Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3520 on: Today at 10:52:54 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:51:48 am
I loved him as a player.  But, why does he act the way he does, towards the club?  He talks so much shit and then (as pointed out), he'll be jumping around and celebrating, when we win 20.

Best to ignore him.

His and Neville have huge egos and think they are the oracle with all things to do with football.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3521 on: Today at 10:53:02 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:51:48 am
I loved him as a player.  But, why does he act the way he does, towards the club?  He talks so much shit and then (as pointed out), he'll be jumping around and celebrating, when we win 20.

Shit scared of losing his cash cow job at Sky.

He's clearly fed what to talk about.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3522 on: Today at 10:55:27 am »
Quote from: daveymac_4 on Today at 10:16:35 am
I don't get the Carragher hate. He ain't no Nelsen Mandela, but he's a scouser who spent his life bleeding for us in the trenches. He's done more for Liverpool than anybody on here.

He said he was disappointed in Mo's statement because this week shouldn't be about Mo Salah's contract. Is that really such a "rotten", "snide" "cretin" thing to say? You may disagree with him, and I don't think Salah did anything wrong, but the disrespect people give a local lad who played for this club over 700 times just because they don't agree with him is shocking.

He's paid to give his opinion, not be an LFC statesman. How many opinions have we all shared down the pub that were controversial? I'm fortunate, grateful and privileged that Jamie Carragher fought for me not just every Saturday, but everyday in training. He's spoke about the mental problems he had because he believed that every single mistake he made in a Liverpool shirt could potentially ruin our season.

People were having a pop at him for critisizing Konate last weekend. Like he's jealous and bitter. Konate had an absolute nightmare first half! It's his job to "commentate" that. He gets annoyed when a Liverpool player does something stupid; just like us!  Just because he's a red and your a red, he doesn't need to agree with you. Club Fucking Legend.

What an absolute load of fucking shite.

I'm no fan of the military, but there are actually people on this site who have literally been in the trenches in war zones. You're saying some dickhead that kicked a wee ball around a pitch a few times has done more than them?

Give your fucking head a wobble you muppet.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3523 on: Today at 11:05:59 am »
Born in '96, so I grew up idolising Carra and Stevie (... and Owen....).

I love Carra - he encapsulated what Liverpool was during my years growing up. Not the best around by any means, but the graft he put in reduced that gap a lot.

Yeah, sometimes he's a knob. But I think he spends so much time trying to be neutral that he just ends up looking negative. I don't think he really means it. The club matters a lot to him and when things aren't going the way they should, or he'd hope, he comes across as overly critical. Rather that than the blind sycophant that Neville's shown himself to be.

Carra's done a lot for the club.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3524 on: Today at 11:13:12 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:02:51 pm
Febuary follows...

and we March onwards afterwards!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3525 on: Today at 11:47:27 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:55:27 am
What an absolute load of fucking shite.

I'm no fan of the military, but there are actually people on this site who have literally been in the trenches in war zones. You're saying some dickhead that kicked a wee ball around a pitch a few times has done more than them?

Give your fucking head a wobble you muppet.

Wow, you've done well there to manage to take offence at such a widely-used metaphor.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3526 on: Today at 11:51:28 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:24:46 am
A contract can be verbal, or even a handshake.  Any agreement, basically.  A WhatsApp message.

Its not a legally binding contract until its signed.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3527 on: Today at 11:52:51 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:51:28 am
Its not a legally binding contract until its signed.
Wrong. Oral contracts are legally binding, just like emails
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3528 on: Today at 11:54:18 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:52:51 am
Wrong. Oral contracts are legally binding, just like emails

Not if I just say  "ill give you 300k per week" its not
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3529 on: Today at 12:16:57 pm »
Quote from: daveymac_4 on Today at 10:16:35 am
I don't get the Carragher hate. He ain't no Nelsen Mandela, but he's a scouser who spent his life bleeding for us in the trenches. He's done more for Liverpool than anybody on here.

He said he was disappointed in Mo's statement because this week shouldn't be about Mo Salah's contract. Is that really such a "rotten", "snide" "cretin" thing to say? You may disagree with him, and I don't think Salah did anything wrong, but the disrespect people give a local lad who played for this club over 700 times just because they don't agree with him is shocking.

He's paid to give his opinion, not be an LFC statesman. How many opinions have we all shared down the pub that were controversial? I'm fortunate, grateful and privileged that Jamie Carragher fought for me not just every Saturday, but everyday in training. He's spoke about the mental problems he had because he believed that every single mistake he made in a Liverpool shirt could potentially ruin our season.

