Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 177414 times)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 01:09:14 pm
I'm going to ignore your continued nonsense about injuries because I've literally given you the numbers to show that you're wrong.

On Zubimendi being a Slot signing because we'd never have gone for him with Klopp. Does that mean it's driven by Slot, or does it not just show that the recruitment team are going to now sign players to suit Slot rather than Klopp? That's their job.

You then insisting that we on the one hand are signing players for Slot, whilst on the other signing players regardless of Slot is just classic Al. Anything positive that happens is despite the "men in suits", whilst anything potentially negative is because of them.

I hate to break it to you mate. We didn't sign the player that Slot wanted. We signed a keeper who doesn't play for us and a winger who can't even train with us on a 4 year deal. Slot must have real confidence in the recruitment team replacing Trent, VVD and Salah as well as signing a six and another left back/centre back.

As for the injuries. No you haven't shown anything. A change in training and playing style should lead to fewer soft tissue injuries that occur in pre-season and during the season. It hasn't. The craziest thing was posters suggesting we could manage with a smaller squad because Slot's methods 'may' mean less injuries.

Again you are conveniently ignoring that the three players we stand to lose VVD, Trent and Salah have shown an ability to play huge numbers of games at a high level season in season out.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
I wish youd stop saying this. Its just wrong.

Glorious... ;D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 02:10:51 pm
The craziest thing was posters suggesting we could manage with a smaller squad because Slot's methods 'may' mean less injuries.

Well call me crazy but I I feel as though as we are managing rather well to be honest.

Fingers crossed it turns to shit for you though.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:17:41 pm
Well call me crazy but I I feel as though as we are managing rather well to be honest.

Fingers crossed it turns to shit for you though.

The table never lies from 4 years ago.

[img width= height= alt=title" border="0]https://i.ibb.co/WGJ0Dtn/title.png[/img]

The funniest part though is the three players who are due to leave at the end of the season have been a massive part of our success up to now. On the bright side at least we have been pre-emptive and brought in another keeper because the options in goal with Ali, Kelleher and Jaros look terrible. The real positive is bringing in Mo's replacement if he ever trains again. ;D ;D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
The issue with predicting a downturn in fortunes is that youre always going to be proven correct at some point given the cyclical nature of success and failure in elite sport. As a result, youre technically never wrong about the fact that events will - at some point - go against you.

So even in the midst of an outstanding few months of results, one can simply wait and wait and wait and then sayI told you!!!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 02:30:19 pm
The table never lies from 4 years ago.

title" border="0


What the fuck are you doing? Look, I really hope it all falls apart this season so you can say "I told you so", but unfortunately we were also top of the league at this stage in 19/20 too so I'm going to choose to believe we could repeat that rather than your doom mongering.

Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 02:30:19 pm
The funniest part though is the three players who are due to leave at the end of the season have been a massive part of our success up to now. On the bright side at least we have been pre-emptive and brought in another keeper because the options in goal with Ali, Kelleher and Jaros look terrible. The real positive is bringing in Mo's replacement if he ever trains again. ;D ;D

In two years time if Chiesa ends up being success here and our new goalkeeper adequately replaces Alisson, you'll no doubt be on here talking about how thankful you are that Slot pushed through their signings ;D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:36:46 pm
What the fuck are you doing? Look, I really hope it all falls apart this season so you can say "I told you so", but unfortunately we were also top of the league at this stage in 19/20 too so I'm going to choose to believe we could repeat that rather than your doom mongering.

In two years time if Chiesa ends up being success here and our new goalkeeper adequately replaces Alisson, you'll no doubt be on here talking about how thankful you are that Slot pushed through their signings ;D

No the point is that any reasoned argument is met with duh look at the League table. It is becoming laughable. Draex has already declared us the best team in Europe and Gravenberch the best number six on the planet. After 11 League games. The irony is the same posters were taking the piss out of Spurs fans after 10 games last season.

The really stupid part is this thread is about Trent, VVD and Salah who have played a massive part in our great start but who as it stands won't be here next season. The point of posting the table from 4 years ago is that is a precedent.

