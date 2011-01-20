I doubt Trent is going to sign a new contract until the end of the season. I cant see any reason to (other than to benefit the club). Hes 26. There will definitely be other clubs which will match his current pay, if not better it. If he signs an extension with Liverpool before the end of the season, he gets a pay rise from that point onwards, and the assurance of having a new club (which he doesnt need). Any pay rise for half a season will be insignificant compared to the sign on bonus he would get elsewhere. What would matter to a player in Trents position is the clubs success and ambition, and he may as well wait till the end of the season to find out. All the cards are in his hand at this stage, not ours.