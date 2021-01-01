« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 121097 times)

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,273
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2000 on: Today at 08:03:34 am »
I think VVD is the must-sign. After that, anything else is a bonus.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,531
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2001 on: Today at 08:33:23 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:03:34 am
I think VVD is the must-sign. After that, anything else is a bonus.

Agree.

Van Dijk is our captain and the rock on which everything we do is built upon.
Absolute no-brainer to extend his contract.

Others would be ok to keep, but I wouldn't lose sleep over either leaving.
Logged

Online frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,695
  • Weve been to...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2002 on: Today at 08:46:21 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:33:23 am
Agree.

Van Dijk is our captain and the rock on which everything we do is built upon.
Absolute no-brainer to extend his contract.

Others would be ok to keep, but I wouldn't lose sleep over either leaving.

Id be really concerned with Salah leaving, 5 goals and 5 assists so far this season. Thats a big output to replace either internally or via a new player. I think Trent is probably going he bonus for me at this point, as Id sort of resigned myself to him going.

Van Dijk certainly is the one who is trust to be peak in 2/3 years though.
Logged

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,135
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2003 on: Today at 08:57:00 am »
Do FSG realise that these three players are the difference between competing and middle table mediocrity? Replacing them would be considerably more expensive than extending their contract. Just get it over and done with.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,509
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2004 on: Today at 09:13:50 am »
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 08:57:00 am
Do FSG realise that these three players are the difference between competing and middle table mediocrity? Replacing them would be considerably more expensive than extending their contract. Just get it over and done with.

So are you willing to pay a 35 year old Salah the same as what youd pay a 32 year old Salah? These are three enormous salaries that account for a large percentage of our overall player costs. These contracts affect our ability to operate in the market, and if we renew Salah and VVD we will also need to plan their eventual replacements. Looks like discussions are underway so best to sit back and enjoy the football.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,113
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2005 on: Today at 09:26:04 am »
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 08:57:00 am
Do FSG realise that these three players are the difference between competing and middle table mediocrity? Replacing them would be considerably more expensive than extending their contract. Just get it over and done with.

We wont be mid table either way.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,102
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2006 on: Today at 09:27:54 am »
I would prefer we already had the replacements for Virgil and Mo in the squad.  We dont so that leaves no other option but to give them extensions so to buy us time until the next level  guys come through.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2007 on: Today at 09:43:20 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:27:54 am
I would prefer we already had the replacements for Virgil and Mo in the squad.  We dont so that leaves no other option but to give them extensions so to buy us time until the next level  guys come through.

At CB we may well do. If Konate's body holds up he could be the best CB in the world pretty soon. Quansah is an unbelievable talent. VVD is the easiest to replace in some ways but also the easiest to resign. Even if he falls off athletically a little I suspect he's still going to be a top level CB for 2 more seasons. Trent must be difficult or it would have been done by now. Salah is very tricky because he'll want monster money but has absolutely lost some top end speed, will probably lose more and is no longer the player he was. In some ways he's a better one but the loss of 'in behind' danger is a real loss. And Trent and Salah are both almost impossible to replace. You're not getting a RB like Trent. You're not getting a left footed wide forward as productive as Salah. VVD is at the peak of physical, aerially dominant CBs in the world but we've got 2 others who profile similarly at the club already. We've got no one who profiles like Trent or Salah.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:44:59 am by Knight »
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,871
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2008 on: Today at 09:45:17 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:27:54 am
I would prefer we already had the replacements for Virgil and Mo in the squad.  We dont so that leaves no other option but to give them extensions so to buy us time until the next level  guys come through.

