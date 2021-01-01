The players are fully entitled to put it out there in public. They deserve to when they've done what they have for the club. I don't care if they just want more money either, it's not like we've ever spent an excess of it in the market. Van Dijk has said on multiple occasions we need to sign more players, very good ones, and half the time he's just been completely blanked.



The only people this should reflect poorly on are the owners and recruitment people. Primarily, I'd say it's the latter of those but the buck stops with FSG ultimately. If these three (or even two of them) leave, all's I hope for is that Bournemouth's former director of football is no longer with the club before next summer, because nothing on his CV or first months with Liverpool suggests he's anywhere near the man to be handling all this. God fucking help him if he genuinely has to put real money down on multiple replacements.



I give it about 48 hours until a puff piece is written on him and Michael Edwards, feels about the right time for a new one.