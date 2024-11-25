« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 213547 times)

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3680 on: Today at 12:45:51 am »
Quote from: QC on November 25, 2024, 11:46:09 am
We have a very good team thats top of the league, but we definitely dont have the best team in Europe. Even you dont really believe that.

Just returning to this...
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,637
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3681 on: Today at 02:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 11:07:59 pm
Too late now, your reputation is in tatters  ;D
Was worth the risk 😂
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,745
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3682 on: Today at 04:43:49 pm »
Folks, please take no notice of and please don't quote the attention seeker, he's gonna get the thread locked  :wave
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,445
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3683 on: Today at 04:55:38 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:43:49 pm
Folks, please take no notice of and please don't quote the attention seeker, he's gonna get the thread locked  :wave

Thought you were talking about Motty and his faceyb contacts then ;D
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,514
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3684 on: Today at 05:02:11 pm »
Hope they all sign at same time
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline ByrdmanLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3685 on: Today at 05:05:42 pm »
I really hope something gets done soon with Salah and VVD, i think Trent is off, just the whole vibes seem like he wants to go to Madrid and nothings stopping him from that.

For Virg and Mo the only reason they would leave is (in my opinion) if the club do not offer them even close to what they want or did not offer them anything at all.

Because i ask myself, where would they realistically go? There for sure would be a lot of teams who would love to have them, but would they themselves want to go there.

Salah: Bayern, Barca & Real have young players in his position, who are on their way to world class, so none of them would just slap Salah infront of their talents. PSG is always a possibility, but i don't think Salah would actually want to play in Ligue 1. That leaves Saudi and i think its just too early for him to want to go there. He's (close to?) his peak and Saudi will still want him when he's 35 or 36 anyway.

VVD: Maybe Bayern or Real would be possible, Barca should not be able to pay him what he wants. Inter might also be in with a shout, but i don't think they would offer a better deal than we do. I also just don't feel like Virg wants to go. I think he would love to stay as long as we don't completely disrespect him with the offer in terms of salary and contract duration.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,328
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3686 on: Today at 05:10:18 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:43:49 pm
Folks, please take no notice of and please don't quote the attention seeker, he's gonna get the thread locked  :wave

Me? :(
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,349
  • ....mmm
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3687 on: Today at 05:40:53 pm »
Well either LFC are doing something tomorrow or Slot wants some time with his family, either way Slot did an early conference for the City game.
Logged
:D

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,812
  • Belfast Red
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3688 on: Today at 06:26:42 pm »
IMO Trent will be off,i cant see anything other than Virgil staying and Salah is 50/50.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,514
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3689 on: Today at 06:29:28 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 06:26:42 pm
IMO Trent will be off,i cant see anything other than Virgil staying and Salah is 50/50.

Vvd and Mo will stay.

Trent might fuck off to hang out with Bellingham but he keeps contradicting himself.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,681
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3690 on: Today at 07:32:56 pm »
I think that people should respect how players act, whether we agree or not, considering the reason why. Different people hafe different characters, but they all want the same thing - their next contract to be the best they can have. Salah being blames "selfish" may be tempting to accept, but he and his agent is playing a bigger game involving fans and social media putting pressure on the club. That's how they see fit to maximize Salah's contract value. Virgil had a few things said in public as straight as a Dutch guy would say, and nothing more. That's how he sees fit to negotiate best terms. Trent doesn't say much, but there are speculative Real links showing up for all over, and people find all kinds of excuses to link him with an exit. And that interview... That may be what he's thinking, but maybe not. He's playing the same game, just differently. Do I like all of that? No, but I respect it. I do agree with Carra on one thing - whatever happens, the club will move on to bigger and better things.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3691 on: Today at 08:17:00 pm »
Did Klopps pre-match Norwich press conference get brought forward a day to the Thursday from the Friday for him to then announce his resignation on the Friday?

Just wondering whether there might be something brewing tomorrow contract wise with the Man City press conference getting brought forward today?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Up
« previous next »
 