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3855 on: Yesterday at 09:37:55 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:53:51 pm
Those are my thoughts as well. I remember last time Salah's deal was up for renewal and there was an impasse. We had endless leaks about him being offered the best deal in Liverpool's history.

How many different journalists have said that Richard Hughes has inherited a situation which isnt at all of his making? :lmao

I reckon hes telling them they have to include that line or theyre not getting any more info for another year.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3856 on: Yesterday at 09:41:32 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:27:42 pm
Huh?

Bellingham no longer plays as an attacker for Madrid. He plays as a CM or an AM. Ancelotti is a very cautious coach, who wants defenders who defend. They already have Carvajal who should be fit for the start of next season. I think there is every chance that Trent could end up as more of an option as a midfield player rather than a right-back. So would be competing with Bellingham for a place in midfield.
Offline slaphead

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3857 on: Yesterday at 09:54:31 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 09:28:44 pm
Figure of speech. He can go on a free when his deal runs out.

VVD and Salah aren`t in their mid twenties either. They have spent their peak years here.

I just haven`t liked Trent`s interviews lately either. Talking about ultimate goal winning an ballon d` having "already" captained Liverpool.

I don`t get why some of you are so apologetic towards him.   

What has Trent said in interviews that's irritated you then ?  Not being fecicious here, just cant think of anything which was disrespectful or anything
As for being apologetic towards him, I just think he's been world class for us and won everything and hasn't done a thing that I can think of to justify any heavy criticism. He's the best right back in the world, supremely talented player.  I myself think all 3 will stay and we're going to announce all 3 together. I reckon Van Dijks is done and the other 2 are close
Offline SamLad

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3858 on: Yesterday at 09:57:16 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 09:54:31 pm
What has Trent said in interviews that's irritated you then ?  Not being fecicious here, just cant think of anything which was disrespectful or anything
As for being apologetic towards him, I just think he's been world class for us and won everything and hasn't done a thing that I can think of to justify any heavy criticism. He's the best right back in the world, supremely talented player.  I myself think all 3 will stay and we're going to announce all 3 together. I reckon Van Dijks is done and the other 2 are close
that does make sense.  announce 2 and the noise around the last one would be enormous.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3859 on: Yesterday at 10:10:15 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:57:16 pm
that does make sense.  announce 2 and the noise around the last one would be enormous.

They are also three members of the leadership group and I find it inconceivable that they haven't spoken to each other about their deals.
Offline SamLad

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3860 on: Yesterday at 10:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:10:15 pm
They are also three members of the leadership group and I find it inconceivable that they haven't spoken to each other about their deals.
I find it quite conceivable.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3861 on: Yesterday at 10:27:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:11:40 pm
I find it quite conceivable.

So if you had worked closely with a colleague for years. Were part of a leadership group at work and a couple of colleagues were thinking of leaving you wouldn't have a conversation about it, especially if you were also unsure about your future?
Offline Realgman

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3862 on: Yesterday at 10:51:51 pm »
I'd be with SamLad on this, when it comes to the contracts and what have you, you say nothing till its done, that's what I would do in work, and have done with guys (friends) i worked with..

Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:27:41 pm
So if you had worked closely with a colleague for years. Were part of a leadership group at work and a couple of colleagues were thinking of leaving you wouldn't have a conversation about it, especially if you were also unsure about your future?

You would converse, but not about the detail.

Offline Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3863 on: Yesterday at 11:10:05 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Yesterday at 10:51:51 pm
I'd be with SamLad on this, when it comes to the contracts and what have you, you say nothing till its done, that's what I would do in work, and have done with guys (friends) i worked with..

You would converse, but not about the detail.



In a sport where only 11 can start then for me the conversations would be about how likely they were to sign. Personally, I think all three would like the other two to sign because it increases their own chances of winning things.
Offline TSC

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3864 on: Yesterday at 11:11:57 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 09:06:59 pm
Or some here make apologies for local players in a way they would never do for for others.There is a lot I don`t know about the contract situation, but I know Trent can go on a free in a month. If I judge him for that, so be it. You don`t have to agree.

Obviously Salah and Virgil arent local.
Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3865 on: Yesterday at 11:16:03 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:11:57 pm
Obviously Salah and Virgil arent local.

Mo's daughter is... :D
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3866 on: Yesterday at 11:19:22 pm »
Quote
Liverpool must look to Red Sox and Betts amid contract dance with Salah
The cost of truly replacing Salah would almost certainly be steeper than the price of keeping him. Just ask Boston how their Mookie Betts succession plan has panned out

Fenway Sports Group, the John W Henry-led company that holds a controlling stake in Liverpool FC, doesnt need to look too far back into its own history to find a lesson that should signpost a resolution to Mohamed Salahs contract situation.

In February 2020, Mookie Betts was one of the best baseball players on the planet. He was a little over a year removed from powering the Boston Red Sox  also owned by FSG  to a World Series triumph. He was 27 years old, at the peak of his powers. He was an American League MVP and a four-time All-Star. He was also about to become a free agent.

Inspired by Billy Beanes Oakland As, the team of Moneyball fame, and driven by young general manager Theo Epstein, the Red Sox had ended an 86-year World Series drought in 2004 thanks, in part, to their embracing of analytics.

Emboldened by what they saw in the games underlying numbers, theyd traded away the hugely popular shortstop Nomar Garciaparra midway through that season and made astute, franchise-changing additions out of previously unheralded players like Kevin Millar and David Big Papi Ortiz.

The data helped them build three more title-winning teams, in 2007, 2013 and 2018. It also told them to trade Betts.

