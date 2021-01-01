« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 196199 times)

Online nash_av

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3360 on: Today at 04:24:46 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:15:49 pm
When we missed out on Tchouaméni the usual suspects told us we would keep our powder dry and go all in for Bellingham. That inertia led to us missing out on the CL and then we couldn't afford Bellingham.
I dont think we opted out of choo-choo train because Bellingham was going to be available.
We just cannot match Madrid, Barca when it comes to wages. Its a simple fact.
Not to forget players are desperate to whore themselves off to Madrid, Barca.
Anyways, this is not the thread for this discussion.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,560
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3361 on: Today at 04:31:10 pm »
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 04:24:46 pm
I dont think we opted out of choo-choo train because Bellingham was going to be available.
We just cannot match Madrid, Barca when it comes to wages. Its a simple fact.
Not to forget players are desperate to whore themselves off to Madrid, Barca.
Anyways, this is not the thread for this discussion.

It is a thread for that though. If we are going to be recruiting players capable of replacing the likes of VVD, Salah and Trent then the likelihood is that we will be competing with Madrid and Barca. We tend to want players to have already had a breakout season before we move for them.

Sooner or later we will need to replace VVD and Salah. We simply can't identify one ready-made player each season and then not move on to other possibilities if we can't sign them. The drop off whilst you wait simply isn't acceptable for a club of our stature.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3362 on: Today at 04:38:04 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:21:10 pm
Can you explain to Al how the ignore function works as well please?

Sure, no worries.

When you use the ignore function, it sends a message to the person ignored immediately. Then whenever you post, it sends follow up messages to the ignored person telling them which thread you posted in. It also sends DMs whenever the ignored person posts telling you what was said and asking you if you'd like to change your mind.

It also attaches a white flag next to your username that only others can see.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline danm77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3363 on: Today at 04:41:28 pm »
Quote from: 1918 on Today at 04:08:31 pm
Bar City there is not a club in the league that wouldnt trade places with our success the past decade or so, and City had to cheat to do better. Run by a slaving oil state to boot. Barring a sheik or a Russian oligarch, what exactly is the proposed alternative that would have been superior? People here and elsewhere make it out like its easy being this good. The complaining is truly unbelievable. In a season where the club is eight points clear! Just incredible. Just once, just once, I would like the complaining crew to just out and admit they want a sheikh and no financial fairplay rules. Just say it. Because thats the only way this club might have done better.  That doesnt make FSG saints, they arent.

Exactly how many more points do people think we should have gotten the seasons we came second? A hundred? I notice the it was all Klopp the whole time crew have had to do a bit of rearranging. As it turns out, the rebuilt team is pretty good. Klopp is, was, and ever will be an all time great, but debates on who deserves how much credit are irrelevant. It only matters that we win. We have been doing that a whole hell of a lot. And will continue to do so. Whether the three stay or go.

 :wellin
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,560
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3364 on: Today at 04:46:21 pm »
Quote from: 1918 on Today at 04:08:31 pm
Bar City there is not a club in the league that wouldnt trade places with our success the past decade or so, and City had to cheat to do better. Run by a slaving oil state to boot. Barring a sheik or a Russian oligarch, what exactly is the proposed alternative that would have been superior? People here and elsewhere make it out like its easy being this good. The complaining is truly unbelievable. In a season where the club is eight points clear! Just incredible. Just once, just once, I would like the complaining crew to just out and admit they want a sheikh and no financial fairplay rules. Just say it. Because thats the only way this club might have done better.  That doesnt make FSG saints, they arent.

Exactly how many more points do people think we should have gotten the seasons we came second? A hundred? I notice the it was all Klopp the whole time crew have had to do a bit of rearranging. As it turns out, the rebuilt team is pretty good. Klopp is, was, and ever will be an all time great, but debates on who deserves how much credit are irrelevant. It only matters that we win. We have been doing that a whole hell of a lot. And will continue to do so. Whether the three stay or go.

The club could have easily done better. Instead of spending £250m+ on infrastructure that FSG ultimately owns we could have had more squad depth. When you miss out by very small margins then that extra depth could have made all the difference.

