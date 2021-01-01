« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 147307 times)

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,690
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2240 on: Yesterday at 09:32:16 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 08:21:12 pm
Can someone give Trents head a wobble and explain that even if he joins Real Madrid theyre not going to give the Balon DOR to a right back

He's not going to win it with anyone.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2241 on: Yesterday at 09:34:03 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 09:24:30 pm
Still no contracts signed, when do the hopefully guys become doubters? Are we going up to January  then after slightly worried?

I think we have to wrap up VVD first. Hes the captain and the key to negotiations for the others.

Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,615
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2242 on: Yesterday at 09:51:43 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 09:24:30 pm
Still no contracts signed, when do the hopefully guys become doubters? Are we going up to January  then after slightly worried?

Id be very surprised if there isnt anyone who isnt slightly worried at this point.
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2243 on: Yesterday at 10:11:00 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 09:32:16 pm
He's not going to win it with anyone.

Yep exactly if he joins Madrid and they win the lot does he not think the likes of Mbappe, Vinicius and Bellingham would be ahead of him in the race for the Balon D'or if he wants to leave for a new challenge that's fine you only get a short period of time at the top but he shouldn't do it under the illusion it'll help his chances of the balon d'or
Logged

Offline jc2002

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2244 on: Yesterday at 10:45:14 pm »
Given Maldini didn't win it no fullback will win it.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,491
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2245 on: Today at 03:05:25 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 10:11:00 pm
Yep exactly if he joins Madrid and they win the lot does he not think the likes of Mbappe, Vinicius and Bellingham would be ahead of him in the race for the Balon D'or if he wants to leave for a new challenge that's fine you only get a short period of time at the top but he shouldn't do it under the illusion it'll help his chances of the balon d'or
You're kidding... No you are not!

Maybe Roberto Carlos could have won the Ballon D'Or if he played for Real Madrid with El Fenomeno, Zidane, Raul, Figo, McManaman, Hiero, Casillas... Oh wait, that had transpired... And did he win it? And I'd go agaisnt the grain to say that Carlos was better than Trent (IMHO). He did win every other personal accolade, including world player of the year.


Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,230
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2246 on: Today at 03:20:15 am »
Quote from: jc2002 on Yesterday at 10:45:14 pm
Given Maldini didn't win it no fullback will win it.

Cannavaro did though
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,491
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2247 on: Today at 04:25:35 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 03:20:15 am
Cannavaro did though
He was a centerback, not a fullback though.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Up
« previous next »
 