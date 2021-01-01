« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 172355 times)

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,206
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2560 on: Yesterday at 11:33:56 pm »
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,300
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2561 on: Yesterday at 11:37:37 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:33:56 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/286597-jurgen-klopp-on-philippe-coutinho-transfer

So which of three players are we getting £142m for Mac.

You are a super scout so who do you think we should buy with that £142m. I would go for the best Keeper and best centreback in the World. Or perhaps we are getting fuck all for the three of them?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,764
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2562 on: Yesterday at 11:42:15 pm »
I think we sign Salah and VVD. Not sure we will sign Trent and I'm guessing it's down to a value perception. Who knows what's true but there's a nagging feeling about it for me.

Either way we need to sign 1 or 2 quickly because this could really impact a season where we can win the league. This goes to January without anything? Then it's a potential disaster.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,339
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2563 on: Today at 07:00:32 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 05:04:46 pm
Negotiations are when the other party has leverage. Quansah has none at his age and seniority. Very strange but oh well.

Quansah just came off a breakthrough season, he did have leverage?
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2564 on: Today at 07:21:37 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:00:32 am
Quansah just came off a breakthrough season, he did have leverage?

Which team as good as us would give him a game on a regular basis? Man City no chance, Arsenal are stacked at CB and hes not going to go abroad. We were clearly his only real option if he wants to challenge for trophies and to win a spot in the team.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,733
  • Indefatigability
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2565 on: Today at 07:28:04 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:21:37 am
Which team as good as us would give him a game on a regular basis? Man City no chance, Arsenal are stacked at CB and hes not going to go abroad. We were clearly his only real option if he wants to challenge for trophies and to win a spot in the team.
Hes not getting a game at Liverpool on a regular basis.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,339
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2566 on: Today at 07:31:08 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:21:37 am
Which team as good as us would give him a game on a regular basis? Man City no chance, Arsenal are stacked at CB and hes not going to go abroad. We were clearly his only real option if he wants to challenge for trophies and to win a spot in the team.

a 20 year old starting for a team that was challenging for the league until week 33 is pretty impressive.

Even just looking at it that he played half the games in the league when we finished 3rd is impressive for his age and the performances he put in.

You wouldn't agree that he would have stacked up against every other CB his age that played for a similar team?

Because the only player who performed better than him at his age was Rio in the history on the EPL.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2567 on: Today at 08:07:02 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:31:08 am
a 20 year old starting for a team that was challenging for the league until week 33 is pretty impressive.

Even just looking at it that he played half the games in the league when we finished 3rd is impressive for his age and the performances he put in.

You wouldn't agree that he would have stacked up against every other CB his age that played for a similar team?

Because the only player who performed better than him at his age was Rio in the history on the EPL.

Youre arguing different points than I am. Theres no way hed have played even 10 league games at Man City or Arsenal, so where would he go thats a better option than Liverpool? At this stage of his career hes not established enough to have those kind of thoughts. He doesnt even get in the England squad unless theres a spate of injuries. I think his stock his higher with Liverpool fans than outside of the club. Hes not stupid enough to think otherwise either, thats why he stayed.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2568 on: Today at 08:13:09 am »
Trent's brother being his agent may also be a factor.
Probably get a big fee if Trent joins Real.
Logged

Offline Sonofthewind

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 585
  • Cheers like
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2569 on: Today at 08:39:21 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:13:09 am
Trent's brother being his agent may also be a factor.
Probably get a big fee if Trent joins Real.

Let's hope he is as competent as Charlie Kane for getting his client a move then.
Logged

Offline NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,140
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2570 on: Today at 08:47:14 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:13:09 am
Trent's brother being his agent may also be a factor.
Probably get a big fee if Trent joins Real.

Probably getting a big fee if he also signs a new contract
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2571 on: Today at 08:49:34 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:31:08 am
a 20 year old starting for a team that was challenging for the league until week 33 is pretty impressive.

Even just looking at it that he played half the games in the league when we finished 3rd is impressive for his age and the performances he put in.

You wouldn't agree that he would have stacked up against every other CB his age that played for a similar team?

Because the only player who performed better than him at his age was Rio in the history on the EPL.
He's still young and has gone through some rough patches this season.  The difference is that people are more indulgent when it's an Academy lad.

