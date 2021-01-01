Cheek of that coward. No balls to speak out against H&G and ensured his pal Purslow got him a nice new contract. Shithouse.



Didn't he sign a new contract the following day after H&G bought the club?Now that I think about it, I think the club is considering moving on from Salah. The fact that's he's going out of his way to try present his position to the public in an attempt to put pressure on the club means (in my opinion) that unless he accepts a drastic reduction in salary and/or years, they're fine with him going. I think he really wants to stay, otherwise if he just wanted to put pressure and increase salary or years, he could have mentioned other clubs to really put the club in a tough situation. But that would be what someone does if they're considering moving on.I think it's in his hands. The club have made their stance clear, and he either accepts or moves on. All this dilly dallying with the media won't change things. The longer he keeps making these sorts of statements, the more fans will begin to feel jaded about the whole process. After all, we want to be enjoying the season, enjoying our wins and runs, not constantly getting brought down to earth by yet another blatant attempt to negotiate via media.I've always thought his agent was a little bit of a dick, to be honest. Always throws up a stink when negotiations are critical.I think the real question is, why would FSG consider letting him go? Clearly more expensive to replace, and there are no guarantees it'll be a like for like swap. Do they not want to look like the players have the power, hence why negotiations with key players have been treated like they're not such a priority for the club?