Then we were top of the table but with huge issues looming. It is the same now. So looking at a snapshot table means very little. This thread is about how we address the issue that as it stands we will lose three world-class players for nothing.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 03:05:08 pm
No the point is that any reasoned argument is met with duh look at the League table. It is becoming laughable. Draex has already declared us the best team in Europe and Gravenberch the best number six on the planet. After 11 League games. The irony is the same posters were taking the piss out of Spurs fans after 10 games last season.

The really stupid part is this thread is about Trent, VVD and Salah who have played a massive part in our great start but who as it stands won't be here next season. The point of posting the table from 4 years ago is that is a precedent.

Then we were top of the table but with huge issues looming. It is the same now. So looking at a snapshot table means very little. This thread is about how we address the issue that as it stands we will lose three world-class players for nothing.

The huge issue is only looming in your head though, because you're the most negative man in existence. "It's the same now" - is it fuck! 

20/21 only sets a precedent if we already had 2 of our starters out with season ending injuries, but we don't. You choosing that as the precedent therefore just sums you up entirely - constantly looking for doom rather than just enjoying how things are going. It must be so fucking tiring and I genuinely feel sorry for you.

I'm reality, 19/20 is much more akin to what is going on this season. A quiet summer that led to a shit-ton of criticism from the likes of yourself, before we went and absolutely smashed it. Now of course this season might not turn out like that, none of us know, but fuck me why would you not be at least somewhat optimistic given how it's gone so far?

"Looking at a snapshot means very little" from the man who provided a snapshot. Just. Lol.

I'm done here. You carry on being you, hoping that we turn to shit, and I'll carry on actually enjoying being a Liverpool fan.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 02:10:51 pm
I hate to break it to you mate. We didn't sign the player that Slot wanted. We signed a keeper who doesn't play for us and a winger who can't even train with us on a 4 year deal. Slot must have real confidence in the recruitment team replacing Trent, VVD and Salah as well as signing a six and another left back/centre back.

As for the injuries. No you haven't shown anything. A change in training and playing style should lead to fewer soft tissue injuries that occur in pre-season and during the season. It hasn't. The craziest thing was posters suggesting we could manage with a smaller squad because Slot's methods 'may' mean less injuries.

Again you are conveniently ignoring that the three players we stand to lose VVD, Trent and Salah have shown an ability to play huge numbers of games at a high level season in season out.
why bother supporting the club since your so anti FSG & we are doing everything wrong.

We shoudl ahve signed in the summer its gne move the fuck on
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:13:22 pm
The huge issue is only looming in your head though, because you're the most negative man in existence. "It's the same now" - is it fuck! 

20/21 only sets a precedent if we already had 2 of our starters out with season ending injuries, but we don't. You choosing that as the precedent therefore just sums you up entirely - constantly looking for doom rather than just enjoying how things are going. It must be so fucking tiring and I genuinely feel sorry for you.

I'm reality, 19/20 is much more akin to what is going on this season. A quiet summer that led to a shit-ton of criticism from the likes of yourself, before we went and absolutely smashed it. Now of course this season might not turn out like that, none of us know, but fuck me why would you not be at least somewhat optimistic given how it's gone so far?

"Looking at a snapshot means very little" from the man who provided a snapshot. Just. Lol.

I'm done here. You carry on being you, hoping that we turn to shit, and I'll carry on actually enjoying being a Liverpool fan.

So losing VVD, Trent and Salah for nothing wouldn't be a huge issue?

Again a huge part of us being top of the League is VVD, Trent and Salah. You seem to be completely willing to overlook that. You keep completely incapable of separating the here and now from what is likely to happen. The perfect example is when someone suggested if it was true about Coote and City get away with their charges then they would think of walking away.

Your response, look at the table.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 03:31:59 pm
why bother supporting the club since your so anti FSG & we are doing everything wrong.

We shoudl ahve signed in the summer its gne move the fuck on

It is a thread about the contracts of three world-class players and their future. It is about whether the recruitment team are capable of either negotiating new contracts or adequately replacing them.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 03:32:23 pm
So losing VVD, Trent and Salah for nothing wouldn't be a huge issue?

Again a huge part of us being top of the League is VVD, Trent and Salah. You seem to be completely willing to overlook that. You keep completely incapable of separating the here and now from what is likely to happen. The perfect example is when someone suggested if it was true about Coote and City get away with their charges then they would think of walking away.

Your response, look at the table.