Doing that does not require either a Sheikh, an Oligarch or ignoring financial fair play rules. Thank you for helping me cross three things off my FSG bingo card though.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,231
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3365 on: Today at 04:47:08 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 04:23:08 pm
We only went for Macca because we missed out on Mount to the Mancs (happy that we did)

We signed Macca in early June, and Mount signed for United a whole month later. Not sure your timeline fits.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,560
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3366 on: Today at 04:50:20 pm »
Macca's deal would have had to have been done much earlier. IIRC we were interested in Mount, then Thuram and then Szobo. We moved for Szobo once the Thuram asking price went too high. The point though is that we were flexible and prepared to go for multiple targets and not do a Tchouaméni, Bellingham or Zubimendi and pretend there was only one player who could possibly improve us.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online nash_av

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3367 on: Today at 04:57:42 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:50:20 pm
Macca's deal would have had to have been done much earlier. IIRC we were interested in Mount, then Thuram and then Szobo. We moved for Szobo once the Thuram asking price went too high. The point though is that we were flexible and prepared to go for multiple targets and not do a Tchouaméni, Bellingham or Zubimendi and pretend there was only one player who could possibly improve us.
We were well stacked in midfield at that time, and we only looked at Tchoumeni, Bellingham because they were elite and available. I am not sure there were elite alternatives who were also available back then.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,560
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3368 on: Today at 05:08:47 pm »
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 04:57:42 pm
We were well stacked in midfield at that time, and we only looked at Tchoumeni, Bellingham because they were elite and available. I am not sure there were elite alternatives who were also available back then.

We were looking for midfield players because we had an aging and injury-prone midfield. Waiting a year between missing out on Tchouaméni and Bellingham didn't change that it just exacerbated the problems.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3369 on: Today at 05:13:30 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:50:20 pm
Macca's deal would have had to have been done much earlier. IIRC we were interested in Mount, then Thuram and then Szobo. We moved for Szobo once the Thuram asking price went too high. The point though is that we were flexible and prepared to go for multiple targets and not do a Tchouaméni, Bellingham or Zubimendi and pretend there was only one player who could possibly improve us.

We were never seriously linked with Thuram by anybody reliable.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,652
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3370 on: Today at 05:13:54 pm »
Bit funny to me this is all going on and meanwhile the LFC Twitter account keeps posting clips and pictures about how great Mo is.  ;D
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,350
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3371 on: Today at 05:16:18 pm »
I find it hard to believe Mo is lying when he says

he is "disappointed" by the club's failure to offer him a new contract -

I have had to  listen for 6 months from Rawk 'knowledgeable' posters be patient contracts are complicated  yada yada yada..
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,758
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3372 on: Today at 05:20:26 pm »
I wonder if AFCON has anything to do with our alleged hesitancy. It will never not be completely ridiculous that we pay so much money to a player who disappears for a significant chunk of the season. Is it worth that sacrifice to keep probably the best player in the world on our books? Probably, but I think it merits pause for thought.
Logged

Offline The 1989 Brit Awards

  • He may be of thome aththithtanthe if there ith a thudden kwaithith!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,009
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3373 on: Today at 05:21:17 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 03:30:24 pm
Think the noise from Salah is really positive, to be honest.

If the guy was quiet, you'd suspect he'd be happy to leave. The fact he's talking so much, which is unlike him, shows how much he wants to stay.
completely agree with this. Unlike TAA, this just shows me Salah wants to be paid well but more importantly, he wants to be paid well HERE.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,639
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3374 on: Today at 05:22:20 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 05:16:18 pm
I find it hard to believe Mo is lying when he says

he is "disappointed" by the club's failure to offer him a new contract -

I have had to  listen for 6 months from Rawk 'knowledgeable' posters be patient contracts are complicated  yada yada yada..
That's an interpretation of his words though. He said that he has no offer from the club. Which is true, because no offer will come before the terms have been agreed verbally by both sides. It doesn't mean that there are no negotiations. What would the outcome be is anyone's guess.

I actually have the sneaky feeling that Mo won't have a contract offer before the January/February timeframe. The narrative now is that if we don't offer him a deal, he's free to negotiate with other clubs. Perhaps Liverpool (Hughes) are waiting to see if other offers come in and what they would represent. Maybe they feel confident bettering those offers as opposed to negotiating with a "gun to their head"  that Mo will leave if no offer is made soon.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Sonofthewind

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 594
  • Cheers like
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3375 on: Today at 05:26:52 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:22:20 pm
That's an interpretation of his words though. He said that he has no offer from the club. Which is true, because no offer will come before the terms have been agreed verbally by both sides. It doesn't mean that there are no negotiations. What would the outcome be is anyone's guess.

