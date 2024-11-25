« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2840 on: Today at 09:30:55 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:19:21 am
Salah is only going to get an offer when his agent and the Club have agreed on the terms. No offer doesn't mean we haven't proposed terms to his agent.

What???
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2841 on: Today at 09:31:06 am
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 09:17:23 am
Right now your right yeah. But again, hughes isn't renewing and paying Salah £350k a week to be this version of Salah is he? He's already under contract to be this Salah.

Hughes has to attribute a number and a value to the Salah of next season, and the season after that. Pointing to how Virgil and Salah look and are performing now (as people constantly do) is massively missing the point that these contracts are going to run for 2/3 years ahead of now. How they're performing right now isn't the concern.

Paying Salah the money he's paid now when his legs can't stand up to 2 games a week, the abs are there, he can score if he gets a sight of goal but his legs just *go* they're heavy and they're fatigued because he's still just human... That's what Hughes has to reconcile.


True, however with Mo there is always going to be a club in Saudi that would offer a fee and take him it being a coup for the league if his legs fall off.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2842 on: Today at 09:32:11 am
Quote from: cheesemason on Today at 09:20:42 am
Where does he say that? Not on Twitter or his longer piece a read a short while ago

It does say that in the NYTimes/Athletic article by Pearce.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2843 on: Today at 09:32:23 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:27:11 am
There's nothing to actually spin. Just shit rumours and hysteria🤷 I just accept that we don't know anything that goes on behind the scenes.

Case in point, Pearce tweets something that makes you throw your toys out the pram and rant about the owners, then immediately also tweets the opposite.

All we actually know is that all three players have actually said things along the lines of "I'd like to stay". That, and Liverpool are 8 points clear in the league. You'd think the forum would be buzzing with positivity, but instead everyone's looking for things to get angry about.

It's pretty comical that you think people having concerns about a prime age player having 7 months on his contract and 2 other world class players the same is "hysteria" but then this is your whole thing, barely ever comment on anything regarding players performances, games or anything, just another account dedicated to whinging about supposed whinging in here and the transfer thread.

There's plenty of positivity in absolutely loads of threads, if you went to look instead of just being daft in here. But unfortunately there's not much to be "positive" about regarding this contract situation at the moment, it's quite simple. Hopefully that changes but at this moment it's quite obvious why this thread might be a bit negative.

"I'd like to stay" yeah Wijnaldum and Firmino said the same thing too, doesn't mean a lot if they don't get good offers.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2844 on: Today at 09:33:06 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 09:32:11 am
It does says that in the NYTimes/Athletic article by Pearce.

Maybe updated since I read it. Ta
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2845 on: Today at 09:33:52 am
The question has to be asked, what exactly has Edwards and Hughes done since they arrived?

Sum total of fook all from looking outside in!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2846 on: Today at 09:34:41 am
These owners are just so strict with there budget
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2847 on: Today at 09:34:42 am
Quotes with context

In a video posted by NBC on X, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah told reporters that he is "probably more out than in" in regards to his future beyond this season at Anfield.

What's the latest you can tell us on your future?

"We are almost in December and I haven't received an offer to stay at the club yet so I am probably more out than in."

Would you like to stay?

"I have been at the club for many years. There is no club like this but in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven't received anything yet about my future."

I'm sure the fans would love you to stay?

"I love the fans and the fans love me but in the end it is not in my hands or the fans hands."

How do you feel that there hasn't been an offer, does that disappoint you?

"Of course, yes."

Have you spoken to the club about why there hasn't been an offer?

"I'm not going to retire soon. I'm focusing on the season and I'm trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I'm disappointed but we will see."
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2848 on: Today at 09:34:44 am
If they are intending to let him go it seems pathetic they wont have just told him by now. So Im hoping its part of negotiations.

I did expect wed have news on at least one of them by November/December.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2849 on: Today at 09:35:05 am
Mo loves a media zone bombshell doesn't he ;D

It's an interview

https://xcancel.com/i/status/1860977391620817339

Which James Pearce reports on

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5945083/2024/11/25/mohamed-salah-liverpool-contract-decision/?source=twitteruk&utm_campaign=twitterfc&utm_medium=social

"As Salah walked out of St Marys Stadium to board Liverpools team coach after scoring twice in a hard-fought 3-2 win over Southampton, the wind was howling and he was greeted by the sound of dozens of admirers screaming his name.

He glanced to his right where four journalists were waiting behind a metal barrier, but rather than sending his apologies, he headed straight over amid the din.

It soon became clear that Salah wanted to get something off his chest."

"Many fans will be baffled by Salah stating, I havent received any offers. However, the situation is more nuanced than that.

Its inconceivable that the ongoing dialogue between sporting director Richard Hughes and Salahs representative Ramy Abbas hasnt involved positioning and expectation setting by both sides. Negotiations essentially involve terms being discussed verbally, which usually leads to the issuing of a formal offer.

Salah is adamant that hasnt happened yet and Liverpool, whose decision-makers do not want to add fuel to the fire or make the process adversarial, havent confirmed or denied thats the case.

