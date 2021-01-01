« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 150349 times)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2280 on: Today at 02:07:44 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:45:29 pm
We are already paying all three though. This isnt an extra 35-40m we have to find. We are paying the vast majority of those wages now.

This is at a time when our revenues are increasing at an unprecedented rate. This season we have record commercial revenues, an extended ARE with a huge numbers of hospitality seats. An extended CL with more guanteed revenues.

The club is in the best health financially it has ever been in. So let's not kid ourselves that the club can't afford it. What we have seen over the last couple of seasons is the club offload the majority of the high earners at the club Thiago, Firmino, Fabinho, Henderson, Klopp, Keita, Ox, Milner, Matip,

We now have three players left on 150k+. Currently all three are due to leave at the end of the season. The question isn't can we afford them we clearly can. The question is whether the club wants to transition to become a lower wage bill club.

Well if that's the case then we will not be successful and i don't think fans will stand for it.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2281 on: Today at 02:44:25 pm »
The real question is whether the Club think Van Dijk and Salah are worth the wages and the contract length they will be asking for at the ages they will be. It has nothing to do with trying to lower the wage bill, it's just about trying to avoid having high earners not contributing.

Trent is a separate issue entirely and simply down to whether or not he wants to stay, rather than anything the Club can do.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2282 on: Today at 02:49:42 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:44:25 pm
The real question is whether the Club think Van Dijk and Salah are worth the wages and the contract length they will be asking for at the ages they will be. It has nothing to do with trying to lower the wage bill, it's just about trying to avoid having high earners not contributing.

Trent is a separate issue entirely and simply down to whether or not he wants to stay, rather than anything the Club can do.

Agreed, for example Salah renewing for 2 years on his current deal would mean £350k a week and the club loses him for 25% of the contract length due to the AFCON in 25/26 and the fatigue fall out.

Pretty sure Van Dijk is done or soon will be around the £300k+ mark.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2283 on: Today at 02:53:08 pm »
There almost certainly will be a decline. But for both of them it'd have to be a hefty decline for them both to not still be considered amongst the best in their position in the league.

It'll not be a good look if any of them leave on a free
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2284 on: Today at 02:57:10 pm »
Not signing them up is just such a big level of upheaval. Youre losing 3 world XI level players. Theres no reasonable justification for letting them go - I cant remember an instance where any other team has done something like that before.

If you told me back in the summer that wed be in November with none of them signed up, Id have told you theyre definitely not going to.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2285 on: Today at 03:23:28 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:44:25 pm
The real question is whether the Club think Van Dijk and Salah are worth the wages and the contract length they will be asking for at the ages they will be. It has nothing to do with trying to lower the wage bill, it's just about trying to avoid having high earners not contributing.

Trent is a separate issue entirely and simply down to whether or not he wants to stay, rather than anything the Club can do.
All said with such certainty  ;D

None of us have a damn clue whats going on inside the club, lets be honest.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2286 on: Today at 03:26:42 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 03:23:28 pm
All said with such certainty  ;D

None of us have a damn clue whats going on inside the club, lets be honest.

This   

Any good news would be great  :wave

they all 3 seem to be playing without nerves and not unsettled by contract negotiations
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2287 on: Today at 03:34:12 pm »
Id like to see all 3 sign but its not as simple as many are making out.

Be really interesting to see the clubs next published accounts in terms of wages and wage:revenue ratio.

The point has been made by some that the club might be looking to lower the wage bill. I actually think this might be true, to some degree. I dont think its some sort of penny pinching exercise. The published accounts show the continued and dramatic growth of our wage bill over last 7-8 seasons. Thats to be expected with our success but it does show the club arent afraid to spend money on wages.

Where I think things are different, and where there is less wiggle room, is the new UEFA rules. From 25/26 onwards (I.e next season) the squad cost can only be 70% of a clubs revenue. Squad cost is wages for players and coaches, agent fees and transfers.

People will be guessing on where we sit with regards to these new rules. I think well be comfortable but not have lots of wiggle room. Paying 2 players 300-400k per week as they (potentially) decline in 26/27, for example,  would have a potential impact on your ability to spend elsewhere. I think this is a big part of the thinking with regards to Salah and VvD extensions and in particular the length of these deals.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2288 on: Today at 03:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:34:12 pm
Id like to see all 3 sign but its not as simple as many are making out.

Be really interesting to see the clubs next published accounts in terms of wages and wage:revenue ratio.