Quansah may well be seen as VVDs eventual replacement. Hes a way to go but hes a young lad with shit loads of potential.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,460
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2009 on: Today at 09:58:54 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:43:20 am
At CB we may well do. If Konate's body holds up he could be the best CB in the world pretty soon. Quansah is an unbelievable talent. VVD is the easiest to replace in some ways but also the easiest to resign. Even if he falls off athletically a little I suspect he's still going to be a top level CB for 2 more seasons. Trent must be difficult or it would have been done by now. Salah is very tricky because he'll want monster money but has absolutely lost some top end speed, will probably lose more and is no longer the player he was. In some ways he's a better one but the loss of 'in behind' danger is a real loss. And Trent and Salah are both almost impossible to replace. You're not getting a RB like Trent. You're not getting a left footed wide forward as productive as Salah. VVD is at the peak of physical, aerially dominant CBs in the world but we've got 2 others who profile similarly at the club already. We've got no one who profiles like Trent or Salah.

I don't agree Van Dijk is easy to replace, I really can't see any player in world football who is at his level not just as a player but as a leader and commander of a backline. We've seen the best keeper in the world get injured and the defence doesn't miss a beat, take Van Dijk out of the side and we visually drop yet when Salah and Trent had long periods out of the side last season we performed just as well.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,269
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2010 on: Today at 10:03:27 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:27:54 am
I would prefer we already had the replacements for Virgil and Mo in the squad.  We dont so that leaves no other option but to give them extensions so to buy us time until the next level  guys come through.

Isnt there an option to just buy a replacement when a player leaves?

Feels hugely unrealistic to think you can have someone waiting in the wings who is good enough to replace a player like Salah. If a player was that good why would they sign/stay and only play 20-25% of the time?

If we sign Salah and VvD to new deals itll mean we believe they can be top performers on a consistent basis for the next few years. As such, Id be surprised if we started piling more significant money into those positions in the short term.

I think Quansah is an interesting one to replace VvD. Hes young enough and cheap enough to invest time and money into developing him. Hopefully hell be good enough to eventually replace VvD. If not hell still have a reasonable chance of being a long term squad option.

Quansah and VvD seem, in principle, to align in terms of a succession plan given their respective ages. We dont have the same with Salah. With Trent we have Bradley. Longer term youd suspect Bradley is too good to be a back up. However Trent is young enough to play 6-7 more years at top level. Will be interesting to see how we handle this over the coming seasons if Trent resigns. Nice problem to have though.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,102
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2011 on: Today at 10:11:27 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:45:17 am
Quansah may well be seen as VVDs eventual replacement. Hes a way to go but hes a young lad with shit loads of potential.

Quanash is not aerially dominant like Virgil.  Konate could potentially replace Virgil but big question marks about durability and does he have the leadership skills to control the back line?

Salah looks impossible to replace you would need a Vini Jr level type.  Probably doesnt make a difference if the replacement is on the left or the right.  But Mo gives consistent goals and assists season after season. 

Trent is unique i do like Bradley.  Maybe Trent's passing ability can be replaced by MacAllister or another new midfielder.  Does Slot even like long balls which is Trent's speciality? They do have a risk in cheap loss of possession but also the chance of creating a goal. Klopp  certainly was a fan
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,534
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2012 on: Today at 10:14:04 am »
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 08:57:00 am
Do FSG realise that these three players are the difference between competing and middle table mediocrity? Replacing them would be considerably more expensive than extending their contract. Just get it over and done with.
I'm sure they know that.

As Zlen said- if push comes to shove, VVD is the one we need to have sorted out at least. We won't have another like Trent- he's once in a generation, but Bradley's enough for now- and it'll be time to look for competition for Bradley there IF Trent doesn't sign.
to be honest- for me, I won't begrudge Trent. It's not a "sinking ship" situation, and rats scurrying to safety. I'm sure he's thinking we're in capable hands.

Salah... yes, but then you have to be realistic and realise that it is time to replace im, IF he wants to go. To replace Salah, you need someone who will be world class or on the precipe.
That kinda forward will not come here to warm the bench.

It's an either, or situation will Salah, AND I'd argue Salah knows that, and everyone knows that. Salah's been a wonderful servant and the fact he has given us his best years and even beyond - even turning down the Saudi league just to stay a little longer(I think everyone knows - without the need for proof, that that was the case), shows the measure of the man.
Love him. The ball's in his court though.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:25:47 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,102
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2013 on: Today at 10:25:36 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:03:27 am
Isnt there an option to just buy a replacement when a player leaves?



