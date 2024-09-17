Our injury record is factually better in every way shape and form compared to last season at this moment in time. Even you can't argue against that Al.



So far this season, our first team squad have collectively missed 31 matches through injury. What's better is that we are touch wood 2-3 weeks away from everyone being fit.



Last season at this stage, 48 matches had been missed, and we had long-term injuries to Thiago, (didn't return for 12 more league games), Bajcetic (24 more league games) and Robertson (11 more league games).



What you mean is that Thiago has now retired after a career-ending injury that he suffered prior to last season. Bajcetic was suffering from growing pains after a huge growth spurt and Robbo dislocated his shoulder playing for Scotland.I don't understand why people go all the way to Lourdes for a pilgrimage when Slot's healing hands can overcome a hip operation, alter the ageing process and repair a dislocated shoulder.For me, up to now, I would say we have had just as many injuries or more during the season so far as we had last season.