Because none of them are leaving this season for fucks sake. Them leaving, if they do, has no bearing on where we are in the league or where we will finish. As such, if I'm talking about this season, of course I'm going to overlook it. It would be pretty stupid not to.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:39:33 pm
Because none of them are leaving this season for fucks sake. Them leaving, if they do, has no bearing on where we are in the league or where we will finish. As such, if I'm talking about this season, of course I'm going to overlook it. It would be pretty stupid not to.

Are you taking the piss. ;D ;D

You have literally dozens of posts in a thread about VVD's, Trents and Salah's contract extensions but only want to talk about this season. May I respectfully suggest you are in the wrong thread mate?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 03:54:03 pm
Are you taking the piss. ;D ;D

You have literally dozens of posts in a thread about VVD's, Trents and Salah's contract extensions but only want to talk about this season. May I respectfully suggest you are in the wrong thread mate?

An expert in taking threads off-topic suddenly has an issue with a thread being off-topic.

For reference, the post below is what led me into the discussion, that you then continued. Reference to only this season, and no reference to Van Dijk, Salah and Trent.

Quote from: Eeyore on November 15, 2024, 06:04:13 pm
The irony. We only made one transfer for this season and he has been almost constantly injured since he arrived.

I love the way people keep bringing up how we have improved our injury record. Well as long as you ignore the injuries to Ali, Trent, Bradley, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Nunez and Chiesa.

Taking the piss, indeed.

 :wave  :wave  :wave
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:02:50 pm
An expert in taking threads off-topic suddenly has an issue with a thread being off-topic.

For reference, the post below is what led me into the discussion, that you then continued. Reference to only this season, and no reference to Van Dijk, Salah and Trent.

Taking the piss, indeed.

 :wave  :wave  :wave

No, it isn't only in reference to this season. As it stands Salah will leave at the end of the season whilst Chiesa has a contract until 2028.

We will be losing Salah who has played 366 games for us. VVD who has played 285 games and Trent 325 games for us. All three barring a Pickford assault have had incredible injury records. Remarkably despite me asking you to comment on this many times seemingly want to completely ignore it.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Al, honestly, would it make you happy if we fell apart and all three players left?  Because the way you go on it really, really, really feels like it does, even if just so you can lord it over people on here.

I mean you're still going on about 20/21 and it's four years ago.

If not, to what end is all this?  To get us to turn on FSG?  OK, who should own Liverpool Football Club?

To say we're shit? OK, what does that achieve?

You seem to be terminally on here arguing the same points with the same people and I just don't understand what you're getting from it.  Do you get angry when we do well? I assume not, so why the constant negatives?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 05:15:54 pm
Al, honestly, would it make you happy if we fell apart and all three players left?  Because the way you go on it really, really, really feels like it does, even if just so you can lord it over people on here.

I mean you're still going on about 20/21 and it's four years ago.

I think a good comparison would be a vehicle. Like a vehicle a Football team needs good maintenance and parts need to be refreshed before they fail. The comparison with 4 years ago or two years ago for that matter is pretty obvious. Four years ago we went into a season a centreback short. Initially, it went well. However, that is not how you judge things.

Two years ago we needed a midfield refresh. However, we were told to ignore that and we got 'we were two games from winning everything' nonsense. Completely ignoring the fact that we didn't win everything because the midfield was out on their feet towards the end of that season.

The best bit is that I would somehow get pleasure from things going badly. Going back to the vehicle analogy. That would be like telling someone you love not to skimp on maintenance and then doing cartwheels when they get injured because a part failed.

Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 05:15:54 pm
If not, to what end is all this?  To get us to turn on FSG?  OK, who should own Liverpool Football Club?

Very simple as fans it is our duty to push any owners to invest as much as possible into the playing squad without putting the club at risk. Above all not to make excuses for owners who will make billions from owning the club. I bet there are plenty of Red Sox fans who wished they had pushed FSG harder in Boston.

Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 05:15:54 pm
To say we're shit? OK, what does that achieve?

You seem to be terminally on here arguing the same points with the same people and I just don't understand what you're getting from it.  Do you get angry when we do well? I assume not, so why the constant negatives?

I haven't said we are shit. What I have said is that VVD, Trent and Salah have been a huge part of our success this season and that the club either needs to agree new deals or bring in players of the required standard. Again the club over the last four or five years have shown an inability to refresh the squad. If it wasn't for Klopp getting more power and essentially rebuilding the attack and midfield when we didn't have a full-time DoF then I dread to think where we would be. Probably waiting for the perfect players to drop in our lap.

