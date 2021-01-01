« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

If I had to pick an order of preference as to who is the most essential we keep/most irreplaceable, its

1) Virg
2) Mo
3) Trent

Hopefully we can get all 3 signed though.
Quote from: Bobber. on Today at 09:34:25 am
If I had to pick an order of preference as to who is the most essential we keep/most irreplaceable, its

1) Virg
2) Mo
3) Trent

Hopefully we can get all 3 signed though.

Same, just with a huge gap between Virgil and others.
Quote from: newterp on November  9, 2024, 02:17:00 pm
This thread - while providing a place to vent - is nearly useless as every 3-4 pages it's the exact same thing.

They should all sign.
Club fucked up leaving it late.
Salah wants to sign
VVD wants to sign.
Trent want to win trophies and a balloon.
We should sign them all.
Why haven't they signed and why haven't we heard anything.

Etc etc.
So did they sign?