I actually have the sneaky feeling that Mo won't have a contract offer before the January/February timeframe. The narrative now is that if we don't offer him a deal, he's free to negotiate with other clubs. Perhaps Liverpool (Hughes) are waiting to see if other offers come in and what they would represent. Maybe they feel confident bettering those offers as opposed to negotiating with a "gun to their head"  that Mo will leave if no offer is made soon.

Any other club that wants Mo will have let Rami know the terms of their offer yonks also
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,560
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3376 on: Today at 05:28:05 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:13:30 pm
We were never seriously linked with Thuram by anybody reliable.

Pearce said

They certainly really like him. I was reading reports last week that the player side was already done and it was just a case of dotting a few Is and crossing a few Ts with Nice. Thats not the case, The Athletic journalist told Redmen TV.

When you look at Thuram, you can understand why Liverpool are interested, and he certainly is on that list. Its just its not as far down the road  Ive been told  as some people have suggested.

I get a lot of people on social media saying, Well, just pay whatever, just get the deal done. Thats not really how negotiations work is it? Its not like there is a set fee.

Nice want to maximize whatever they can get for him. Liverpool obviously  if they decide to push the button on it  they want to get value themselves.

He is widely admired by Liverpools recruitment staff. We know therell be at least one more midfielder, I think probably two.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,350
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3377 on: Today at 05:28:24 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:22:20 pm
That's an interpretation of his words though. He said that he has no offer from the club. Which is true, because no offer will come before the terms have been agreed verbally by both sides. It doesn't mean that there are no negotiations. What would the outcome be is anyone's guess.

I actually have the sneaky feeling that Mo won't have a contract offer before the January/February timeframe. The narrative now is that if we don't offer him a deal, he's free to negotiate with other clubs. Perhaps Liverpool (Hughes) are waiting to see if other offers come in and what they would represent. Maybe they feel confident bettering those offers as opposed to negotiating with a "gun to their head"  that Mo will leave if no offer is made soon.

That's sounds a weird strategy. Does it not give the impression to Mo he's not valued. Also what if Saudis offer 500k a week  do we then match it?

It seems Mo loves playing for Liverpool and wants to stay longer. I believe in that more than Edwards/Hughes business plans and analysis
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,639
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3378 on: Today at 05:28:33 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 05:26:52 pm
Any other club thats wants Mo will have let Rami know the terms of their offer yonks also

Sure, his job is to ensure the best deal for Mo. But maybe the club may feel that they won't be taken to the laundry that way.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Sonofthewind

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 594
  • Cheers like
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3379 on: Today at 05:29:42 pm »
Im looking forward to the inevitable Pearce article when Virg signs how the club staff were working round the clock like you wont believe to get it done while the other two walk out the door.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,652
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3380 on: Today at 05:32:13 pm »




Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,350
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3381 on: Today at 05:35:57 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 05:29:42 pm
Im looking forward to the inevitable Pearce article when Virg signs how the club staff were working round the clock like you wont believe to get it done while the other two walk out the door.

Now now true fans are always positive look at the table enjoy today don't you be worrying about the future😉
Logged

Offline lindylou100

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,770
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3382 on: Today at 05:45:31 pm »
We don't know anything, the club may not have officially made an offer but that doesn't mean LFC aren't in active negotiations with his agent. Salah can say whatever he wants as a negotiating tactic. I noticed he looked a little nervous when big Virj came over.
Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,044
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3383 on: Today at 06:01:00 pm »
That Dominic King article is hilarious
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3384 on: Today at 06:07:03 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:01:00 pm
That Dominic King article is hilarious

Yep, dreadful, not surprising, will be a lot of that in the coming months making out he's the bad guy before he goes.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,225
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3385 on: Today at 06:16:17 pm »
Quote
Its clear Salah wants to stay at Liverpool and vice versa. But it will come down to whether Liverpool will/can meet his expectations. I hear talks are positive even if no formal offer has landed to date.

