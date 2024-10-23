« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

mullyred94

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
October 23, 2024, 12:08:18 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on October 23, 2024, 12:06:28 pm
Interesting to note whether a player who starts on the side with their preferred foot scores more or less than if they come inside onto their stronger foot.

Considering how our strikers are playing and performing, we need wingers who can score goals.

Is it that because the wingers are inverted that they are not getting as many chances?

Not saying thats the reason why but I think its a fair question.
killer-heels

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
October 23, 2024, 12:17:53 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on October 23, 2024, 12:08:18 pm
Is it that because the wingers are inverted that they are not getting as many chances?

Not saying thats the reason why but I think its a fair question.

No because the strikers were getting loads of shots off last season and the wingers were inverting as well. Right now clearly tactically we are doing something different with Nunez and Jota.
rob1966

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
October 23, 2024, 12:50:41 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on October 23, 2024, 12:17:53 pm
No because the strikers were getting loads of shots off last season and the wingers were inverting as well. Right now clearly tactically we are doing something different with Nunez and Jota.

SLot is well aware of this - he said something in an inetrview a few weeks ago about how the forwards aren't getting the service and how it will need to be addressed
mullyred94

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
October 23, 2024, 01:02:33 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on October 23, 2024, 12:17:53 pm
No because the strikers were getting loads of shots off last season and the wingers were inverting as well. Right now clearly tactically we are doing something different with Nunez and Jota.

But we did sign a right winger whose right footed in Chiesa just saying there's players out there who are right footed who can also go inside.
Coolie High

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
October 23, 2024, 01:11:30 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on October 23, 2024, 12:03:49 pm
Does the RW NEED to be left footed though?

No but a right footed RW is even more rare at this point.
...

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
October 23, 2024, 03:08:40 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on October 23, 2024, 01:11:30 pm
No but a right footed RW is even more rare at this point.

Conventional wingers are a dying breed
Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
October 23, 2024, 04:17:56 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on October 23, 2024, 12:17:53 pm
No because the strikers were getting loads of shots off last season and the wingers were inverting as well. Right now clearly tactically we are doing something different with Nunez and Jota.

We were more direct last season with the wide players making out to in runs on the transitions. That makes it far easier for inverted wide players to get shots off. Salah especially is more of a wide provider than a wide striker now. Our play now is more about the wide players staying wider and the full backs underlapping.

For me we aren't retaining the ball that well and Robbo and Trent aren't ideal as underlapping fullbacks. I think we may need to tweak things a bit to become more creative.
Bennett

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
October 23, 2024, 04:33:48 pm
Quote from: Knight on October 23, 2024, 09:43:20 am
VVD is the easiest to replace in some ways 

I guess people forget what we were like in defence before Virgil arrived and just how night and day the change was when he came in.
jillc

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
October 23, 2024, 07:06:28 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on October 23, 2024, 10:57:50 am
Yep VVD is the hardest to replace by a long margin imo, while you won't be able to replace Salahs 30 goals a season in his sleep with one player you may have a spread over the whole front line to compensate for his loss plus the new signing.

Not a CB in the world that we could buy can do what VVD is and I honestly think the only one close is Saliba and thats clearly not going to happen.

It's not just about his 30 goals a season though is it? He's the top assister as well as goal scorer.
Knight

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
October 23, 2024, 07:08:34 pm
Quote from: jillc on October 23, 2024, 07:06:28 pm
It's not just about his 30 goals a season though is it? He's the top assister as well as goal scorer.

The undervaluing of Salahs attacking contribution in here is wild. Do people have any idea how insanely difficult it is to reach his numbers season after season? VVD is a colossus. Probably the best CB in the world. But goals and assists are more valuable than anything else on a football pitch.
killer-heels

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
October 23, 2024, 07:11:11 pm
Quote from: Knight on October 23, 2024, 07:08:34 pm
The undervaluing of Salah’s attacking contribution in here is wild. Do people have any idea how insanely difficult it is to reach his numbers season after season? VVD is a colossus. Probably the best CB in the world. But goals and assists are more valuable than anything else on a football pitch.

Van Dijk is irreplaceable. He basically leads every metric in terms of defensively and there quite really isnt as dominant a centreback in the air in world football. Thats not even factoring his leadership and ability to organise the backline.

Salah is also incredible. But the fact is that there are attackers who can do 50-75% of what Salah can do. There isnt anyone who gets that close to Van Dijk. Certainly not one we could get.
jillc

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
October 23, 2024, 07:12:00 pm
Quote from: Knight on October 23, 2024, 07:08:34 pm
The undervaluing of Salahs attacking contribution in here is wild. Do people have any idea how insanely difficult it is to reach his numbers season after season? VVD is a colossus. Probably the best CB in the world. But goals and assists are more valuable than anything else on a football pitch.

