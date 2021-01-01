« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

vblfc

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #3640 on: Yesterday at 10:08:44 pm
Having thought about it, Im glad Mo spoke up and (to me) he is signaling to us that he wants to stay. If you consider the people around the comms on his contract, Mo is the only person who I would respect and trust on it.
For the others:
Edwards and Hughes and other suits - dont have the club r supporters interests as a first priority, rather they represent FSG (The owners need to negotiate and decide but are not the club in my view).

Mos agent - wouldnt trust any agent- they play games, are greedy and ruthless for money and their cut.

Media, Carragher, Sky, Social Media pundits etc. - All looking for controversy and clicks and something to spin

What Mo did was cut out all that noise and bullshit and let us know that he wants a contract and wants to stay. Good - Hope he gets it. Couldnt really give a shit what any of those other players say or think until its done.
DiggerJohn

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #3641 on: Yesterday at 10:11:15 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 06:04:15 pm
Thinking out loud about other players in the 30+ age bracket receiving big contracts and then performing up to expectations.. there arent many, if any, in recent times.

Ozil, Sanchez, Aubameyang stick out as 3 that declined heavily in recent years past 30/big contract. Henderson turned crap for us, and Thiago was broken. Fabregas gave Chelsea about one good season in his late 20s and then fell off. Going back a decade or so Van Persie, Ferdinand declined heavily for Man Utd, and signing Schweinstiger and Casemiro in their latter years has been a failure.

Makes you think. It may be an extremely unpopular decision to let them go, but playing devils advocate is healthy sometimes. Edwards/Hughes may back themselves to find solutions in the market.

Thiago Silva Vardy david Silva played well in their 30s. Pepe is still playing at 40. I understand your point you can never be sure but I feel Mo and Virgil are good for another year at least. If they drop off in 2 years I'm sure Saudis or MLS would offer them opportunities
classycarra

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #3642 on: Today at 12:39:43 am
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 07:48:22 pm
I don`t get why it`s said that Trent would want to see Salah`s deal before he signs.

Why? He shouldn`t be on that amount of money anyway, so why does it matter.?

I see no reason why Trent hasn`t signed and I`m annoyed by his low-key flirting with Madrid. No excuses. Very disappointed in a local player.
it seems like you just don't like local players much.

bit bemused you still dont understand that 'switch' is being used in the context of one of his passes, not as a synonym for transfer. it's plainly obvious
Raaphael

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #3643 on: Today at 06:04:41 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:39:43 am
it seems like you just don't like local players much.

bit bemused you still dont understand that 'switch' is being used in the context of one of his passes, not as a synonym for transfer. it's plainly obvious

Maybe. Lets se how it unfollows.

No, I like local players but I also expect more loyalty from them.
