Agree.
Van Dijk is our captain and the rock on which everything we do is built upon.
Absolute no-brainer to extend his contract.
Others would be ok to keep, but I wouldn't lose sleep over either leaving.
Id be really concerned with Salah leaving, 5 goals and 5 assists so far this season. Thats a big output to replace either internally or via a new player. I think Trent is probably going he bonus for me at this point, as Id sort of resigned myself to him going.
Van Dijk certainly is the one who is trust to be peak in 2/3 years though.