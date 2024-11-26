Born in '96, so I grew up idolising Carra and Stevie (... and Owen....).



I love Carra - he encapsulated what Liverpool was during my years growing up. Not the best around by any means, but the graft he put in reduced that gap a lot.



Yeah, sometimes he's a knob. But I think he spends so much time trying to be neutral that he just ends up looking negative. I don't think he really means it. The club matters a lot to him and when things aren't going the way they should, or he'd hope, he comes across as overly critical. Rather that than the blind sycophant that Neville's shown himself to be.



Carra's done a lot for the club.