I currently dont have faith that the club/suits would buy equivalent players to replace those 3.  Do you?

Past few summers with Tchouameni Jude Moises Zudi has knocked my confidence
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,460
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2014 on: Today at 10:27:16 am »
The biggest thing for Salah for me is the AFCON, it literally broke the guy last season and as he gets older that's not going to stop happening, so you not only have the month he misses from the AFCON he returns fatigued and susceptible to injuries. That's a big ask for the club to accept £350k a week (guessing here based on what he's on now) if they lose him and his effectiveness for prolonged periods.
Logged

Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2015 on: Today at 10:30:16 am »
Can't get my head around anyone saying VVD is replaceable. Apart from around a 6 month spell when he came back from his ACL he has been the best CB in the world for at least 5 years, the best CB we have ever had (and its not particularly close), and I am struggling to think of anyone better who has ever played. How the fuck are you replacing that?

I actually think he has been better this season than any before although part of that is our more controlled playstyle under Slot. He shows absolutely zero decline and if anything looks better on the ball than before. I would be giving him a 3 year deal, Mo 4 (being truly cynical, we will always be able to offload Mo to Saudi at any point) and Trent 5.5 (I would just give him a Chelsea style 8-10 year contract if that were allowed).
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,269
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2016 on: Today at 10:34:36 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:25:36 am
I currently dont have faith that the club/suits would buy equivalent players to replace those 3.  Do you?

Past few summers with Tchouameni Jude Moises Zudi has knocked my confidence


Not sure what the alternative is.

Develop a youth player?
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,460
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2017 on: Today at 10:36:14 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:25:36 am
I currently dont have faith that the club/suits would buy equivalent players to replace those 3.  Do you?

Past few summers with Tchouameni Jude Moises Zudi has knocked my confidence

Didn't we replace Mane, Bobby, Origi with Nunez, Gakpo, Diaz?
Didn't we replace Hendo, Gini, Fabinho with Szobo, Macca and Gravenberch?

Not perfect of course but we've replaced every outgoing player with pretty comparable quality over time.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,102
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2018 on: Today at 10:37:58 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:30:16 am
Can't get my head around anyone saying VVD is replaceable. Apart from around a 6 month spell when he came back from his ACL he has been the best CB in the world for at least 5 years, the best CB we have ever had (and its not particularly close), and I am struggling to think of anyone better who has ever played. How the fuck are you replacing that?

I actually think he has been better this season than any before although part of that is our more controlled playstyle under Slot. He shows absolutely zero decline and if anything looks better on the ball than before. I would be giving him a 3 year deal, Mo 4 (being truly cynical, we will always be able to offload Mo to Saudi at any point) and Trent 5.5 (I would just give him a Chelsea style 8-10 year contract if that were allowed).

Ok i would put you in charge of signing Trent to the 5.5 year contract.  Get it done buddy :D
Logged

Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,694
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2019 on: Today at 10:38:34 am »
We're a very wealthy club, we can easily afford to pay them what they want. Those three players should be close to being the highest paid players in their respective positions globally. Everything that has come out from the players so far suggests they all want to stay. The billionaires running the club don't have to make it as complicated as they do, as they always do. They've let their emotions and their greed for making money cloud their judgement.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2020 on: Today at 10:38:40 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:58:54 am
I don't agree Van Dijk is easy to replace, I really can't see any player in world football who is at his level not just as a player but as a leader and commander of a backline. We've seen the best keeper in the world get injured and the defence doesn't miss a beat, take Van Dijk out of the side and we visually drop yet when Salah and Trent had long periods out of the side last season we performed just as well.

I didnt say easy. Do you disagree with the point I made as well as the one you seem to think I made? Its hard to know if we visually drop without VVD. We very rarely play without him but with all our other top players. Its more common with Ali, Trent and Salah.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,113
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2021 on: Today at 10:40:31 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:25:36 am
I currently dont have faith that the club/suits would buy equivalent players to replace those 3.  Do you?

