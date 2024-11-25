Quotes with context



In a video posted by NBC on X, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah told reporters that he is "probably more out than in" in regards to his future beyond this season at Anfield.



What's the latest you can tell us on your future?



"We are almost in December and I haven't received an offer to stay at the club yet so I am probably more out than in."



Would you like to stay?



"I have been at the club for many years. There is no club like this but in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven't received anything yet about my future."



I'm sure the fans would love you to stay?



"I love the fans and the fans love me but in the end it is not in my hands or the fans hands."



How do you feel that there hasn't been an offer, does that disappoint you?



"Of course, yes."



Have you spoken to the club about why there hasn't been an offer?



"I'm not going to retire soon. I'm focusing on the season and I'm trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I'm disappointed but we will see."