The point has been made by some that the club might be looking to lower the wage bill. I actually think this might be true, to some degree. I dont think its some sort of penny pinching exercise. The published accounts show the continued and dramatic growth of our wage bill over last 7-8 seasons. Thats to be expected with our success but it does show the club arent afraid to spend money on wages.

Where I think things are different, and where there is less wiggle room, is the new UEFA rules. From 25/26 onwards (I.e next season) the squad cost can only be 70% of a clubs revenue. Squad cost is wages for players and coaches, agent fees and transfers.

People will be guessing on where we sit with regards to these new rules. I think well be comfortable but not have lots of wiggle room. Paying 2 players 300-400k per week as they (potentially) decline in 26/27, for example,  would have a potential impact on your ability to spend elsewhere. I think this is a big part of the thinking with regards to Salah and VvD extensions and in particular the length of these deals.

This is helpful. And obviously even without rules like this the club would have big calls to make. We don't have endless money, we have to use it well. And it's not using it well to be spending absolutely top end wages on 2 players who are way, way past their peak. Salah and VVD might continue being absolutely elite level players in 2026/2027 but there's a real risk they won't be. And if 3 year contracts (from June 2025) are what they want then it's even less likely they'll be absolutely elite level players in 2027/2028. I'm confident that Salah and VVD will still be hugely effective for us next season but after that it gets much trickier. Which his why clubs like to offer players heading into their 30s one year deals.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2289 on: Today at 03:57:01 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:44:57 pm
This is helpful. And obviously even without rules like this the club would have big calls to make. We don't have endless money, we have to use it well. And it's not using it well to be spending absolutely top end wages on 2 players who are way, way past their peak. Salah and VVD might continue being absolutely elite level players in 2026/2027 but there's a real risk they won't be. And if 3 year contracts (from June 2025) are what they want then it's even less likely they'll be absolutely elite level players in 2027/2028. I'm confident that Salah and VVD will still be hugely effective for us next season but after that it gets much trickier. Which his why clubs like to offer players heading into their 30s one year deals.


Definitely this.

Like I said, I hope VvD and Salah both sign new deals. I think it helps us this season (stability) and next season with regards to competing.

After that Im not sure, what level either will be at. Equally we dont know what market there will be for each player and whether there would be a market for either player (at a high contract value).

Where that could put us in year 2 or 3 of a new contract is a declining player and/or one who can play less, on high wages that might be difficult to shift. Additionally the UEFA rules around 70% spend might box us in a bit with regards to replacing them.

Maybe Salah and VvD are the exceptions and they are still elite on a consistent basis in their mid thirties
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2290 on: Today at 04:11:13 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:44:57 pm
This is helpful. And obviously even without rules like this the club would have big calls to make. We don't have endless money, we have to use it well. And it's not using it well to be spending absolutely top end wages on 2 players who are way, way past their peak. Salah and VVD might continue being absolutely elite level players in 2026/2027 but there's a real risk they won't be. And if 3 year contracts (from June 2025) are what they want then it's even less likely they'll be absolutely elite level players in 2027/2028. I'm confident that Salah and VVD will still be hugely effective for us next season but after that it gets much trickier. Which his why clubs like to offer players heading into their 30s one year deals.

That's the million dollar question, I'd bet if we put a 3 year same terms as current on the table for Salah he'd snap our hands off for it, I reckon ideally we'd give him a year extention on the same terms, hopefully we meet in the middle somewhat.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2291 on: Today at 04:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:49:42 pm
Agreed, for example Salah renewing for 2 years on his current deal would mean £350k a week and the club loses him for 25% of the contract length due to the AFCON in 25/26 and the fatigue fall out.

Pretty sure Van Dijk is done or soon will be around the £300k+ mark.

so are you suggesting we let them go for free do you think thats a better option?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2292 on: Today at 04:26:50 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 04:16:12 pm
so are you suggesting we let them go for free do you think thats a better option?

Hes clearly talking about Salah here. And it depends. Salah on a one or 2 year deal its obviously better to keep him if he signed for a year and probably better to keep him if it was a 2 year. But Salah on a 3 year deal as long as were willing to go big on a replacement thats trickier. I do worry well buy a project as a replacement and let him go this summer. Thatd be madness.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2293 on: Today at 04:30:54 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 04:16:12 pm
so are you suggesting we let them go for free do you think thats a better option?

