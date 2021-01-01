« previous next »
PeterTheRed

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2560 on: Yesterday at 11:33:56 pm
Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2561 on: Yesterday at 11:37:37 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:33:56 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/286597-jurgen-klopp-on-philippe-coutinho-transfer

So which of three players are we getting £142m for Mac.

You are a super scout so who do you think we should buy with that £142m. I would go for the best Keeper and best centreback in the World. Or perhaps we are getting fuck all for the three of them?
MBL?

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2562 on: Yesterday at 11:42:15 pm
I think we sign Salah and VVD. Not sure we will sign Trent and I'm guessing it's down to a value perception. Who knows what's true but there's a nagging feeling about it for me.

Either way we need to sign 1 or 2 quickly because this could really impact a season where we can win the league. This goes to January without anything? Then it's a potential disaster.
mullyred94

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2563 on: Today at 07:00:32 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 05:04:46 pm
Negotiations are when the other party has leverage. Quansah has none at his age and seniority. Very strange but oh well.

Quansah just came off a breakthrough season, he did have leverage?
Gerry Attrick

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2564 on: Today at 07:21:37 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:00:32 am
Quansah just came off a breakthrough season, he did have leverage?

Which team as good as us would give him a game on a regular basis? Man City no chance, Arsenal are stacked at CB and hes not going to go abroad. We were clearly his only real option if he wants to challenge for trophies and to win a spot in the team.
Fitzy.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2565 on: Today at 07:28:04 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:21:37 am
Which team as good as us would give him a game on a regular basis? Man City no chance, Arsenal are stacked at CB and hes not going to go abroad. We were clearly his only real option if he wants to challenge for trophies and to win a spot in the team.
Hes not getting a game at Liverpool on a regular basis.
mullyred94

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2566 on: Today at 07:31:08 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:21:37 am
Which team as good as us would give him a game on a regular basis? Man City no chance, Arsenal are stacked at CB and hes not going to go abroad. We were clearly his only real option if he wants to challenge for trophies and to win a spot in the team.

a 20 year old starting for a team that was challenging for the league until week 33 is pretty impressive.

Even just looking at it that he played half the games in the league when we finished 3rd is impressive for his age and the performances he put in.

You wouldn't agree that he would have stacked up against every other CB his age that played for a similar team?

Because the only player who performed better than him at his age was Rio in the history on the EPL.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2567 on: Today at 08:07:02 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:31:08 am
a 20 year old starting for a team that was challenging for the league until week 33 is pretty impressive.

Even just looking at it that he played half the games in the league when we finished 3rd is impressive for his age and the performances he put in.

You wouldn't agree that he would have stacked up against every other CB his age that played for a similar team?

Because the only player who performed better than him at his age was Rio in the history on the EPL.

Youre arguing different points than I am. Theres no way hed have played even 10 league games at Man City or Arsenal, so where would he go thats a better option than Liverpool? At this stage of his career hes not established enough to have those kind of thoughts. He doesnt even get in the England squad unless theres a spate of injuries. I think his stock his higher with Liverpool fans than outside of the club. Hes not stupid enough to think otherwise either, thats why he stayed.
MD1990

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2568 on: Today at 08:13:09 am
Trent's brother being his agent may also be a factor.
Probably get a big fee if Trent joins Real.
Sonofthewind

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2569 on: Today at 08:39:21 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:13:09 am
Trent's brother being his agent may also be a factor.
Probably get a big fee if Trent joins Real.

Let's hope he is as competent as Charlie Kane for getting his client a move then.
NickoH

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2570 on: Today at 08:47:14 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:13:09 am
Trent's brother being his agent may also be a factor.
Probably get a big fee if Trent joins Real.

Probably getting a big fee if he also signs a new contract
MonsLibpool

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2571 on: Today at 08:49:34 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:31:08 am
a 20 year old starting for a team that was challenging for the league until week 33 is pretty impressive.

Even just looking at it that he played half the games in the league when we finished 3rd is impressive for his age and the performances he put in.

You wouldn't agree that he would have stacked up against every other CB his age that played for a similar team?

Because the only player who performed better than him at his age was Rio in the history on the EPL.
He's still young and has gone through some rough patches this season.  The difference is that people are more indulgent when it's an Academy lad.

If he'd gone somewhere else for decent money and had the same bad run of form, he'd have been hammered. That's why staying here was the best for him.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2572 on: Today at 09:36:37 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:01:03 pm
Which is great but i put that down to more Slot and the current players not Laptop Eddy and Dickie Hughes.

Who do you think is responsible for Slot being here?
Vote For Pedro

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #2573 on: Today at 09:40:35 am