Senior Anfield figures, who remain anonymous to protect relationships, have insisted that contact with Abbas has been positive and is ongoing. Salahs status as the clubs highest-paid player (his deal is worth around £350,000/$440,000 per week plus bonuses) and Liverpools need to continue planning for the future means this was always going to be a complex renewal with a swift resolution unlikely."
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2850 on: Today at 09:36:33 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:47:15 am
When have we ever been able to afford the highest wages in the world?

No ones rooting for billionaires to save money for Christs sake  .. I cant imagine theres a single fan that doesnt want them all to retire here and for us to add 3 more world class players this January  .. but we all know the parameters for the decisions and the budget constraints we operate under so wishing it to be a different way wont make it so

Throughout the club's history or since our american owners arrived in 2007?

If the billionaires who own this club can't afford to pay our best players, it's on them. It shouldn't be left to a small number of fans to solve any financial problems FSG have. These contract renewals have been known for years. If the business men haven't planned for that, it's not our problem. We've let a large number of high wage earners leave over the past few years, the money saved can't have all gone on infrastructure projects.
We're one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, we're very comfortable financially.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2851 on: Today at 09:36:40 am
I cannot fathom how were handling this so poorly. Weve got the best player in the Premier League practically grovelling for a new contract and we dont see to want him very much.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2852 on: Today at 09:37:07 am
Are we actually having a briefing stand off, right now by the club and the player? Seriously?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2853 on: Today at 09:37:25 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:27:11 am
There's nothing to actually spin. Just shit rumours and hysteria🤷 I just accept that we don't know anything that goes on behind the scenes.

Case in point, Pearce tweets something that makes you throw your toys out the pram and rant about the owners, then immediately also tweets the opposite.

All we actually know is that all three players have actually said things along the lines of "I'd like to stay". That, and Liverpool are 8 points clear in the league. You'd think the forum would be buzzing with positivity, but instead everyone's looking for things to get angry about.

Ffs. May be people are anxious for the club to resolve contract issues for 3 of our most important players who have been critical contributors in past successes and would be for any current and future success over the next few seasons. I mean, it's nearly December and most would have expected these matters to be resolved before now, one way or the other.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2854 on: Today at 09:38:08 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:34:42 am
Quotes with context

In a video posted by NBC on X, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah told reporters that he is "probably more out than in" in regards to his future beyond this season at Anfield.

What's the latest you can tell us on your future?

"We are almost in December and I haven't received an offer to stay at the club yet so I am probably more out than in."

Would you like to stay?

"I have been at the club for many years. There is no club like this but in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven't received anything yet about my future."

I'm sure the fans would love you to stay?

"I love the fans and the fans love me but in the end it is not in my hands or the fans hands."

How do you feel that there hasn't been an offer, does that disappoint you?

"Of course, yes."

Have you spoken to the club about why there hasn't been an offer?

"I'm not going to retire soon. I'm focusing on the season and I'm trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I'm disappointed but we will see."

Very interested to hear what our strategy is here.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2855 on: Today at 09:39:21 am
And honestly figures arent important, as were not discussing a 5 year contract. Wed be looking at 2 or 3 years max, so even if his legs drop off you eat the money and just suck up. The risk reward is simply not in our favour. Pay him his money and make this issue go away
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2856 on: Today at 09:39:23 am
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2857 on: Today at 09:39:58 am
I'm not ashamed to admit that when he was linked to Saudi for stupid money I wasn't 100 percent against the idea at the time. I didn't want him to go, nor was I advocating a sale, I just thought at the age he was then with the money been touted about it might have been to good to say no. I'm more than glad we never.

Now though the situation is obviously different, however his importance to us isn't. He's still producing at the very, very top level and I just wonder if the data nerds are expecting the fall off to be rather significant when it comes? 33 next summer, a long time at the top and a lot of games in the legs and the like. But on the flipside, he's in ridiculous shape, rarely injured, is unbelievably professional in his attitude, commitment and everything else, those things get you an extra couple of years at the top.

If he keeps this form up he's going to fire us to the title with several games to spare. I can't imagine we would let a player like that go regardless of other circumstances.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2858 on: Today at 09:40:13 am
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 09:17:23 am
Right now your right yeah. But again, hughes isn't renewing and paying Salah £350k a week to be this version of Salah is he? He's already under contract to be this Salah.

Hughes has to attribute a number and a value to the Salah of next season, and the season after that. Pointing to how Virgil and Salah look and are performing now (as people constantly do) is massively missing the point that these contracts are going to run for 2/3 years ahead of now. How they're performing right now isn't the concern.

Paying Salah the money he's paid now when his legs can't stand up to 2 games a week, the abs are there, he can score if he gets a sight of goal but his legs just *go* they're heavy and they're fatigued because he's still just human... That's what Hughes has to reconcile.

How much of an issue is it to have Salah having 'given him whatever he wants' sitting on the bench being paid as someone who should be one of the best players in the league. A pretty big issue if you're a DoF trying to build a title winning team, id say.