If he'd gone somewhere else for decent money and had the same bad run of form, he'd have been hammered. That's why staying here was the best for him.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2572 on: Today at 09:36:37 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:01:03 pm
Which is great but i put that down to more Slot and the current players not Laptop Eddy and Dickie Hughes.

Who do you think is responsible for Slot being here?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,408
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2573 on: Today at 09:40:35 am »
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,733
  • Indefatigability
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2574 on: Today at 11:28:32 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:01:03 pm
Which is great but i put that down to more Slot and the current players not Laptop Eddy and Dickie Hughes.  Dont think they helped Arne much and they are the 2 running the contract negotiations,
Is Laptop Eddy pejorative or affectionate?  I assume its affectionate given hes the bloke who went and got Slot after also working brilliantly alongside the previous pretty successful guy.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,086
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2575 on: Today at 11:35:45 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:52:11 pm
Well we are top of the league.

Doesn't matter mate, they didn't get a shiny new toy.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,300
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2576 on: Today at 12:10:46 pm »
Here is me thinking this thread was about extending the contracts of the three world-class players.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,733
  • Indefatigability
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2577 on: Today at 12:43:31 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:10:46 pm
Here is me thinking this thread was about extending the contracts of the three world-class players.
It is but it the nature of the discussion brings in debate about the clubs ambitions and general competence. That will inevitably lead to digressions and meanderings.
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2578 on: Today at 01:20:19 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:01:03 pm
Which is great but i put that down to more Slot and the current players not Laptop Eddy and Dickie Hughes.  Dont think they helped Arne much and they are the 2 running the contract negotiations,

The current players who you lot complained weren't good enough for Slot to do anything with  ;D

Criticism (or praise for that matter) over how well the club have handled these contract renewals makes no sense until we know the outcome of them. We have absolutely no idea how good or bad a job they're doing on that front right now.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,740
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2579 on: Today at 02:35:56 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:20:19 pm
The current players who you lot complained weren't good enough for Slot to do anything with  ;D



I don't think I've ever seen a single post from anyone that said this ...
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2580 on: Today at 04:45:46 pm »
Trent only signed a new contract 3 years ago. Mad he can leave on a free in 8 months. We should have included some kind of option to extend. As if he would have refused a slightly longer contract. Players love long contracts hence why these fools keep picking chelsea.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,257
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2581 on: Today at 05:12:45 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:45:46 pm
Trent only signed a new contract 3 years ago. Mad he can leave on a free in 8 months. We should have included some kind of option to extend. As if he would have refused a slightly longer contract. Players love long contracts hence why these fools keep picking chelsea.

Maybe the length of Jurgen's contract at the time played into his thinking when he signed it. Maybe he didn't want to tie himself down to a 7 year deal.
There's a fair chance in the not too distant future, £350k a week will be the wage bog standard players are getting, yet these twats at Chelsea are sitting on 7/8/9 year deals on much less and may not be in a position to demand more. 
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,316
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2582 on: Today at 05:14:25 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:35:56 pm
I don't think I've ever seen a single post from anyone that said this ...
honestly, just enjoy it, we all know it's made up and tribal - i'm just grateful Avens survived being laughed out of the transfer thread by whoever it was who ripped his joke the other day!

the use of "you lot" was particularly amusing there
Quote from: Avens on September 17, 2024, 12:39:22 pm
I reckon we should've signed one or two more too
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,717
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2583 on: Today at 05:18:44 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:14:25 pm
honestly, just enjoy it, we all know it's made up and tribal - i'm just grateful Avens survived being laughed out of the transfer thread by whoever it was who ripped his joke the other day!

the use of "you lot" was particularly amusing there

This is a bit Trumpian given what he actually said:

Quote from: Avens on September 17, 2024, 12:39:22 pm
I reckon we should've signed one or two more too, but it's a bit premature for the idea that Slot's been "hung out to dry". He might have an excellent squad that are capable of performing really well this season. A bit early to decide either way though isn't it.

Not to rehash the transfer thread - again - ad nauseam as seems to be the case on here, but I think most of would've been happy with 'one or two more' - it's just some said that they thought the squad was or would be fine anyway and some didn't - yes perhaps Avens expressed that in a caustic way but it's pretty easy to see what his point is...
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Up
« previous next »
 