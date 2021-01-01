honestly, just enjoy it, we all know it's made up and tribal - i'm just grateful Avens survived being laughed out of the transfer thread by whoever it was who ripped his joke the other day!



the use of "you lot" was particularly amusing there



I reckon we should've signed one or two more too, but it's a bit premature for the idea that Slot's been "hung out to dry". He might have an excellent squad that are capable of performing really well this season. A bit early to decide either way though isn't it.



This is a bit Trumpian given what he actually said:Not to rehash the transfer thread - again - ad nauseam as seems to be the case on here, but I think most of would've been happy with 'one or two more' - it's just some said that they thought the squad was or would be fine anyway and some didn't - yes perhaps Avens expressed that in a caustic way but it's pretty easy to see what his point is...