There seems to be plenty of doom-mongers and mood hoovers on this thread, and the topic has covered our midfield, our ambition, Slot, our need for a number 6, signings made by other clubs, our injuries, and comparisons between this season and previous seasons.
So let's just focus on the facts, instead of some just using this thread (like many others) as yet another repetitive diatribe on 'how can we make the club look shit'.
- We're top of the PL with a points cushion to our title rivals. Only 6 goals conceded, and 31 points from 36.
- We're top of the CL table with maximum points and only 1 goal conceded. We beat the German Champions 4-0.
- We've won 15 and drawn 1 out of 17 games - an 88% win rate and a record breaking start, including 9 clean sheets.
- We're in the LC quarter finals, with a favourable draw against Southampton. Clubs like City, Chelsea, Villa, and Brighton are already out, with one of Utd/Spurs going out this round.
- City and Arsenal are both wobbling and Arsenal are already 9 points behind.
- City have their Ballon D'or winning best player out for the season and it's clearly hurting them.
- City are facing verdicts on their 115 charges before the end of the season.
- A Liverpool-hating referee has been exposed for his bias and likely to be sacked. The FA are investigating the PGMOL.
- Our search for a number 6 seems less urgent, now that Gravenberch is thriving in a deeper midfield role and we no longer play such a high line with attacking fullbacks.
- We have Alisson, Trent, Jota, Elliot and Chiesa to come back in the next couple of weeks.
- We have Real and City at home coming up - the perfect opportunity to get revenge, and kick City when they're down.
- We couldn't have have asked for a better start to the season after Jurgen left.
If you consider all this but still want to focus on what might go wrong, then I feel sorry for you.
Contract discussions are in progress for Mo, Trent and Virgil - that much we know. The chances of them extending in the summer were always unlikely, given that Jurgen left and no-one had any idea how things would go with Slot. Our success so far surely increases the odds of them putting pen to paper (as do all of the other factors listed above).
Arne will no doubt already have plans to bring in his own players, but he'll also have been thinking about our attack with and without Mo, and our defence with or without Trent and/or Virgil. Whether they stay or go might be down to money, or where they want to live, or the length of contract, or a whole host of other factors - some outside our control.
One thing's for certain though from some posters on here. If none of them sign, the club is shit. If 1 of them signs, the club is shit. If 2 of them sign, the club is shit. If we sign all 3 and there's any drop in form, they get injured, or we have less to spend on transfers due to wage increases, the club is shit. If we don't have the perfect replacements lined up when they do eventually leave, the club is shit. Whatever happens, they'll be on here in no time with yet more of their tedious 'how can I make the club look shit' rhetoric.