No, I think he's trying to give a sense of what the people who are making non-emotional decisions i.e those in charge are trying to get a sense of, which is, yes, all three are fantastic players. Of those, whether two still will be in three years, or for the next three years, is up for debate given their age and patterns in football and football history.  One is a complete outlier who may not even want to be here.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2294 on: Today at 04:31:17 pm »
The thing is, we all let our hearts rule our heads with this stuff but Id just about understand the point concerning wages etc with Salah if I had any belief that if he went for free that wed spend the money required to replace him, or at least to attempt to.

The reality is if any of those 3 leave for free theyll be an Athletic article in July explaining why we dont have the funds to adequately replace them and thats the frustration.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2295 on: Today at 04:33:08 pm »
Many of you were saying Salah had already declined last season and probably the season before. If you can get two B'allon d'or level years from a 3 year deal, i don't see how you can complain.

The likelihood is Salah is going to be a top class player at least for the next couple years.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2296 on: Today at 04:33:44 pm »
So if Salah wants a 3 year deal do you give it to him?  Maybe offer 2 years with a club option to go for a 1 year extension after the 2 are up.  It is tricky 300k for a 35 year old is a gamble. But to not renew Mo's contract and let go for free in 2025 isnt a better option in my opinion.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2297 on: Today at 04:34:52 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:33:08 pm
Many of you were saying Salah had already declined last season and probably the season before. If you can get two B'allon d'or level years from a 3 year deal, i don't see how you can complain.

I think most people said he was crap/looked tired after the AFCON, which he certainly did to me. Someone then invariably says 'but he got x goals' of which most were penalties. Thought he was poor for the most part post-January.

That said he has been terrific this season and is one of Liverpool's best ever players, but he's never come back from the AFCON particularly well, and the AFCON falls in the middle of this potential new contract.

I do agree that the club will probably feel if they can get 50% of him at his current level for 3 years then they'll happily sign up for that.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2298 on: Today at 04:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:31:17 pm
The thing is, we all let our hearts rule our heads with this stuff but Id just about understand the point concerning wages etc with Salah if I had any belief that if he went for free that wed spend the money required to replace him, or at least to attempt to.

The reality is if any of those 3 leave for free theyll be an Athletic article in July explaining why we dont have the funds to adequately replace them and thats the frustration.

Where is the replacement? I don't see many, even replacing him isn't that easy were more likely to get a project who may not peak for the next few years, players like Yamal and Saka who are already so polished at a young age don't grown on trees and if they did they'd probably cost 100m+.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2299 on: Today at 04:36:24 pm »
At the risk of sounding like JackWard, we'll end up having to replace two of them anyway, so the whole 'where would the replacement come from' thing is a thing the club will have to answer at some point regardless.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2300 on: Today at 04:36:33 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 04:16:12 pm
so are you suggesting we let them go for free do you think thats a better option?

No not sure how you got to that conclusion.

My point was you have to consider the players ages v's investment over the duration of the new contract and try to do that without emotion. Renew all three at £300k a week that's a huge investment over the next 2-3 years, if you get it wrong and their legs fall off you've got a player not performing but no flexibility to replace them.

Ideally Mo would sign a new 2 year deal.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2301 on: Today at 04:37:46 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:33:08 pm
Many of you were saying Salah had already declined last season and probably the season before. If you can get two B'allon d'or level years from a 3 year deal, i don't see how you can complain.

The likelihood is Salah is going to be a top class player at least for the next couple years.

But will miss nearly half of next season after he blows himself out at the AFCON, that's my biggest concern, if Mo fucked off Egypt it would be a no brainer.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2302 on: Today at 04:39:06 pm »
Can't help but feel the club is fucking this up. It shouldn't take ages to sign them to new contracts. The club would be better off announcing their departures than fuck around in endless talks. The club deserves significant blowback if they string us along only to let the players leave. 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2303 on: Today at 04:43:13 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:36:33 pm
No not sure how you got to that conclusion.

My point was you have to consider the players ages v's investment over the duration of the new contract and try to do that without emotion. Renew all three at £300k a week that's a huge investment over the next 2-3 years, if you get it wrong and their legs fall off you've got a player not performing but no flexibility to replace them.

Ideally Mo would sign a new 2 year deal.

But if you decide Salah isnt worth the 3 years and you dont agree an extension he will be gone in 2025.  Im only guessing a 3 year deal must be what Mo is asking for because anything less and there isnt any excuse why its not done already.
