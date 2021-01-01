No because the strikers were getting loads of shots off last season and the wingers were inverting as well. Right now clearly tactically we are doing something different with Nunez and Jota.



We were more direct last season with the wide players making out to in runs on the transitions. That makes it far easier for inverted wide players to get shots off. Salah especially is more of a wide provider than a wide striker now. Our play now is more about the wide players staying wider and the full backs underlapping.For me we aren't retaining the ball that well and Robbo and Trent aren't ideal as underlapping fullbacks. I think we may need to tweak things a bit to become more creative.