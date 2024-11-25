« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 214539 times)

Offline Avens Calendar

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3680 on: Yesterday at 12:45:51 am »
Quote from: QC on November 25, 2024, 11:46:09 am
We have a very good team thats top of the league, but we definitely dont have the best team in Europe. Even you dont really believe that.

Just returning to this...
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,637
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3681 on: Yesterday at 02:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on November 27, 2024, 11:07:59 pm
Too late now, your reputation is in tatters  ;D
Was worth the risk 😂
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,745
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3682 on: Yesterday at 04:43:49 pm »
Folks, please take no notice of and please don't quote the attention seeker, he's gonna get the thread locked  :wave
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,450
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3683 on: Yesterday at 04:55:38 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 04:43:49 pm
Folks, please take no notice of and please don't quote the attention seeker, he's gonna get the thread locked  :wave

Thought you were talking about Motty and his faceyb contacts then ;D
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,526
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3684 on: Yesterday at 05:02:11 pm »
Hope they all sign at same time
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline ByrdmanLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3685 on: Yesterday at 05:05:42 pm »
I really hope something gets done soon with Salah and VVD, i think Trent is off, just the whole vibes seem like he wants to go to Madrid and nothings stopping him from that.

For Virg and Mo the only reason they would leave is (in my opinion) if the club do not offer them even close to what they want or did not offer them anything at all.

Because i ask myself, where would they realistically go? There for sure would be a lot of teams who would love to have them, but would they themselves want to go there.

Salah: Bayern, Barca & Real have young players in his position, who are on their way to world class, so none of them would just slap Salah infront of their talents. PSG is always a possibility, but i don't think Salah would actually want to play in Ligue 1. That leaves Saudi and i think its just too early for him to want to go there. He's (close to?) his peak and Saudi will still want him when he's 35 or 36 anyway.

VVD: Maybe Bayern or Real would be possible, Barca should not be able to pay him what he wants. Inter might also be in with a shout, but i don't think they would offer a better deal than we do. I also just don't feel like Virg wants to go. I think he would love to stay as long as we don't completely disrespect him with the offer in terms of salary and contract duration.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,330
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3686 on: Yesterday at 05:10:18 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 04:43:49 pm
Folks, please take no notice of and please don't quote the attention seeker, he's gonna get the thread locked  :wave

Me? :(
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,349
  • ....mmm
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3687 on: Yesterday at 05:40:53 pm »
Well either LFC are doing something tomorrow or Slot wants some time with his family, either way Slot did an early conference for the City game.
Logged
:D

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,812
  • Belfast Red
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3688 on: Yesterday at 06:26:42 pm »
IMO Trent will be off,i cant see anything other than Virgil staying and Salah is 50/50.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,526
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3689 on: Yesterday at 06:29:28 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 06:26:42 pm
IMO Trent will be off,i cant see anything other than Virgil staying and Salah is 50/50.

Vvd and Mo will stay.

Trent might fuck off to hang out with Bellingham but he keeps contradicting himself.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,682
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3690 on: Yesterday at 07:32:56 pm »
I think that people should respect how players act, whether we agree or not, considering the reason why. Different people hafe different characters, but they all want the same thing - their next contract to be the best they can have. Salah being blames "selfish" may be tempting to accept, but he and his agent is playing a bigger game involving fans and social media putting pressure on the club. That's how they see fit to maximize Salah's contract value. Virgil had a few things said in public as straight as a Dutch guy would say, and nothing more. That's how he sees fit to negotiate best terms. Trent doesn't say much, but there are speculative Real links showing up for all over, and people find all kinds of excuses to link him with an exit. And that interview... That may be what he's thinking, but maybe not. He's playing the same game, just differently. Do I like all of that? No, but I respect it. I do agree with Carra on one thing - whatever happens, the club will move on to bigger and better things.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3691 on: Yesterday at 08:17:00 pm »
Did Klopps pre-match Norwich press conference get brought forward a day to the Thursday from the Friday for him to then announce his resignation on the Friday?

Just wondering whether there might be something brewing tomorrow contract wise with the Man City press conference getting brought forward today?
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,560
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3692 on: Today at 12:36:12 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:29:28 pm
Vvd and Mo will stay.