The best bit is the acknowledgment that I am constantly arguing the same points with the same posters. Well, I know why I am arguing, because I want Liverpool to be the best side they can possibly be. I want us to be pro-active and continually refresh the squad. To push boundaries and look to be a constant threat for trophies and not take seasons off to rebuild.

Surely you would be better off questioning the motives of those arguing against those principles.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
There seems to be plenty of doom-mongers and mood hoovers on this thread, and the topic has covered our midfield, our ambition, Slot, our need for a number 6, signings made by other clubs, our injuries, and comparisons between this season and previous seasons.

So let's just focus on the facts, instead of some just using this thread (like many others) as yet another repetitive diatribe on 'how can we make the club look shit'.
  • We're top of the PL with a points cushion to our title rivals. Only 6 goals conceded, and 31 points from 36.
  • We're top of the CL table with maximum points and only 1 goal conceded. We beat the German Champions 4-0.
  • We've won 15 and drawn 1 out of 17 games - an 88% win rate and a record breaking start, including 9 clean sheets.
  • We're in the LC quarter finals, with a favourable draw against Southampton. Clubs like City, Chelsea, Villa, and Brighton are already out, with one of Utd/Spurs going out this round.
  • City and Arsenal are both wobbling and Arsenal are already 9 points behind.
  • City have their Ballon D'or winning best player out for the season and it's clearly hurting them.
  • City are facing verdicts on their 115 charges before the end of the season.
  • A Liverpool-hating referee has been exposed for his bias and likely to be sacked. The FA are investigating the PGMOL.
  • Our search for a number 6 seems less urgent, now that Gravenberch is thriving in a deeper midfield role and we no longer play such a high line with attacking fullbacks.
  • We have Alisson, Trent, Jota, Elliot and Chiesa to come back in the next couple of weeks.
  • We have Real and City at home coming up - the perfect opportunity to get revenge, and kick City when they're down.
  • We couldn't have have asked for a better start to the season after Jurgen left.
If you consider all this but still want to focus on what might go wrong, then I feel sorry for you.

Contract discussions are in progress for Mo, Trent and Virgil - that much we know. The chances of them extending in the summer were always unlikely, given that Jurgen left and no-one had any idea how things would go with Slot. Our success so far surely increases the odds of them putting pen to paper (as do all of the other factors listed above).

Arne will no doubt already have plans to bring in his own players, but he'll also have been thinking about our attack with and without Mo, and our defence with or without Trent and/or Virgil. Whether they stay or go might be down to money, or where they want to live, or the length of contract, or a whole host of other factors - some outside our control.

One thing's for certain though from some posters on here. If none of them sign, the club is shit. If 1 of them signs, the club is shit. If 2 of them sign, the club is shit. If we sign all 3 and there's any drop in form, they get injured, or we have less to spend on transfers due to wage increases, the club is shit. If we don't have the perfect replacements lined up when they do eventually leave, the club is shit. Whatever happens, they'll be on here in no time with yet more of their tedious 'how can I make the club look shit' rhetoric.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
A post with bullet points def means its an international break.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:13:37 am
We have to tighten up!

How? We let go most of the biggest salaries in the club: Milner, Hendo, Bobby, Sadio, Fabino, Thiago, Gini and so on... We signed players on lower wages and we increased our commercial income in the past 2-3 years. We splashed 16 millions on a guy who has played half an hour, got turned down on an English record of 110 million pounds... and since then have signed a reserve goalkeeper. Claiming we're short to pay what others are proposing to pay seems difficult to believe.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: Eeyore on November 14, 2024, 11:37:37 pm
So which of three players are we getting £142m for Mac.

You are a super scout so who do you think we should buy with that £142m. I would go for the best Keeper and best centreback in the World. Or perhaps we are getting fuck all for the three of them?

Al, one of these days, you will get the point. But today is not that day ...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 05:15:54 pm
Al, honestly, would it make you happy if we fell apart and all three players left?  Because the way you go on it really, really, really feels like it does, even if just so you can lord it over people on here.

I mean you're still going on about 20/21 and it's four years ago.

