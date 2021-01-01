We were never seriously linked with Thuram by anybody reliable.



Pearce saidThey certainly really like him. I was reading reports last week that the player side was already done and it was just a case of dotting a few Is and crossing a few Ts with Nice. Thats not the case, The Athletic journalist told Redmen TV.When you look at Thuram, you can understand why Liverpool are interested, and he certainly is on that list. Its just its not as far down the road  Ive been told  as some people have suggested.I get a lot of people on social media saying, Well, just pay whatever, just get the deal done. Thats not really how negotiations work is it? Its not like there is a set fee.Nice want to maximize whatever they can get for him. Liverpool obviously  if they decide to push the button on it  they want to get value themselves.He is widely admired by Liverpools recruitment staff. We know therell be at least one more midfielder, I think probably two.