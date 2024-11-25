Mo loves a media zone bombshell doesn't he
It's an interviewhttps://xcancel.com/i/status/1860977391620817339
Which James Pearce reports onhttps://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5945083/2024/11/25/mohamed-salah-liverpool-contract-decision/?source=twitteruk&utm_campaign=twitterfc&utm_medium=social
"As Salah walked out of St Marys Stadium to board Liverpools team coach after scoring twice in a hard-fought 3-2 win over Southampton, the wind was howling and he was greeted by the sound of dozens of admirers screaming his name.
He glanced to his right where four journalists were waiting behind a metal barrier, but rather than sending his apologies, he headed straight over amid the din.
It soon became clear that Salah wanted to get something off his chest."
"Many fans will be baffled by Salah stating, I havent received any offers. However, the situation is more nuanced than that.
Its inconceivable that the ongoing dialogue between sporting director Richard Hughes and Salahs representative Ramy Abbas hasnt involved positioning and expectation setting by both sides. Negotiations essentially involve terms being discussed verbally, which usually leads to the issuing of a formal offer.
Salah is adamant that hasnt happened yet and Liverpool, whose decision-makers do not want to add fuel to the fire or make the process adversarial, havent confirmed or denied thats the case.
Senior Anfield figures, who remain anonymous to protect relationships, have insisted that contact with Abbas has been positive and is ongoing. Salahs status as the clubs highest-paid player (his deal is worth around £350,000/$440,000 per week plus bonuses) and Liverpools need to continue planning for the future means this was always going to be a complex renewal with a swift resolution unlikely."