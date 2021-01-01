Having thought about it, Im glad Mo spoke up and (to me) he is signaling to us that he wants to stay. If you consider the people around the comms on his contract, Mo is the only person who I would respect and trust on it.

For the others:

Edwards and Hughes and other suits - dont have the club r supporters interests as a first priority, rather they represent FSG (The owners need to negotiate and decide but are not the club in my view).



Mos agent - wouldnt trust any agent- they play games, are greedy and ruthless for money and their cut.



Media, Carragher, Sky, Social Media pundits etc. - All looking for controversy and clicks and something to spin



What Mo did was cut out all that noise and bullshit and let us know that he wants a contract and wants to stay. Good - Hope he gets it. Couldnt really give a shit what any of those other players say or think until its done.