If not, to what end is all this?  To get us to turn on FSG?  OK, who should own Liverpool Football Club?

To say we're shit? OK, what does that achieve?

You seem to be terminally on here arguing the same points with the same people and I just don't understand what you're getting from it.  Do you get angry when we do well? I assume not, so why the constant negatives?

Al just loves to be negative. Not because he doesn't love LFC, but because for some weird reason, he hates FSG. But I don't mind him, as long as we are doing well. The way Slot has started his LFC career, I suspect that we will be seeing quite a lot of Al ...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Dont know what the fuck half of yous are going on about anymore - just trying to argue your entrenched points and out reply each other all day. Every fucking day.

Bottom line is we have 3 major players for us who are all out of contract at the end of the season. Pretty sure everyone wishes it hadnt come to this but it has.

The thread should just basically be about any news (which is being kept behind closed doors so there is very fucking little of it) relating to progress on the contract situations.

Any FSG piss can be discussed on that thread really - I dont even know if the mods have left it open anymore - but it doesnt need to be in here.

This thread should be about 3 or 4 pges long. Everyones had their say on the current situation, and now its just being repeated until Al and the anti Al gang kick off 500 posts defending their stance on FSG whatever way they see them.

I, and no doubt 99.99% of others, hope they all stay, but if they dont then thats their call. We'll crack on regardless.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 10:42:44 pm
Dont know what the fuck half of yous are going on about anymore - just trying to argue your entrenched points and out reply each other all day. Every fucking day.

Bottom line is we have 3 major players for us who are all out of contract at the end of the season. Pretty sure everyone wishes it hadnt come to this but it has.

The thread should just basically be about any news (which is being kept behind closed doors so there is very fucking little of it) relating to progress on the contract situations.

Any FSG piss can be discussed on that thread really - I dont even know if the mods have left it open anymore - but it doesnt need to be in here.

This thread should be about 3 or 4 pges long. Everyones had their say on the current situation, and now its just being repeated until Al and the anti Al gang kick off 500 posts defending their stance on FSG whatever way they see them.

I, and no doubt 99.99% of others, hope they all stay, but if they dont then thats their call. We'll crack on regardless.

Exactly.  Discussion can end when all/some leave or sign new contracts.  Nobody knows what (if anything) is happening behind the scenes.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 05:35:23 am
I cant be arsed to argue with this because were not debating the same points. I dont need to use Quansah as a stick to beat the club with; theres more than enough evidence of them being absolutely dogshit at renewing and not renewing the right guys.

Doesn't mean that renewing a 20 year old on fuck all wages has to do with 32 year old signing on 7x the wage.

That's the difference, seeing how you can't grasp the context then fair enough.

Quansah signing on 30-50k has nothing to do with anyone else signing at the club and obiviously that is a way easier deal to do then the others.

Should we have just left Jarrells contract alone then is that what you're suggesting?

Otherwise I don't see the point in bringing it up at all.

30k vs 350k? No shit the cheaper deal is going to get done first.

Pretty basic business mate, no offence but that's how it works.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:58:22 pm
Exactly.  Discussion can end when all/some leave or sign new contracts.  Nobody knows what (if anything) is happening behind the scenes.

The discussion won't end at all mate, that's not how RAWK posters do things.

If they all sign it'll be it should never have got to that stage.  Suits not doing their job.  Fsg mingebags blah blah blah....

If they all leave.... See above but with mega bells on.  The world's fallen in.  Protests.  Placards.  Get them out etc etc.

If some sign and some go....see above but with less angst.

Al can make this run for decades regardless of outcomes 👍
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:19:50 am
Doesn't mean that renewing a 20 year old on fuck all wages has to do with 32 year old signing on 7x the wage.

That's the difference, seeing how you can't grasp the context then fair enough.

Quansah signing on 30-50k has nothing to do with anyone else signing at the club and obiviously that is a way easier deal to do then the others.

Should we have just left Jarrells contract alone then is that what you're suggesting?

Otherwise I don't see the point in bringing it up at all.

30k vs 350k? No shit the cheaper deal is going to get done first.

Pretty basic business mate, no offence but that's how it works.

When did I say we shouldve left Quansahs contract alone? Youre out of your mind, I cant debate with you when you just keep using points that simply dont exist. Have a nice day :)
