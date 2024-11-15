Al, honestly, would it make you happy if we fell apart and all three players left? Because the way you go on it really, really, really feels like it does, even if just so you can lord it over people on here.



I mean you're still going on about 20/21 and it's four years ago.

If not, to what end is all this? To get us to turn on FSG? OK, who should own Liverpool Football Club?

To say we're shit? OK, what does that achieve?



You seem to be terminally on here arguing the same points with the same people and I just don't understand what you're getting from it. Do you get angry when we do well? I assume not, so why the constant negatives?



I think a good comparison would be a vehicle. Like a vehicle a Football team needs good maintenance and parts need to be refreshed before they fail. The comparison with 4 years ago or two years ago for that matter is pretty obvious. Four years ago we went into a season a centreback short. Initially, it went well. However, that is not how you judge things.Two years ago we needed a midfield refresh. However, we were told to ignore that and we got 'we were two games from winning everything' nonsense. Completely ignoring the fact that we didn't win everything because the midfield was out on their feet towards the end of that season.The best bit is that I would somehow get pleasure from things going badly. Going back to the vehicle analogy. That would be like telling someone you love not to skimp on maintenance and then doing cartwheels when they get injured because a part failed.Very simple as fans it is our duty to push any owners to invest as much as possible into the playing squad without putting the club at risk. Above all not to make excuses for owners who will make billions from owning the club. I bet there are plenty of Red Sox fans who wished they had pushed FSG harder in Boston.I haven't said we are shit. What I have said is that VVD, Trent and Salah have been a huge part of our success this season and that the club either needs to agree new deals or bring in players of the required standard. Again the club over the last four or five years have shown an inability to refresh the squad. If it wasn't for Klopp getting more power and essentially rebuilding the attack and midfield when we didn't have a full-time DoF then I dread to think where we would be. Probably waiting for the perfect players to drop in our lap.The best bit is the acknowledgment that I am constantly arguing the same points with the same posters. Well, I know why I am arguing, because I want Liverpool to be the best side they can possibly be. I want us to be pro-active and continually refresh the squad. To push boundaries and look to be a constant threat for trophies and not take seasons off to rebuild.Surely you would be better off questioning the motives of those arguing against those principles.