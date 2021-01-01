Do FSG realise that these three players are the difference between competing and middle table mediocrity? Replacing them would be considerably more expensive than extending their contract. Just get it over and done with.
I'm sure they know that.
As Zlen said- if push comes to shove, VVD is the one we need to have sorted out at least. We won't have another like Trent- he's once in a generation, but Bradley's enough for now- and it'll be time to look for competition for Bradley there IF Trent doesn't sign.
to be honest- for me, I won't begrudge Trent. It's not a "sinking ship" situation, and rats scurrying to safety. I'm sure he's thinking we're in capable hands.
Salah... yes, but then you have to be realistic and realise that it is time to replace im, IF he wants to go. To replace Salah, you need someone who will be world class or on the precipe.
That kinda forward will not come here to warm the bench.
It's an either, or situation will Salah, AND I'd argue Salah knows that, and everyone knows that. Salah's been a wonderful servant and the fact he has given us his best years and even beyond - even turning down the Saudi league just to stay a little longer(I think everyone knows - without the need for proof, that that was the case), shows the measure of the man.
Love him. The ball's in his court though.