Yes, totally agree.
Coolie High

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 01:08:55 am
Quote from: Knight on October 23, 2024, 07:08:34 pm
The undervaluing of Salahs attacking contribution in here is wild. Do people have any idea how insanely difficult it is to reach his numbers season after season? VVD is a colossus. Probably the best CB in the world. But goals and assists are more valuable than anything else on a football pitch.

Bonkers isnt it, especially in a side thats creating so little chances this season.
mullyred94

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 01:16:01 am
Quote from: Knight on October 23, 2024, 07:08:34 pm
The undervaluing of Salahs attacking contribution in here is wild. Do people have any idea how insanely difficult it is to reach his numbers season after season? VVD is a colossus. Probably the best CB in the world. But goals and assists are more valuable than anything else on a football pitch.

Clean sheets win titles
Coolie High

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 01:34:36 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 01:16:01 am
Clean sheets win titles

Arsenal never won the league last season.
mullyred94

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 02:11:52 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 01:34:36 am
Arsenal never won the league last season.

Cos they didn't keep a clean sheet in a few games and dropped points.
farawayred

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 03:44:24 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 01:34:36 am
Arsenal never won the league last season.
Is that for certain? ;)
Knight

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 05:56:00 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 01:16:01 am
Clean sheets win titles

No one ever won a game, or enough games to win a title, by getting clean sheets. 38 clean sheets alone will get you a grand total of 38 points. You win a title by scoring more goals than the opposition in enough games to get 90+ points. Now a great defence really helps because its easier to stop goals going in than score them and you want to make your attack score as few as possible to win a game. But goals win you titles, and a good defence makes it possible for the goals to do so. Theres been a lot of seasons recently where City won the league with the most goals but either the joint or 2nd best defence in the league. I had to go back to 2015 to find an example of a team with clearly the best defence but with significantly fewer goals scored than others.
mullyred94

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 06:09:55 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 05:56:00 am
No one ever won a game, or enough games to win a title, by getting clean sheets. 38 clean sheets alone will get you a grand total of 38 points. You win a title by scoring more goals than the opposition in enough games to get 90+ points. Now a great defence really helps because its easier to stop goals going in than score them and you want to make your attack score as few as possible to win a game. But goals win you titles, and a good defence makes it possible for the goals to do so. Theres been a lot of seasons recently where City won the league with the most goals but either the joint or 2nd best defence in the league. I had to go back to 2015 to find an example of a team with clearly the best defence but with significantly fewer goals scored than others.

I am clearly not suggesting 0-0 will win a title, but its easier to win games consistently the less goals you concede.

Its the same in most sports, defense wins you the title/finals/whatever you're playing for.
Knight

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 06:17:05 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 06:09:55 am
I am clearly not suggesting 0-0 will win a title, but its easier to win games consistently the less goals you concede.

Its the same in most sports, defense wins you the title/finals/whatever you're playing for.

but when you actually look at the tables its more common for a team to win the league with the best attack than the best defence. So in football it turns out the attack wins you titles. The clubs know the difficulty of goal scoring , its why attacking players have a huge premium. Defence is super important for this very reason. Scoring goals are hard, you want to make it as easy as possible for your attack to score enough goals to win the game. But no matter what the defence does, the attack will need to come up with a way of doing the hardest thing there is to do on a football pitch, which is to actually put the ball in the goal.

For the purposes of this discussion, if we buy well well be able to be very nearly as good defensively without this level VVD than with him. Whereas realistically were not replacing Salahs output with just one player so in order to be as good attacking wise were going to need to spread his contribution round multiple players. That should settle this argument. Without buying a tiny number of out of reach players, there is literally no one in world football wholl give us what Salah has done, season after season, in terms of goals and assists.
mullyred94

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 06:41:08 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:17:05 am
but when you actually look at the tables its more common for a team to win the league with the best attack than the best defence. So in football it turns out the attack wins you titles. The clubs know the difficulty of goal scoring , its why attacking players have a huge premium. Defence is super important for this very reason. Scoring goals are hard, you want to make it as easy as possible for your attack to score enough goals to win the game. But no matter what the defence does, the attack will need to come up with a way of doing the hardest thing there is to do on a football pitch, which is to actually put the ball in the goal.

For the purposes of this discussion, if we buy well well be able to be very nearly as good defensively without this level VVD than with him. Whereas realistically were not replacing Salahs output with just one player so in order to be as good attacking wise were going to need to spread his contribution round multiple players. That should settle this argument. Without buying a tiny number of out of reach players, there is literally no one in world football wholl give us what Salah has done, season after season, in terms of goals and assists.

