I think VVD is the must-sign. After that, anything else is a bonus.
Agree.

Van Dijk is our captain and the rock on which everything we do is built upon.
Absolute no-brainer to extend his contract.

Others would be ok to keep, but I wouldn't lose sleep over either leaving.
Id be really concerned with Salah leaving, 5 goals and 5 assists so far this season. Thats a big output to replace either internally or via a new player. I think Trent is probably going he bonus for me at this point, as Id sort of resigned myself to him going.

Van Dijk certainly is the one who is trust to be peak in 2/3 years though.
Do FSG realise that these three players are the difference between competing and middle table mediocrity? Replacing them would be considerably more expensive than extending their contract. Just get it over and done with.
So are you willing to pay a 35 year old Salah the same as what youd pay a 32 year old Salah? These are three enormous salaries that account for a large percentage of our overall player costs. These contracts affect our ability to operate in the market, and if we renew Salah and VVD we will also need to plan their eventual replacements. Looks like discussions are underway so best to sit back and enjoy the football.
We wont be mid table either way.
I would prefer we already had the replacements for Virgil and Mo in the squad.  We dont so that leaves no other option but to give them extensions so to buy us time until the next level  guys come through.
