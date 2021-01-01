« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 198669 times)

Offline Garlic Red

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3440 on: Today at 10:14:24 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:57:21 pm
we'll have to ask Keyop, as he seems to have ITK status on Trent's innermost feelings and concerns
i'm guessing you and Al are both on 0 or are you really (Dr) Ian Graham and not just a fan account? ;)

Im on zero too, but I think Virgil giggling his head off during Mos little rant gave the gig away. Id like the club to get a wriggle on just like everyone else, but to take those comments at face value and think this isnt all part of the dance is just silly.
Offline Doc Red

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3441 on: Today at 10:17:22 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:18:16 pm
Cheek of that coward. No balls to speak out against H&G and ensured his pal Purslow got him a nice new contract. Shithouse.

Didn't he sign a new contract the following day after H&G bought the club?
Now that I think about it, I think the club is considering moving on from Salah. The fact that's he's going out of his way to try present his position to the public in an attempt to put pressure on the club means (in my opinion) that unless he accepts a drastic reduction in salary and/or years, they're fine with him going. I think he really wants to stay, otherwise if he just wanted to put pressure and increase salary or years, he could have mentioned other clubs to really put the club in a tough situation. But that would be what someone does if they're considering moving on.

I think it's in his hands. The club have made their stance clear, and he either accepts or moves on. All this dilly dallying with the media won't change things. The longer he keeps making these sorts of statements, the more fans will begin to feel jaded about the whole process. After all, we want to be enjoying the season, enjoying our wins and runs, not constantly getting brought down to earth by yet another blatant attempt to negotiate via media.

I've always thought his agent was a little bit of a dick, to be honest. Always throws up a stink when negotiations are critical.

I think the real question is, why would FSG consider letting him go? Clearly more expensive to replace, and there are no guarantees it'll be a like for like swap. Do they not want to look like the players have the power, hence why negotiations with key players have been treated like they're not such a priority for the club?
Offline classycarra

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3442 on: Today at 10:20:02 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:14:24 pm
Im on zero too, but I think Virgil giggling his head off during Mos little rant gave the gig away. Id like the club to get a wriggle on just like everyone else, but to take those comments at face value and think this isnt all part of the dance is just silly.
i agree with you, definitely just part of the dance - it's not dissimilar to the angle Henderson used for his last contract, maybe they took inspiration
Online TepidT2O

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3443 on: Today at 10:24:33 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:32:34 pm
So his agent has put him up to making a statement to the press. A statement that implies he hasn't been telling his client what offers the club have made. Sounds plausible.
I think this is profoundly incorrect (my opinion of course)

No one puts Mo Salah up for anything, hes his own man and takes his own actions. 
Offline Garlic Red

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3444 on: Today at 10:36:49 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:20:02 pm
i agree with you, definitely just part of the dance - it's not dissimilar to the angle Henderson used for his last contract, maybe they took inspiration

I suppose the difference then is Jurgen was probably made aware of the media stories, probably had a meeting with the leadership group and wasnt having the heart of the side ripped out on the eve of the season, whereas Hughes/Edwards/FSG probably wont feel the ramifications of that like Jurgen did, for better or for worse.

Ive said a few times, I thought both sides on the Henderson deal were right. Jurgen was right to keep him and Edwards was probably bang on seeing the decline and potential headache that length of contract was down the line. As poor as Henderson was that final season, we still managed to get a fee for him and shed the contract so it worked out well for all parties. I suppose thats why the negotiations with Mo and Virgil are a bit more bemusing, they wont be short of suitors in Saudi/MLS/Europe in a year or two, if they experience a sharp decline, theyre easy to move on, if we could get rid of Henderson and Fabinho at that point, I dont see the risk in keeping Mo/Virgil, who are still world class. The only risk is how high you go with the wage and the ramifications that has on the pending contracts for the next tier of players currently waiting for their reward for fine form and commitment.
Online Agent99

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3445 on: Today at 10:39:34 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:47:42 pm
No it isn't, Zero speculation about Virgil and other clubs & Trent is pure speculation by the press. The sole reason the 'noise has increased' about Salah is because he decided to go to the media.
You love FSG don't you?
Offline Caligula?

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3446 on: Today at 10:55:21 pm »
One of our greatest ever players who's still easily one of our best and we haven't offered him a new contract yet? It absolutely boggles the mind. If the club fuck this up then it'll be a shambles for the ages.
Online jckliew

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3447 on: Today at 11:02:02 pm »
Winter is coming.
January is coming.
Offline Samie

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3448 on: Today at 11:02:51 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 11:02:02 pm
Winter is coming.
January is coming.

Febuary follows...
Online Hazell

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3449 on: Today at 11:04:09 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 11:02:02 pm
Winter is coming.

Is he the midfielder we need? Must be in his late 40's by now though?
Online Fromola

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3450 on: Today at 11:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 10:17:22 pm
Didn't he sign a new contract the following day after H&G bought the club?
Now that I think about it, I think the club is considering moving on from Salah. The fact that's he's going out of his way to try present his position to the public in an attempt to put pressure on the club means (in my opinion) that unless he accepts a drastic reduction in salary and/or years, they're fine with him going. I think he really wants to stay, otherwise if he just wanted to put pressure and increase salary or years, he could have mentioned other clubs to really put the club in a tough situation. But that would be what someone does if they're considering moving on.

