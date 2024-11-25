I really hope something gets done soon with Salah and VVD, i think Trent is off, just the whole vibes seem like he wants to go to Madrid and nothings stopping him from that.



For Virg and Mo the only reason they would leave is (in my opinion) if the club do not offer them even close to what they want or did not offer them anything at all.



Because i ask myself, where would they realistically go? There for sure would be a lot of teams who would love to have them, but would they themselves want to go there.



Salah: Bayern, Barca & Real have young players in his position, who are on their way to world class, so none of them would just slap Salah infront of their talents. PSG is always a possibility, but i don't think Salah would actually want to play in Ligue 1. That leaves Saudi and i think its just too early for him to want to go there. He's (close to?) his peak and Saudi will still want him when he's 35 or 36 anyway.



VVD: Maybe Bayern or Real would be possible, Barca should not be able to pay him what he wants. Inter might also be in with a shout, but i don't think they would offer a better deal than we do. I also just don't feel like Virg wants to go. I think he would love to stay as long as we don't completely disrespect him with the offer in terms of salary and contract duration.