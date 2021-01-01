Lets not doom monger about all this stuff.



Over the past 7/8 seasons weve consistently challenged for the top prizes. That looks like it could continue this season.



Weve gone through various iterations of players and now a new manager, and still stayed competing for the top prizes on a consistent basis. Only City have done equivalent or better in English football over that period.



We can all have valid grievances about things that have gone wrong.



We can all dream up hypothetical scenarios where the club could have done something differently it would have resulted in trophy wins and glory.



People are within their right to think the owners are more obsessed with money than winning (no-one knows for certain).



What I dont think it that arguable is that weve been competitive for a long time. More so than any time in the preceding 25 years before 2017 ish. Whilst not perfect, weve been a very well run club. Whether thats about improving match day experience, improving training facilities, improving academy or just transfers.



As such, I think its a bit mad that people paint the individuals in charge as some sort of fools. When I say in charge I mean FSG through to Edwards, Hughes, Slot/Klopp and anyone who runs a department are club below them. Theres plenty of evidence to say holistically they have done a good job.



What does mean with regards to new contracts and succession planning? For me it means trust the likes of Hughes and Edwards. Whilst early days theyve just handled the transition from one of our greatest managers ever without the club taking a dip. Weve seen what happens at other clubs when such a manager leaves and its not been pretty for those clubs. Edwards previous record in recruitment and squad building must also give most people huge confidence. He didnt do it alone but he was one of the key figures in building one of our greatest teams ever.