I think it's in his hands. The club have made their stance clear, and he either accepts or moves on. All this dilly dallying with the media won't change things. The longer he keeps making these sorts of statements, the more fans will begin to feel jaded about the whole process. After all, we want to be enjoying the season, enjoying our wins and runs, not constantly getting brought down to earth by yet another blatant attempt to negotiate via media.

I've always thought his agent was a little bit of a dick, to be honest. Always throws up a stink when negotiations are critical.

I think the real question is, why would FSG consider letting him go? Clearly more expensive to replace, and there are no guarantees it'll be a like for like swap. Do they not want to look like the players have the power, hence why negotiations with key players have been treated like they're not such a priority for the club?

Makes sense tge club would be reluctant to give Salah 3 years on similar terms, but at the very least they should be offering 2. The 3rd is negotiable.

What are the club going to do if if he goes anyway? Wait for another crock on the cheap to become available. They won't spend, so may as well renew. Edwards Is so full of himself.
Offline Samie

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3451 on: Today at 11:07:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:04:09 pm
Is he the midfielder we need? Must be in his late 40's by now though?

He'll have the backing of he draft community of RAWK.
Online jckliew

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3452 on: Today at 11:11:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:04:09 pm
Is he the midfielder we need? Must be in his late 40's by now though?
He's a cold bloke, him. Cool as a cucumber. Salah replacement.
Online Hazell

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3453 on: Today at 11:12:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:07:55 pm
He'll have the backing of he draft community of RAWK.

And yet no one picked him in the Serie A draft. Shameful.
Online bornandbRED

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3454 on: Today at 11:15:06 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:47:42 pm
No it isn't, Zero speculation about Virgil and other clubs & Trent is pure speculation by the press. The sole reason the 'noise has increased' about Salah is because he decided to go to the media.

Of course it is.

Salah may have ramped things up but the longer the situation isnt resolved around the 3, the more uncertainty grows. There was much talk of Trent and Madrid in recent weeks. The whole fiasco should have been foreseen over a year ago. Its something Arsenal would do in Wengers latter years.
Online keyop

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3455 on: Today at 11:17:40 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:07:40 pm
A whole load of speculation along with getting several facts around Klopps departure wrong.
This whole thread is speculation - why is my view any different? The scenario I set out is a lot more plausible than some of the mad shouts in here.

As for facts, I couldn't care less if the dates of Jurgen's departure were wrong. You know full well the point I was making, i.e. - the uncertainty that his announcement created at the club, and the likely effect on players who had yet to decide their futures.
Online Fromola

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3456 on: Today at 11:17:44 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:07:00 pm
It was no different to what Carragher himself did when he was a player.  ;D

He was also on live commentary yesterday screaming "now give him his dough" like a demented idiot.

He can blame Salah for his comments but at least Mo hasn't gone behind anyone's back. Carragher was extremely duplicitous in his last few years at Liverpool in engeerinng a contract he should never have been given

For one thing Salah was still at the top of his game. Carragher was crap by 2010 without Hyypia to carry him. He was also becoming a negative influence in the dressing room and on the pitch.
Online Kalito

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3457 on: Today at 11:19:37 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 07:16:19 pm
Carragher saying he's disappointed with Salah's comments on Sky is priceless considering how he got his new contract in 2010.
Aye ... fuck Carra, the bluenose bitter gobshite ...
Offline classycarra

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3458 on: Today at 11:25:07 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:17:40 pm
As for facts, I couldn't care less if the dates of Jurgen's departure were wrong. You know full well the point I was making, i.e. - the uncertainty that his announcement created at the club, and the likely effect on players who had yet to decide their futures.
not sure why you think Klopp was the origin of any uncertainty?

don't you think having a long outgoing sporting director (with little oversight or seeming concern above him in the structure) and no replacement prior to Klopp's decision (and while these players had under 2 years left on their contracts) might have contributed to uncertainty too?
Online Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3459 on: Today at 11:26:31 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:17:40 pm
This whole thread is speculation - why is my view any different? The scenario I set out is a lot more plausible than some of the mad shouts in here.

As for facts, I couldn't care less if the dates of Jurgen's departure were wrong. You know full well the point I was making, i.e. - the uncertainty that his announcement created at the club, and the likely effect on players who had yet to decide their futures.

If the players are going to decide their futures then they need to be offered deals. Salah stating that he hasn't received any offers to stay at the club is not speculation.
Online Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3460 on: Today at 11:32:21 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:25:07 pm
not sure why you think Klopp was the origin of any uncertainty?

don't you think having a long outgoing sporting director (with little oversight or seeming concern above him in the structure) and no replacement prior to Klopp's decision (and while these players had under 2 years left on their contracts) might have contributed to uncertainty too?

The biggest cause of uncertainty and the reason contracts were not offered for me was Mike Gordon stepping away from the club. He did that so FSG could either sell up or bring in partial investment. He was the decision-maker at the club. He was the one who should have been deciding who we offered contracts to.
Online Kalito

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3461 on: Today at 11:32:33 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:14:24 pm
Im on zero too, but I think Virgil giggling his head off during Mos little rant gave the gig away. Id like the club to get a wriggle on just like everyone else, but to take those comments at face value and think this isnt all part of the dance is just silly.
Yeah, like Virg heard the entire interview ... fucking hell people just make up shit for the sake of it.  :lmao