Past few summers with Tchouameni Jude Moises Zudi has knocked my confidence

Aren't they most of the same people who signed VVD and Salah though?

Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,102
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2022 on: Today at 10:44:51 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:36:14 am
Didn't we replace Mane, Bobby, Origi with Nunez, Gakpo, Diaz?
Didn't we replace Hendo, Gini, Fabinho with Szobo, Macca and Gravenberch?

Not perfect of course but we've replaced every outgoing player with pretty comparable quality over time.

But have Nunez Gakpo/Daiz replaced Mane and Bobby to the same level?

Macca and Gravenberch have been brilliant signings so big plus on them.  But they are the mid level signings we are good at, like Salah and Mane is the past

Its the top tier guys we are struggling to sign now.  The Virgil and Alisson record level signings.  To replace Mo/Virgil if they leave on freebies thats a fucking massive loss
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,460
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2023 on: Today at 10:52:55 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:38:40 am
I didnt say easy. Do you disagree with the point I made as well as the one you seem to think I made? Its hard to know if we visually drop without VVD. We very rarely play without him but with all our other top players. Its more common with Ali, Trent and Salah.

I just don't agree Van Dijk can be replaced yet internally or externally without a big drop in team performance and despite me wanting both Salah/Trent to renew I do think we could replace them with a small drop in overall team performance
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,113
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2024 on: Today at 10:55:26 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:44:51 am
But have Nunez Gakpo/Daiz replaced Mane and Bobby to the same level?

Macca and Gravenberch have been brilliant signings so big plus on them.  But they are the mid level signings we are good at, like Salah and Mane is the past

Its the top tier guys we are struggling to sign now.  The Virgil and Alisson record level signings.  To replace Mo/Virgil if they leave on freebies thats a fucking massive loss

Nunez matched Bobby's best season in terms of assists last season or was 1 off to be fair to him.

Diaz this season has reached Mane's level also, the sample size is small but his doing it this season.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,113
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2025 on: Today at 10:57:50 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:52:55 am
I just don't agree Van Dijk can be replaced yet internally or externally without a big drop in team performance and despite me wanting both Salah/Trent to renew I do think we could replace them with a small drop in overall team performance

Yep VVD is the hardest to replace by a long margin imo, while you won't be able to replace Salahs 30 goals a season in his sleep with one player you may have a spread over the whole front line to compensate for his loss plus the new signing.

Not a CB in the world that we could buy can do what VVD is and I honestly think the only one close is Saliba and thats clearly not going to happen.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,269
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2026 on: Today at 11:02:33 am »
Lets not doom monger about all this stuff.

Over the past 7/8 seasons weve consistently challenged for the top prizes. That looks like it could continue this season.

Weve gone through various iterations of players and now a new manager, and still stayed competing for the top prizes on a consistent basis. Only City have done equivalent or better in English football over that period.

We can all have valid grievances about things that have gone wrong.

We can all dream up hypothetical scenarios where the club could have done something differently it would have resulted in trophy wins and glory.

People are within their right to think the owners are more obsessed with money than winning (no-one knows for certain).

What I dont think it that arguable is that weve been competitive for a long time. More so than any time in the preceding 25 years before 2017 ish. Whilst not perfect, weve been a very well run club. Whether thats about improving match day experience, improving training facilities, improving academy or just transfers.

As such, I think its a bit mad that people paint the individuals in charge as some sort of fools. When I say in charge I mean FSG through to Edwards, Hughes, Slot/Klopp and anyone who runs a department are club below them. Theres plenty of evidence to say holistically they have done a good job.

What does mean with regards to new contracts and succession planning? For me it means trust the likes of Hughes and Edwards. Whilst early days theyve just handled the transition from one of our greatest managers ever without the club taking a dip. Weve seen what happens at other clubs when such a manager leaves and its not been pretty for those clubs. Edwards previous record in recruitment and squad building must also give most people huge confidence. He didnt do it alone but he was one of the key figures in building one of our greatest teams ever.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:04:15 am by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Up
« previous next »
 