I've stated the second paragraph many times I agree with you but I don't think there is another VVD around either.
Knight

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 06:42:46 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 06:41:08 am
I've stated the second paragraph many times I agree with you but I don't think there is another VVD around either.

Slot another well bought CB into this team and it wouldnt change it very much. Take out Salah and lots needs to change.
The Final Third

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:33:57 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 01:08:55 am
Bonkers isnt it, especially in a side thats creating so little chances this season.

We've got the best xG in the league. TBF to Mo he's probably contributing a quarter of that stat  ;)
newterp

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 01:20:36 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 03:44:24 am
Is that for certain? ;)
BigBrainArteta says it was planned. 4-D chess, and all.
Gus 1855

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 01:58:09 pm
Quote from: The Final Third on Yesterday at 08:33:57 am
We've got the best xG in the league. TBF to Mo he's probably contributing a quarter of that stat  ;)

Pretty sure City, Arsenal and Spurs have a higher xG than we do.
JasonF

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 02:04:40 pm
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 01:58:09 pm
Pretty sure City, Arsenal and Spurs have a higher xG than we do.

Just checked a few sites (Understat, xGscore.io and OddAlerts) and 2 have us with the highest xG (one has us 0.5xG behind Spurs), all 3 with the lowest xG against.
afc tukrish

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 02:30:46 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:20:36 pm
BigBrainArteta says it was planned.

Not random...
farawayred

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:41:37 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 02:30:46 pm
Not random...
Even the randomness is planned there...
NickoH

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 08:43:48 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:42:46 am
Slot another well bought CB into this team and it wouldnt change it very much. Take out Salah and lots needs to change.

I see what you did there  ;)
Yorkykopite

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 08:57:38 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:42:46 am
Slot another well bought CB into this team and it wouldnt change it very much. Take out Salah and lots needs to change.

Centre backs are the hardest to replace I think - partly for the reason you gesture to. You can't replace a great centre back with an inferior one and hope to compensate by changing lots of other things.
AndyMuller

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 09:08:27 am
As legendary as he is, Salah will be the easiest to replace out of the three.
jillc

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 09:14:04 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 06:09:55 am
I am clearly not suggesting 0-0 will win a title, but its easier to win games consistently the less goals you concede.

Its the same in most sports, defense wins you the title/finals/whatever you're playing for.

But you also have to score as many goals as possible when you are taking on City. Clean sheets alone are not enough.
Jean Girard

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 09:17:13 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:08:27 am
As legendary as he is, Salah will be the easiest to replace out of the three.

Mad shout - he's gets a goal or assist in nearly every single game. Nobody else in the squad is even close. We can win games without him, but the advantage he gives us is not far from irreplaceable - his football brain is nuts. 

It would be easier if we just sign the 3 of them up and soon - they're the backbone of the squad and the older 2 can easily do another 2-3 years.   

jillc

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 09:17:14 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:57:38 am
Centre backs are the hardest to replace I think - partly for the reason you gesture to. You can't replace a great centre back with an inferior one and hope to compensate by changing lots of other things.

It's not just about goals with Salah though it's the amount of assists he creates. He is the biggest creator in the team at the moment.
MD1990

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 10:04:14 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:08:27 am
As legendary as he is, Salah will be the easiest to replace out of the three.
cant think of a forward that could replace him on the right side.
Saka or Yamal but we obviously cant get them.
slaphead

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 10:17:42 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:17:14 am
It's not just about goals with Salah though it's the amount of assists he creates. He is the biggest creator in the team at the moment.

And his durability. It's incredible how fit he is all of the time. That's hard to buy.  Van Dijk has been the first to say they are talking. I think if he signs the other 2 soon follow. If we let the best defender in the world walk away it would have a big impact on how the other players see our ambition
Yorkykopite

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 10:24:00 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:17:14 am
It's not just about goals with Salah though it's the amount of assists he creates. He is the biggest creator in the team at the moment.

Replacing him will be a monstrous task. I just think replacing Virgil will be harder. A great centre back is almost always the most valuable player in any team. Look at us. We had loads of great forwards between 1990 and the arrival of Klopp. We had several superb midfielders. But with the arguable exception of Agger we never had a centre back in the class of Hansen and Lawrenson. If we had, we'd have won the Title at least a couple of times, maybe more.
RyanBabel19

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 10:37:01 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:08:27 am
As legendary as he is, Salah will be the easiest to replace out of the three.

Insane shout. Look around world football and try to find an affordable player who scores and assists as much, creates as many big chances and picks up as few injuries

The list is frighteningly short
The G in Gerrard

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 10:44:52 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:08:27 am
As legendary as he is, Salah will be the easiest to replace out of the three.
The (Our) best Premier League player ever. Odd thing to say mate.
