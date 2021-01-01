The biggest issue I have with the club is allowing our best 3 players to get down to the last 12 months of their contracts. The suits have messed up allowing this situation to happen in the first place, we should not be in a position where we should be losing our best three players on a free.



As for Salah given it wont be a long contract I lean towards giving him what he wants but there are things that they will be considering. Is it an african nations season next year? His form always falls off a cliff after his been away and given his age will that have an effect.



Salah's numbers are incredible but they are in part down to the system we play that I feel utilises him to the best of his abilities whist masking some of his decline. Nunez does a lot of tracking back off the ball leaving Salah forward for example.



When is comes down to it I have no confidence in the recruitment team in finding suitable replacements so if it was me I would certainly renew all three but would prioritize Salah and VVD, they are leaders and our most two important players. Trent for me is a bit more tricky, he's the youngest of the three and local so we really don't want to be losing him but in the way Slot want's to play prob the easiest of the three to replace. Without knowing what he wants financially he shouldn't be earning the same as Salah for example.



As for the nerds not everything should be done from a spreadsheet but as much as they are getting flack the overall budget is set from above and they are the ones who should be getting more grief for me. I'm not having this skit bollocks we play every transfer window, having to rely on "opportunistic signings". We are one of the biggest clubs in world football and need to start acting like it. This summer will show a lot on the ambition or lack of it from the owners.



Lets see how things go and hope the contract situation doesn't effect performances on the pitch negatively.