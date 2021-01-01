Using Man City, who are bank rolled by a nation state and break every financial rule possible, and Man United, who have completely fucked up their wage structure, as examples to follow is quite a move but I'm here for it.



Genuine question but are any full backs at any of our rivals earning more than Trent currently is? Kyle Walker is the only one who I guess could be? Luke Shaw? Reece James? Chilwell?



I mean a lot of the names mentioned are reasons not to "pay him what he wants" as much as to argue that we should.



Think Reece James is on around £250k pw, unsure on Walker and whether he taken less to stay when he remained after the U-turn on the Bayern move.Reece James is an interesting yardstick to use, IMO hes as talented as any full back in the world but cant stay fit, hasnt achieved what Trent has and probably isnt as gifted as an offensive player. Trent could (probably rightly) look at that and say hes worth far more than Reece James. It becomes even more problematic if you look at what a number of England internationals are earning as well, some of them arent even guaranteed to get picked (Grealish, Sancho, Sterling, Rashford), admittedly a lot of them play further up the pitch but Id argue none of those players have ever been as pivotal to their team as Trent is for us. The club can stick to their guns over salaries and deal with all the heat that brings if they allow him to walk, IMO Trents within his rights to ask for more money than any of those players Ive listed.