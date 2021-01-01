I think with Virgil and Mo it comes down to money. But with Trent, I think its the prestige. Real Madrid is where the elite of the elite go to play now. Real Madrid is where he could put himself in the conversation with Cafu, Alves and Carlos for the best attacking full-back in the history of football.
Dalglish, Rush, Souness, Gerrard, Hansen, Barnes are all seen by Liverpool fans as some of the greatest players of their generation. But if any of these played for today's Real Madrid then they'd POTENTIALLY be acknowledged more on the world stage (if they hit the heights that they did wearing a Liverpool shirt). It didn't work for Coutinho and Owen, but it elevated Suarez, Beckham, Ronaldo and Alonso to another level of greatness.