Trent might fuck off to hang out with Bellingham but he keeps contradicting himself.
I think Virgil is happy here, if I were Mo I would be thinking, do I stay for another year or can I make more money elsewhere (I don't think he itches to play elsewhere). It's a massive decision if he is offered endless funds in Saudi because he is effectively retiring. A one year contract would suit him best if he still wants to play at the top level for a while longer but that one could drag on until July.
As for TAA. he feels detached at the moment but we have a long history of those thinking the grass was greener elsewhere and finding it not so. God luck Trent if that's the way you feel but be prepared.
Then again, it may just turn out to be another Gerrard saga, maybe if we carry on the way we are players (like Bellingham) will look enviously at Anfield.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,654
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3693 on: Today at 12:38:02 am »
Surprisingly lack of Trent to Madrid rumors from Spanish media ahead of the game yesterday.
Logged

Offline aussie_ox

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 250
  • LFC Blood Red all the way
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3694 on: Today at 12:38:53 am »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 05:05:42 pm
I really hope something gets done soon with Salah and VVD, i think Trent is off, just the whole vibes seem like he wants to go to Madrid and nothings stopping him from that.

For Virg and Mo the only reason they would leave is (in my opinion) if the club do not offer them even close to what they want or did not offer them anything at all.

Because i ask myself, where would they realistically go? There for sure would be a lot of teams who would love to have them, but would they themselves want to go there.

Salah: Bayern, Barca & Real have young players in his position, who are on their way to world class, so none of them would just slap Salah infront of their talents. PSG is always a possibility, but i don't think Salah would actually want to play in Ligue 1. That leaves Saudi and i think its just too early for him to want to go there. He's (close to?) his peak and Saudi will still want him when he's 35 or 36 anyway.

VVD: Maybe Bayern or Real would be possible, Barca should not be able to pay him what he wants. Inter might also be in with a shout, but i don't think they would offer a better deal than we do. I also just don't feel like Virg wants to go. I think he would love to stay as long as we don't completely disrespect him with the offer in terms of salary and contract duration.

I don't read it as there hasn't been talks of a new deal.  Just that LFC haven't been able to agree on terms yet.


We only need to look at KDB to see what happens when an ageing star's body starts to let him down.   Maybe the club's told Mo you can have 350k week for another 2 seasons but 15i0k / week of that is going to be performance based.   And his agent is telling him don't accept.   

Me personally I believe these offers should get the deal done:

Mo - 350k / week for 3 years.   220k / week basic - 130k / week performance based. Buyout clause in summer of 2027 - 50m pounds

VVD - 250k / week for 2 more seasons.   170k basic / 80k / week performance based. 


Considering the best years are behind these guys, the stature of our current team and the risk to the club taking on such deals that really should be enough to get their signatures.


Logged
Klopp that!

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3695 on: Today at 08:06:17 am »
Quote
Liverpool are trying to renew Trents contract, but so far there is no agreement in place. There is strong interest from Spain, and other countries.

Liverpool would like to keep hold of him, but theres no clear picture of the outcome right now.

Ornstein on Trent

i think Trent will leave. Usually a local player is a straight forward renewal.
You can understand considering there ages VVD & Salah taking a while Trent not so much
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3696 on: Today at 08:16:48 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:36:12 am
I think Virgil is happy here, if I were Mo I would be thinking, do I stay for another year or can I make more money elsewhere (I don't think he itches to play elsewhere). It's a massive decision if he is offered endless funds in Saudi because he is effectively retiring. A one year contract would suit him best if he still wants to play at the top level for a while longer but that one could drag on until July.
As for TAA. he feels detached at the moment but we have a long history of those thinking the grass was greener elsewhere and finding it not so. God luck Trent if that's the way you feel but be prepared.
Then again, it may just turn out to be another Gerrard saga, maybe if we carry on the way we are players (like Bellingham) will look enviously at Anfield.

Given that Salah apparently earns around £1 million a week whilst playing for Liverpool when all is said and done, I don't think making endless funds in Saudi should really be entering his thoughts. If he was interested in going there, he'd already be there.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,921
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3697 on: Today at 08:24:50 am »
Its got to that point now where Id be more surprised if Trent stays.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3698 on: Today at 08:27:35 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:06:17 am
Ornstein on Trent

i think Trent will leave. Usually a local player is a straight forward renewal.
You can understand considering there ages VVD & Salah taking a while Trent not so much

Yeah he's gone, no real reason for a prime age player to be running their contract down unless they want out. Someone will be along to say it's great leverage for him but I don't buy that one for a second, it'd end badly for him.
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,450
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3699 on: Today at 08:35:45 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:06:17 am
Ornstein on Trent

i think Trent will leave. Usually a local player is a straight forward renewal.
You can understand considering there ages VVD & Salah taking a while Trent not so much

I guess naively I thought after watching us utterly destroy Real Trent would be straight into Hughes office the next day signing. Feels like an exit has long been on the cards.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Up
« previous next »
 