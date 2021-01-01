Id like to see all 3 sign but its not as simple as many are making out.



Be really interesting to see the clubs next published accounts in terms of wages and wage:revenue ratio.



The point has been made by some that the club might be looking to lower the wage bill. I actually think this might be true, to some degree. I dont think its some sort of penny pinching exercise. The published accounts show the continued and dramatic growth of our wage bill over last 7-8 seasons. Thats to be expected with our success but it does show the club arent afraid to spend money on wages.



Where I think things are different, and where there is less wiggle room, is the new UEFA rules. From 25/26 onwards (I.e next season) the squad cost can only be 70% of a clubs revenue. Squad cost is wages for players and coaches, agent fees and transfers.



People will be guessing on where we sit with regards to these new rules. I think well be comfortable but not have lots of wiggle room. Paying 2 players 300-400k per week as they (potentially) decline in 26/27, for example, would have a potential impact on your ability to spend elsewhere. I think this is a big part of the thinking with regards to Salah and VvD extensions and in particular the length of these deals.