... Especially if it's exacerbated by Virgil possibly sitting next to him. Or worse still, in the stands because they're only human and not immune to wear and tear of a long career and many minutes and miles in their legs.

I don't think anyone wouldn't want another season of those two, but those shouting loudest about paying them whatever it takes will be the same ones crying foul when in 2 seasons time the financial commitment we've made to them has a knock on effect and they're no longer worth that investment as well as preventing us from buying.

Hughes unlike most fans won't be able to ignore the fact he was wrong about 'paying them whatever it takes' and pretending like he never thought that. His job and his reputation would be on the line as well as a massive potential headache in course correcting.

Everyone loves the idea of letting a player go at the right time, letting him lose his legs on someone else's pitch, until it's time to wave off a legend. Maybe even wave them off 6-12mths even 2 years ahead of time.

Was the same with Mane and Firmino. Sooooo much crying about keeping them around, just pay them! Great servants etc. It would have been disastrous. What have they been up to since that difficult decision was made to let them go? Nothing? Thank god we didn't give them 100s of thousands of pounds a week to do nothing here. Not that there wasn't a significant number of people wanting to do so at the time...

Of recent times only Suarez, and to a lesser extent Alonso, have thrived after leaving. With that said,  I don't think it necessarily follows that Mane and Firmino would have been doing nothing for us due to their relatively underpar performances elsewhere. Systems matter, coaching matters!

Linking this back to the now, either they see the value of these players staying or they don't. Maybe they will pull a Keegan/Dalglish rabbit out of the hat.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2859 on: Today at 09:41:22 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:36:40 am
I cannot fathom how were handling this so poorly. Weve got the best player in the Premier League practically grovelling for a new contract and we dont see to want him very much.

Yep and not for the first time, he had similar comments nearly 3 months ago after Utd and here we are, still no progress at all. Feels a bit Firmino, Wijnaldum like so far, them desperate to stay and publically asking for it, our journos say it's "all positive" behind the scenes meanwhile nothing is actually happening.

(was fine with them going but def not Mo).
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2860 on: Today at 09:42:33 am
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 09:40:13 am
Of recent times only Suarez, and to a lesser extent Alonso, have thrived after leaving. With that said,  I don't think it necessarily follows that Mane and Firmino would have been doing nothing for us due to their relatively underpar performances elsewhere. Systems matter, coaching matters!

Linking this back to the now, either they see the value of these players staying or they don't. Maybe they will pull a Keegan/Dalglish rabbit out of the hat.

Suarez and Alonso were also just simply younger and more in their prime when they went on to improve.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2861 on: Today at 09:43:01 am
We are looking like right minnows atm.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2862 on: Today at 09:43:52 am
I could see this from a mile away with Salah. It's not a straightforward situation because of his high wages and the need to replace him (his goals specifically).

The issue is that he's our main goalscorer and the others haven't really taken up the mantle. Ideally, he'd be more a playmaker right now, feeding our main goalscorer with his passes which would reduce the risk for us of any further physical decline.

It's a strange situation. Depending on a 32-year old for goals, other attackers not fully stepping up and the wages as well. Like I've been saying,  we'd need to sign another goalscorer which is a balance because the "sure bets" will be expensive and saving on high wages helps a bit.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2863 on: Today at 09:44:20 am
I honestly don't give a fuck if Edwards/Hughes team delivers a train load of Messi clones in the next decade or whatever. Unless they extend Van Dijk and Mo this winter, I'll forever hold a grudge against them.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2864 on: Today at 09:45:04 am
Im basically totally with trotter on this that theres not much to be positive about. That said, its really positive that Mo so clearly wants to stay. One of our best ever players, whos arguably the best forward in world football right now, wants to finish his career here. Which is brilliant.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2865 on: Today at 09:45:12 am
Looks very similar to how they handled Firmino its just that Salahs gone public
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2866 on: Today at 09:45:16 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:39:21 am
And honestly figures arent important, as were not discussing a 5 year contract. Wed be looking at 2 or 3 years max, so even if his legs drop off you eat the money and just suck up. The risk reward is simply not in our favour. Pay him his money and make this issue go away
That's the thing that's really fucking annoying, both for Virgil and Mo.  They're incredible athletes who take care of their bodies, it's not like he's going to Rooney himself into not being able to run in 18 months cos he's stuffed his gob with Maccie D's or anything.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2867 on: Today at 09:46:36 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:45:12 am
Looks very similar to how they handled Firmino its just that Salahs gone public

With him it made sense. We better have an absolutely incredible succession plan in place.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2868 on: Today at 09:46:59 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:36:40 am
I cannot fathom how were handling this so poorly. Weve got the best player in the Premier League practically grovelling for a new contract and we dont see to want him very much.

I think Klopp would have pushed the club more.

Edwards Is very rigid and dogmatic. He'll just be reticent over contracts to.over 30s.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2869 on: Today at 09:48:05 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:45:12 am
Looks very similar to how they handled Firmino its just that Salahs gone public

Gini as well.