People were having a pop at him for critisizing Konate last weekend. Like he's jealous and bitter. Konate had an absolute nightmare first half! It's his job to "commentate" that. He gets annoyed when a Liverpool player does something stupid; just like us!  Just because he's a red and your a red, he doesn't need to agree with you. Club Fucking Legend.

Agree with much of this, which is why I often defend Carra. You're right, he's paid to give opinions, not be an LFC cheerleader.

On the Salah comment though, I think he was wrong. Not because it was "snide", just because I don't think he was correct. Salah is giving everything for us, his comments won't affect the team (they didn't previously) so Carra making these comments creates unnecessary negative headlines. I don't think it's "selfish" either, it's a tactical ploy to get things moving. We can hardly accuse Mo of being selfish, he is performing better than anyone in the league this season.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3530 on: Today at 12:24:36 pm »
Quote from: yes on Today at 11:47:27 am
Wow, you've done well there to manage to take offence at such a widely-used metaphor.

Tbf it is....I've got mates who were in the Trenches.....went on a school visit to WW1 sites.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3531 on: Today at 01:03:20 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:51:48 am
I loved him as a player.  But, why does he act the way he does, towards the club?  He talks so much shit and then (as pointed out), he'll be jumping around and celebrating, when we win 20.

Yeah, people chat nonsense, I guess that's most human beings. And he's paid to talk which can't be a straightforward job, not least for someone who I'm not sure has the 'gift of the gab'.

I, for example, spend whole games venting under my breath about bad bits of play from our players. If I were micc'ed up you might think I hated us. In reality I'm just really nervous and I need to vent.

He's clearly done some very stupid things (one in particular) springs to mind, and he's a complete muppet on comms. But 2005 was magical. It doesn't really compare.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3532 on: Today at 01:06:43 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:03:20 pm
I, for example, spend whole games venting under my breath about bad bits of play from our players. If I were micc'ed up you might think I hated us. In reality I'm just really nervous and I need to vent.


Screaming at Smicer not to shoot is a particular highlight of my support.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3533 on: Today at 01:24:24 pm »
Cara is a negative fucker on comms but think some go way overboard about it to be honest. He definitely ain't a patch on Warnock and Macca.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3534 on: Today at 01:28:24 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:52:51 am
Wrong. Oral contracts are legally binding, just like emails

They can be legally binding, but unless the conversation is recorded and unless you can clearly show that the intentions of all parties were to enter into a legally binding agreement then good luck enforcing it.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3535 on: Today at 01:29:13 pm »
Rumour going around off a couple of local lads online that word is Trent's new contract will be announced before kick off tomorrow. No idea if true but they've got a couple of things right in the past so who knows?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3536 on: Today at 01:30:51 pm »
Quote from: Motty on Today at 01:29:13 pm
Rumour going around off a couple of local lads online that word is Trent's new contract will be announced before kick off tomorrow. No idea if true but they've got a couple of things right in the past so who knows?

Sounds like wishful thinking. I mean given who we're playing that would be the ultimate way to get it done but I'll believe it when I see it.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3537 on: Today at 01:31:44 pm »
Quote from: Motty on Today at 01:29:13 pm
Rumour going around off a couple of local lads online that word is Trent's new contract will be announced before kick off tomorrow. No idea if true but they've got a couple of things right in the past so who knows?

So that's tubby saying the club offered Mo 2+1 on 300k, and you saying Trent is signing tomorrow.

This is great news. When is Virg signing?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3538 on: Today at 01:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Motty on Today at 01:29:13 pm
Rumour going around off a couple of local lads online that word is Trent's new contract will be announced before kick off tomorrow. No idea if true but they've got a couple of things right in the past so who knows?

Unlikely.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3539 on: Today at 01:34:10 pm »


He's taunting us a little bit here. He probably didn't write the text but you could say it's a little poor taste if he is planning on leaving. Or alternatively, good bit of tongue in cheek if he isn't.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3540 on: Today at 01:35:01 pm »
Ha I wonder if he had any input in that or if it was just their marketing team being cheeky.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3541 on: Today at 01:37:25 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 01:34:10 pm


He's taunting us a little bit here. He probably didn't write the text but you could say it's a little poor taste if he is planning on leaving. Or alternatively, good bit of tongue in cheek if he isn't.

Given Google Pixel is club sponsor you'd imagine the club are aware of what is going up on club / player social media.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3542 on: Today at 01:39:17 pm »
I remember the few weeks before Sadio declared he was leaving, there was a lot of mischievous little winks and quotes which made people think he wouldnt be doing that if he was leaving :D So defo not going to read too much into social media shite.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3543 on: Today at 01:40:11 pm »
Also the context of "switch" for the advert is switching the play.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3544 on: Today at 01:40:57 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 01:39:17 pm
I remember the few weeks before Sadio declared he was leaving, there was a lot of mischievous little winks and quotes which made people think he wouldnt be doing that if he was leaving :D So defo not going to read too much into social media shite.