[@David_Ornstein]
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,225
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3386 on: Today at 06:17:12 pm »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,597
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3387 on: Today at 06:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 03:30:24 pm
Think the noise from Salah is really positive, to be honest.

If the guy was quiet, you'd suspect he'd be happy to leave. The fact he's talking so much, which is unlike him, shows how much he wants to stay.

Yes, it's heartening that he wants to stay, maybe not so much that there's been no offer yet. I guess part of the issue is the club not wanting to commit a significant amount to a payer who'll be well into his thirties. As amazing as Salah is, I totally get that (and it's the same for Van Dijk too) but the part of problem is that Salah is amazing!

I'm hoping he signs obviously but get the club's point of view.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline vladis voice

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3388 on: Today at 06:23:26 pm »
Whilst I understand the logic of there wont be a (formal) offer until its all been agreed with his representatives anyway at this stage I dont see why the club wouldnt just make one and be public about having doing so.

Obviously Im assuming here that any offer wouldnt be at a significantly reduced rate to what he is on now (which is an extraordinary rate of pay for any player at any club that isnt us, Bayern, Real Madrid, Man U or one owned by an oil state) and would be for a reasonable period of time (he seemed happy enough with a two year extension last time around).
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,597
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3389 on: Today at 06:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:17:12 pm


I'm choosing to believe this. Orny's never let me down.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,398
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3390 on: Today at 06:30:05 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3391 on: Today at 06:32:15 pm »
mo and virg will stay

trent will be off as soon as january 1st comes

club are waiting until january to announce to announce virg and mo as they know madrid will be talking to trent once the clock strikes 2025
Logged

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3392 on: Today at 06:35:00 pm »
Quote from: vladis voice on Today at 06:23:26 pm
Whilst I understand the logic of there wont be a (formal) offer until its all been agreed with his representatives anyway at this stage I dont see why the club wouldnt just make one and be public about having doing so.

Obviously Im assuming here that any offer wouldnt be at a significantly reduced rate to what he is on now (which is an extraordinary rate of pay for any player at any club that isnt us, Bayern, Real Madrid, Man U or one owned by an oil state) and would be for a reasonable period of time (he seemed happy enough with a two year extension last time around).

Because it hurts the negotiations to do so. Neither party want a 'Salah rejects contract offer' headline.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,754
  • Indefatigability
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3393 on: Today at 06:39:30 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 06:32:15 pm
mo and virg will stay

trent will be off as soon as january 1st comes

club are waiting until january to announce to announce virg and mo as they know madrid will be talking to trent once the clock strikes 2025
You think Madrid will start talking to Trent in January? If that deal is a reality then talks will have been sorted well beforehand.
Logged

Online kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3394 on: Today at 06:39:44 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 06:35:00 pm
Because it hurts the negotiations to do so. Neither party want a 'Salah rejects contract offer' headline.

waiting for trent to go helps aswell
as trent probably wanted more than mo
Logged

Online kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3395 on: Today at 06:40:38 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 06:39:30 pm
You think Madrid will start talking to Trent in January? If that deal is a reality then talks will have been sorted well beforehand.

"officially" talks start in January

its all a PR waiting game between now and then
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,264
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3396 on: Today at 06:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:17:12 pm


Hardly a surprise. Despite his entire amazing contribution to the club, Salah will be turning 33 in June. I am sure that the club want to keep him, and are even willing to increase his wages, but Mo and his agent will have to accept that a part of those wages will be depending on future contribution. It is the way things work in the real world, at every properly run club ...
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,560
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3397 on: Today at 06:48:11 pm »
Knowing the club the person most likely to sign a new deal during the next couple of windows will be Slot.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,225
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3398 on: Today at 06:50:00 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:48:11 pm
Knowing the club the person most likely to sign a new deal during the next couple of windows will be Slot.

Finally enough dough to get the Conte treatment.
Logged

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,067
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3399 on: Today at 06:54:29 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 05:16:18 pm
I find it hard to believe Mo is lying when he says

he is "disappointed" by the club's failure to offer him a new contract -

I have had to  listen for 6 months from Rawk 'knowledgeable' posters be patient contracts are complicated  yada yada yada..

How awful for you. Hope your captors stop forcing you to read at some point.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Up
« previous next »
 