Feeling that the length of his next deal would greatly outlast his remaining prime years and prizing financial flexibility over securing the future of their franchise star, the Red Sox failed to present Betts with an offer he felt matched his market value. Rather than let him walk for free, Boston traded Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Red Sox received a comparatively meagre package of Alex Verdugo, Connor Wong and Jeter Downs in return. Only Wong is still with the club. Betts received a 12-year, $365m contract.

In the five years since he left Boston, Betts has won two World Series and has finished top five in MVP voting three times. Over the same period, the Red Sox have posted just one winning season.

And now FSG face a similar situation with their Premier League club. Salah is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in Liverpools rich history. Signed from Roma for £36.5m in 2017, he has scored 223 goals in 368 appearances for the Anfield side. He was the star of their first top-flight title triumph in almost three decades when the Reds won the Premier League in 2020, a year after hed helped fire them to Champions League glory.

At the end of the current season, his contract  if not renewed  will expire. It is a starker stay-or-go dilemma even than the Betts departure as there will be no trade return. And unlike the standard practice in the NFL, free-agent soccer departures cannot generate compensatory picks for a draft that doesnt exist.

Liverpools recent success has been every bit as data-driven as the Red Soxs 21st-century revival. It would be in contravention of an unwritten policy to offer a large and lengthy contract to a player in his 30s, at which point analytical data predicts a fast and severe decline in performances.

Salah is 32. He is already Liverpools top earner and the eighth-highest-paid player in the world, on a reported £350,000 per week.

He is also still, arguably, the best player in the Premier League. Liverpool, in their first season under new manager Arne Slot, sit top of the table after 12 games, eight points clear of defending champions Manchester City. Their lofty position and sizable title-race lead is in no small part down to Salah. With 10 goals and six assists, he has directly contributed to more goals than any other player.

There is reason to believe, too, that Salah will be able to stave off the kind of decline typically seen in players around his age and extend his prime longer than most. This is because, compared to many of his superstar peers, he was a relatively late bloomer. He was not  like, say, Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar  playing 50-plus elite-level games per season by his late teens.

Salah first moved to Europe at age 20 when he signed for Swiss side FC Basel. He then had an unsuccessful spell with Chelsea. It wasnt until he joined Roma in 2015, at age 23, that he first played more than 1,500 minutes within a single season in a top European league. The reduced wear and tear of a lower early career workload should aid his longevity.

Whats more, the cost of acquiring a true qualitative replacement for Salah would almost certainly be far greater than the price of keeping him. Just ask the Red Sox how their Betts succession plan has panned out.

Betts wanted to stay at Fenway Park. I know people dont believe me, but I wanted to stay in Boston my whole career, he told Foul Territory last year. That was my life. I knew everybody there. it was a short flight to Nashville. It was perfect.

And Salah, speaking after Liverpools 3-2 win over Southampton in the Premier League this past weekend, outlined his desire to stay at Liverpool and expressed disappointment at not yet having received a contract offer from the club.

You know I have been in the club for many years, he said. There is no club like this. But in the end, it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I havent received anything yet about my future.

I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans hands. Lets wait and see.

Analytics evangelists will attest that in order to fully reap the benefits of a data-led approach, an emotionless adherence to the numbers is required at all times. But five years on, the Red Sox are still reeling from the loss of Betts. FSG must avoid the biggest mistake of their American wing when it comes to tying down Liverpools star winger.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/nov/29/liverpool-mo-salah-contract-boston-red-sox-mookie-betts
Offline Avens Calendar

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3867 on: Today at 12:02:30 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:10:15 pm
They are also three members of the leadership group and I find it inconceivable that they haven't spoken to each other about their deals.

Offline Garlicbread

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3868 on: Today at 12:03:30 am »
Have a shot whenever Mookie Betts is brought up.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3869 on: Today at 12:04:01 am »
I keep seeing clickbait that Virgils contract is all done and his agents advising other teams about it.

Rather than investigating this probable bs im just going to hope its true. Be nice if that was true.
Offline Avens Calendar

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3870 on: Today at 12:13:08 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:04:01 am
I keep seeing clickbait that Virgils contract is all done and his agents advising other teams about it.

Rather than investigating this probable bs im just going to hope its true. Be nice if that was true.

Agreed, I choose to believe. Great news.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3871 on: Today at 12:14:39 am »
Offline Avens Calendar

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3872 on: Today at 12:20:23 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:14:39 am
Fixed it for you.

Haha  ;D I actually agree with you, it was just an excuse to quote the Princess Bride.
Online Once in Royal Craigy DS

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3873 on: Today at 12:32:25 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:03:30 am
Have a shot whenever Mookie Betts is brought up.

Die a little inside whenever someone brings up Red Sox like they're comparable. What next? Using the new contract for the editor of the Boston Globe as some sort of bench mark for how we'll handle the new deal for our players?
Offline Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3874 on: Today at 12:52:23 am »
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 12:32:25 am
Die a little inside whenever someone brings up Red Sox like they're comparable. What next? Using the new contract for the editor of the Boston Globe as some sort of bench mark for how we'll handle the new deal for our players?

Strangely you didn't seem to have a problem when the Red Sox were winning. ;)
Offline Samie

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3875 on: Today at 12:59:41 am »
Al, how long have you been the resdient Baseball expert on RAWK mate?  ???
Online newterp

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3876 on: Today at 01:39:38 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:59:41 am
Al, how long have you been the resdient Baseball expert on everything on RAWK mate?  ???
Online Bangin Them In

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3877 on: Today at 02:41:10 am »
So are we signing a decent pitcher or what