Yeah I remember something along the lines of him saying he'd be giving the fans what they want. Only it turned out he meant the Senegalese fans who for some reason didn't like him being here.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3545 on: Today at 01:41:27 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 01:40:11 pm
Also the context of "switch" for the advert is switching the play.


Body language looks relaxed though.

Rumour he is taking a picture of Mo and VVD signing their contracts.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3546 on: Today at 01:41:42 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 01:28:24 pm
They can be legally binding, but unless the conversation is recorded and unless you can clearly show that the intentions of all parties were to enter into a legally binding agreement then good luck enforcing it.
Sure, but they are legally binding, despite the very common myth that they arent.
And in an era where everyone have mobile phones that can record conversations, this matters.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3547 on: Today at 01:42:09 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 01:40:11 pm
Also the context of "switch" for the advert is switching the play.


I assumed it was that thing where they pass the phone to the next player. But they were definitely a bit cheeky with the text and the wink emoji.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3548 on: Today at 01:50:43 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 01:42:09 pm
I assumed it was that thing where they pass the phone to the next player. But they were definitely a bit cheeky with the text and the wink emoji.

That's true. Here's hoping the club signed it off and he's signed!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3549 on: Today at 02:23:27 pm »
For those of you who are hanging onto the "I haven't been offered a contract" statement from Salah, what do you think the state of play is? Do you think that we haven't spoken to Salah's reps about what we are prepared to do money wise, and length of contract?
« Reply #3550 on: Today at 02:25:39 pm »
Quote from: joezydudek on Today at 10:14:03 am
Someone said the other day on here that it's clear why Neville never succeeded as a manager, i.e, everything's based on emotion with him. Carragher has never been a manager for the same reason.
I'm sure he doesn't mean to do harm and I don't disagree with everything he said, but he hasn't thought through whether him mouthing off is beneficial, and it clearly isn't.

Carragher's not likeable. Look at the way he screamed and shouted at his own team mates on the pitch (picking the easy targets mind) often to cover his own mistake. His book was full of nonsensical opinions. He wouldn't be able to command a dressing room. He's like a wannabe Roy Keane.

To be fair to Lampard and Rooney they've at least give it a go.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3551 on: Today at 02:40:14 pm »
Tommy Smith bollocked everyone , even if he was playing shite...then again no one is arguing with Tommy.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3552 on: Today at 02:42:24 pm »
Heitinga's agent on Richard Hughes:

Quote


"One thing Richard Hughes doesnt have is any sense of empathy. Zero. Hes a robot. I know that because I negotiated with him, for Heitinga. Theres zero feelings in him."
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3553 on: Today at 02:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:42:24 pm
Heitinga's agent on Richard Hughes:


Haha what the fuck does that even mean? Must be a cracking agent, willing to burn his bridges with one of the biggest sporting directors in the world because he played hardball for the contract of some journeyman coach  ;D

He's not there to be empathetic, he's there to get the best deal for his client (the club).
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3554 on: Today at 02:48:07 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 02:40:14 pm
Tommy Smith bollocked everyone , even if he was playing shite...then again no one is arguing with Tommy.

And just spoke shite in the Echo every week post-career. Great player but he didn't go into management.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3555 on: Today at 02:49:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:42:24 pm
Heitinga's agent on Richard Hughes:

Why is this even relevant Sami, it's an agent for starters laughable when they go on about "empathy."
« Reply #3556 on: Today at 02:49:12 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:46:52 pm
Haha what the fuck does that even mean? Must be a cracking agent, willing to burn his bridges with one of the biggest sporting directors in the world because he played hardball for the contract of some journeyman coach  ;D

He's not there to be empathetic, he's there to get the best deal for his client (the club).

Means that he is perfect for FSG.  :P

"We come not to pay"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3557 on: Today at 02:50:09 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:49:12 pm
Means that he is perfect for FSG.  :P

"We come not to pay"

It's his job to get the best deal for the club, am I missing something?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3558 on: Today at 02:50:59 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:46:52 pm
Haha what the fuck does that even mean? Must be a cracking agent, willing to burn his bridges with one of the biggest sporting directors in the world because he played hardball for the contract of some journeyman coach  ;D

He's not there to be empathetic, he's there to get the best deal for his client (the club).

It;s all connected , he's part of a larger company who we will deal with for current and future players.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3559 on: Today at 02:51:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:42:24 pm
Heitinga's agent on Richard Hughes:

Could we replace him with club sponsor Google's AI feature? Would cut down on the wage bill.
