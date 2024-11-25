I think that people should respect how players act, whether we agree or not, considering the reason why. Different people hafe different characters, but they all want the same thing - their next contract to be the best they can have. Salah being blames "selfish" may be tempting to accept, but he and his agent is playing a bigger game involving fans and social media putting pressure on the club. That's how they see fit to maximize Salah's contract value. Virgil had a few things said in public as straight as a Dutch guy would say, and nothing more. That's how he sees fit to negotiate best terms. Trent doesn't say much, but there are speculative Real links showing up for all over, and people find all kinds of excuses to link him with an exit. And that interview... That may be what he's thinking, but maybe not. He's playing the same game, just differently. Do I like all of that? No, but I respect it. I do agree with Carra on one thing - whatever happens, the club will move on to bigger and better things.